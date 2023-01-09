Tempus Elizabeth Drill Holes Assay up to 28.1g/t Gold over 28.5m
Perth, January 9, 2023 - Tempus Resources Ltd. (ASX: TMR) (TSXV: TMRR) (OTCQB: TMRFF) ("Tempus" or "the Company") is pleased to announce Elizabeth Gold Project drill assay results from the Elizabeth Gold Project in Southern British Columbia. The five drill-holes announced today include No. 9 Vein (EZ-22-20, EZ-22-22), Blue Vein (EZ-22-17, EZ-22-18), and the West/Main Vein (EZ-22-32) see Figure 1.
HIGHLIGHTS
- No. 9 Vein intersections - Two No. 9 Vein drill-holes reported today (EZ-22-20 and EZ-22-22), show 'bonanza' grade gold mineralisation over wide zones. Strike continuity of the wide high-grade gold zone associated with the No. 9 Vein has been extended to approximately 150m with open target areas to the south and south-west of the current drilling.
- EZ-22-20 - Multiple bonanza grade zones
- 28.1g/t gold over 28.50m from 84.40m, including:
- 167.1g/t gold over 1.35m from 94.65m;
- 175.2g/t gold over 1.08m from 97.00m; and
- 35.2g/t gold over 3.65m from 104.35m, and
- 4.2g/t gold over 6.75m from 209.55m, including:
- 35.6g/t gold over 1.31m from 209.55m
- 28.1g/t gold over 28.50m from 84.40m, including:
- EZ-22-20 - Multiple bonanza grade zones
- EZ-22-22 - Multiple bonanza and high-grade gold zones in sheeted quartz
- 49.4g/t gold over 1.15m from 80.85m, and
- 4.8g/t gold over 1.42mm from 141.00m, including:
- 9.5g/t gold over 0.72m from 141.70m
- Assays for three No.9 Vein drill-holes remain pending
- Blue Vein Intersections - Two Blue Vein drill-holes (EZ-22-17 and EZ-22-18) reported today extend the demonstrated bonanza and high-grade strike of the Blue Vein to approximately 150m
- EZ-22-18 - 47.6g/t gold over 1.00m from 142.95m, including:
- 79.1g/t gold over 0.60m from 143.35m
- EZ-22-17 - Multiple bonanza, high-grade and significant zones in sheeted quartz veins
- 0.44g/t gold over 1.07m from 96.20m, and
- 33.2g/t gold over 0.37m from 149.88m, including:
- 55.5g/t gold over 0.22m from 149.88m
- 1.8g/t gold over 0.65m from 156.90m
- 0.5g/t gold over 0.62m from 160.80m, and
- 4.4g/t gold over 0.25m from 174.00m
- Assays for two Blue Vein drill-holes remain pending
- EZ-22-18 - 47.6g/t gold over 1.00m from 142.95m, including:
- West/Main Vein Intersections - One West/Main Vein drill-hole reported today (EZ-22-32) provides further confirmation of the southern extension of the West and Main Veins for approximately 220m beyond any previous drilling increasing the overall strike length of the West/Main Vein sets to approximately 400m. Previously reported West/Main vein drill-holes (EZ-22-31 and EZ-22-33) included assay grades of up to 9.9g/t gold and vein widths up to 2.20m (see News release dated 15 December 2022 for details)
- EZ-22-32 - 1.5g/t gold over 1.98m from 254.38m, including 2.1g/t gold over 1.15m from 254.70m; and 0.6g/t gold over 1.64m from 434.61m
- Assays for one West/Main Vein drill-hole remain pending
- Assays for six Elizabeth Gold Project drill-holes remain pending, including holes for No. 9 Vein, Blue Vein and West/Main Vein
Tempus Resources, President and CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented, "Today we released the assay results for five drill-holes including No. 9 Vein drill-hole EZ-22-20, which was extraordinary, intersecting 28.1g/t gold over 28.5 metres, certainly one of the best intersections I have seen during a +30 year career. Hole 20 sets a new record in terms of combined grade and thickness for our Elizabeth Project.
