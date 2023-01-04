Rokmaster Settles Special Warrants and Acquires Additional Mineral Claims at Duncan Lake Zinc Project

VANCOUVER, Jan. 4, 2023 - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that in preparation of completing the planned spinout of the Duncan Lake Zinc Project (the "Duncan Project") to the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, 4Metals Exploration Ltd. (see news release dated January 26, 2022), the Company has entered into a Termination Agreement (the "TA") and a Property Purchase Agreement (the "PPA").

The TA is with the three vendors of the Duncan Project (see news release dated November 2, 2016) and calls for the cancellation of all their Special Warrants in the Company and their 2.5% NSR Royalty on the Company's 100% owned Duncan Project in consideration of Rokmaster issuing them an aggregate of 3,000,000 Rokmaster common shares (the "Settlement Shares").

The PPA is to acquire a 100% interest in two important claim blacks totaling 1,627 hectares south of the Duncan Project by issuing 2,000,000 Rokmaster common shares (the "Purchase Price Shares") to the vendors.

The vendors of the TA and the PPA are arm's length third parties and the issuance of the Settlement Shares and the Purchase Price Shares are subject to receipt of regulatory approval.

