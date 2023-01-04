Affinity Metals Provides Results from Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Vancouver, January 4, 2023 - Affinity Metals Corp. (TSXV: AFF) (FSE: 34IA) ("the Company") ("Affinity") is pleased to announce results from the recent Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM"), which took place on December 28th, 2022. Shareholders approved all matters of business brought forward.
Affinity Metals management would like to recognize and commend the support shown to the company during a challenging period. We look forward to 2023.
Voting results are as follows,
1. Number of Directors:
FOR: 99.999%
2. Election of Directors:
Directors FOR Percentage
Robert Edwards
98.688%
Darren Blaney
98.688%
Kelvin Burton
99.580%
Dennis Edwards
98.725%
Sean Pownall
99.580%
3. Appointment of Auditors:
FOR: 100.00%
4. Continuation of Stock Option Plan:
FOR: 99.421%
6. Transact any Other Business:
FOR: 99.543%
About Affinity Metals
Affinity Metals is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of strategic metal deposits within North America.
The Company holds 100% interests in the Flagship Regal Polymetallic Project in British Columbia and the Windfall North Project in Quebec.
The Corporation can be contacted at: info@affinity-metals.com
Information relating to the Corporation is available at: www.affinity-metals.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/150231
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!