"The bonanza and high-grade zones of both the No.9 Vein and the Blue Vein have now been extended to over 150 metres each in strike. Structurally it is possible that the No. 9 and Blue Veins join together with the potential for additional gold mineralisation to cumulate in the area of the intersection and with further extensions along strike to the south-west."
Figure 1 - Elizabeth plan view showing 2022 drill-hole locations
To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7585/150653_99818ceca4770b0b_001full.jpg
No. 9 Vein Assay Results
The No. 9 vein is a vein for which its northeastern extent was mapped and initially explored via an underground adit in the early 1940's and was subject to a limited amount of historic drilling in the 1980s.
During the 2022 drill program, Tempus completed 10 drill-holes targeting a potential strike extension from the historical works to the southwest. Several of the No. 9 Vein drill-holes intersected wide zones of quartz veining including 3 drill-holes reporting the presence of visible gold. With today's No. 9 Vein assays, bonanza and high-grade gold mineralisation has now been demonstrated over a strike length of approximately 150 metres.
Two No. 9 Vein drill-holes are being reported today including EZ-22-20 and EZ-22-22 which both intersected multiple wide quartz zones hosting high and 'bonanza' grade gold mineralisation.
Drill-hole EZ-22-20 (previously announced multiple instances of visible gold over more than 20 metres), returned assays including 28.1g/t gold over 28.5 metres from 84.40 metres plus a second high-grade zone grading 4.2g/t gold over 6.75 metres from 209.55 metres (including a sub-section of 35.6g/t gold over 1.31 metres). These include the best drill intersections in terms of combined grade and width ever achieved at the Elizabeth Gold Project.
Drill-hole EZ-22-22 intersected bonanza and high-grade zones, including 49.4g/t gold over 1.15 metres from 80.85 metres; and 4.8g/t gold over 1.42 metres from 141.00 metres (including a sub-section of 9.5g/t gold over 0.72 metres from 141.7 metres).
All No.9 Vein drill holes were drilled at an approximate dip angle of 65 degrees oriented broadly perpendicular to the know vein structure (see Figures 1 and 2). True widths cannot yet be calculated due to the massive nature of the mineralised intersections. Additional drilling will be required to determine true widths. The drilling results confirm wide zones of previously unknown gold mineralisation to the south of the historic exploration adit. Structurally it is possible that the No. 9 and Blue Veins join together with the potential for additional gold mineralisation to cumulate in the area of the intersection and further extensions along strike to the south-west. (see Figure 2).
Table 1 - No. 9 Vein Assay Results
|Hole ID
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Interval
(m)
|True
Thickness
(m)
|Gold
Grade
(g/t)
|EZ-22-20
|84.40
|112.90
|28.50
|n/a
|28.1
|including
|94.65
|96.00
|1.35
|n/a
|167.1
|including
|97.72
|98.08
|1.08
|n/a
|175.2
|including
|104.35
|108.00
|3.65
|n/a
|35.2
|and
|209.55
|216.30
|6.75
|n/a
|4.2
|including
|209.55
|210.86
|1.31
|n/a
|35.6
|EZ22-22
|80.85
|82.00
|1.15
|n/a
|49.4
|and
|141.00
|142.42
|1.42
|n/a
|9.5
|Previously Announced - Selected No. 9 Vein 2022 Intersections
|EZ-22-19
|135.67
|137.78
|2.11
|n/a
|87.0
|including
|136.11
|137.49
|1.38
|n/a
|132.8
|including
|136.79
|137.49
|0.70
|n/a
|184.9
|EZ-22-25
|139.10
|141.67
|2.57
|n/a
|11.5
|Including
|139.10
|140.02
|0.92
|n/a
|23.5
|EZ-22-21
|159.75
|161.36
|1.61
|n/a
|2.5
|including
|160.45
|161.90
|0.45
|n/a
|7.8
There are three remaining No. 9 Vein drill-hole assays pending including EZ-22-28 located 100 metres along strike from EZ-22-19 and EZ-22-20. EZ-22-28 intersected quartz veining over approximately 2.0 metres from 117.50 metres containing multiple occurrences of visible gold (as previously disclosed on 26 September 2022).
Figure 2 - Elizabeth No. 9 Vein Section View
To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7585/150653_99818ceca4770b0b_002full.jpg
Blue Vein Assay Results
Drill-holes EZ-22-17 and EZ-22-18 (released today) extend the high-grade mineralisation zone within the Blue Vein to approximately 150 metres (See Figure 3). The drill-holes intersected multiple zones of bonanza and high-grade gold mineralisation including EZ-22-17 with 33.2g/t over 0.37 metres from 149.99 metres (including a sub-section of 55.5g/t gold over 0.22 metres) and EZ-22-18 with 47.6g/t over 1.00 metres (including sub-section with 79.1g/t gold over 0.6 metres).
Table 2 - Blue Vein Assay Results
|Hole ID
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Interval
(m)
|True
Thickness
(m)
|Gold
Grade
(g/t)
|EZ-22-18
|142.95
|143.95
|1.00
|0.85
|47.6
|including
|143.35
|143.95
|0.60
|0.51
|79.1
|EZ-22-17
|96.20
|97.27
|1.07
|0.91
|0.4
|and
|149.88
|150.25
|0.37
|0.32
|32.2
|including
|149.88
|150.10
|0.22
|0.19
|55.5
|and
|156.90
|157.55
|0.65
|0.55
|1.8
|and
|160.80
|161.42
|0.62
|0.53
|0.5
|and
|174.00
|174.25
|0.25
|0.21
|4.4
|Previously Announced - Selected Blue Vein 2022 Intersections
|EZ-22-11
|102.85
|103.15
|1.19
|1.01
|19.9
|including
|103.15
|103.45
|0.30
|0.26
|85.2
|EZ-22-13
|108.52
|108.77
|0.25
|0.21
|1.6
|and
|111.00
|111.27
|0.27
|0.23
|1.0
|and
|112.34
|112.45
|0.11
|0.09
|15.3
|and
|196.42
|196.60
|0.18
|0.15
|1.5
|and
|215.83
|216.00
|0.17
|0.14
|2.0
|EZ-22-02
|147.65
|147.83
|0.18
|0.15
|6.9
|and
|185.25
|185.85
|0.60
|0.51
|1.9
|EZ-22-03
|96.91
|97.33
|0.42
|0.36
|523.0
|and
|124.02
|124.47
|0.45
|0.38
|32.7
|including
|124.02
|124.13
|0.11
|0.09
|133.0
|and
|164.41
|166.14
|1.73
|1.47
|7.4
|including
|165.41
|166.14
|0.73
|0.62
|17.4
|EZ-22-05
|44.50
|45.20
|0.70
|0.60
|11.2
|and
|56.80
|57.00
|0.20
|0.17
|1.4
|and
|84.65
|85.55
|0.90
|0.77
|1.3
|and
|98.00
|99.00
|1.00
|0.85
|2.6
|EZ-22-07
|164.6
|164.92
|0.32
|0.27
|1.5
|and
|165.66
|165.79
|0.13
|0.11
|7.3
|and
|170.17
|170.4
|0.23
|0.20
|48.6
|EZ-22-09
|105.12
|106.17
|1.05
|0.89
|310.7
|including
|105.12
|105.32
|0.20
|0.17
|1,572.0
|including
|105.32
|106.17
|0.85
|0.72
|14.0
|and
|161.13
|162.00
|0.87
|0.74
|2.7
Note: True thickness is estimated using a multiplier of 0.85.
Figure 3 - Blue Vein Section View
To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7585/150653_99818ceca4770b0b_003full.jpg
West/Main Vein Assay Results
The Main Vein and the West Vein are largely unexplored and no drilling has been done to the southern extension of these vein structures.
In 2021, Tempus completed one drill hole intersecting the West Vein (EZ-21-05). EZ21-05 intersected the West Vein structure with anomalous gold mineralisation 450 metres south of any historic drilling on the West/Main Vein structure.
During the 2022 drilling season, drill-holes EZ22-24, EZ22-31 EZ22-32 and EZ22-33 were advanced to test the continuity of both West Vein and Main Vein to the south-southwest. That portion of both veins is practically unexplored. Drill results show that the West and Main are not only continuing 220 metres laterally to the south-southwest but also suggest that an ore-shoot can occur to the south-southwest. Hole EZ22-33, the furthest hole to the southwest, intersected 5.89g/t (or 4.33g/t screen metallic) over 1.18m., which include 13.00g/t (or 9.85g/t screen-metallic), over 0.51m along Main Vein. Significant gold intersects were also noted along West Vein.
These results increase the total strike length of the gold mineralisation of the West/Main Veins to approximately 400 metres.
Figure 4 - West/Main Vein Section View
To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7585/150653_99818ceca4770b0b_004full.jpg
Table 3 - West/Main Vein Assay Results
|Hole ID
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Interval
(m)
|True
Thickness
(m)
|Gold
Grade
(g/t)
|EZ-22-32
|254.38
|256.36
|1.98
|1.58
|1.5
|including
|254.70
|255.85
|1.15
|0.92
|2.1
|and
|434.61
|436.25
|1.64
|1.31
|0.6
|Previously Announced - Selected West/Main Vein 2022 Intersections
|EZ-22-31
|254.38
|256.36
|1.98
|1.58
|1.49
|including
|254.70
|255.85
|1.15
|0.92
|2.13
|And
|434.61
|436.25
|1.64
|1.31
|0.58
|EZ-22-33
|158.8
|161
|2.2
|1.87
|1.82
|including
|158.8
|160
|1.2
|1.02
|2.60
|and
|377.00
|378.18
|1.18
|1.00
|4.33
|including
|377.67
|378.18
|0.51
|0.43
|9.85
Note: True thickness is estimated using a multiplier of 0.85.
Figure 5 - Elizabeth Veins Cross Section View
To view an enhanced version of Figure 5, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7585/150653_99818ceca4770b0b_005full.jpg
This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of Tempus Resources Ltd..
Competent Persons Statement
Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Sonny Bernales, who is a Member of the Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC), which is a recognised Professional Organisation (RPO), and an employee of Tempus Resources. Mr. Bernales has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, and as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101. Mr. Bernales consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.
For further information:
Melanie Ross - Director/Company Secretary Phone: +61 8 6188 8181
About Tempus Resources Ltd
Tempus Resources Ltd. ("Tempus") is a growth orientated gold exploration company listed on ASX ("TMR") and TSX.V ("TMRR") and OTCQB ("TMRFF") stock exchanges. Tempus is actively exploring projects located in Canada and Ecuador. The flagship project for Tempus is the Blackdome-Elizabeth Project, a high grade gold past producing project located in Southern British Columbia. Tempus is currently midway through a drill program at Blackdome-Elizabeth that will form the basis of an updated NI43-101/JORC resource estimate. The second key group of projects for Tempus are the Rio Zarza and Valle del Tigre projects located in south east Ecuador. The Rio Zarza project is located adjacent to Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte project. The Valle del Tigre project is currently subject to a sampling program to develop anomalies identified through geophysical work.
Forward-Looking Information and Statements
This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Tempus's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, the ability of Tempus to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Tempus to control or predict, that may cause Tempus' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 dated November 14, filed on SEDAR. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Tempus believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements.
The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Tempus does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to Tempus or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.
Neither the ASX Exchange, the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Appendix 1
Table 1: Drill Hole Collar Table
|Hole ID
|Target
|UTM
Easting
(NAD83Z10)
|UTM
Northing
(NAD83Z10)
|Elevation
(m)
|Length
(m)
|Azimuth
(o)
|Dip
(o)
|EZ-22-01
|Blue Vein
|530953
|5653772
|2392
|222.0
|130
|-65
|EZ-22-02
|Blue Vein
|530953
|5653772
|2392
|225.0
|108
|-65
|EZ-22-03
|Blue Vein
|530953
|5653772
|2392
|198.0
|95
|-50
|EZ-22-04
|Blue Vein
|531200
|5653774
|2393
|375.0
|285
|-55
|EZ-22-05
|Blue Vein
|531130
|5653775
|2399
|156.0
|280
|-45
|EZ-22-06
|Blue Vein
|531130
|5653775
|2399
|237.0
|290
|-55
|EZ-22-07
|Blue Vein
|531130
|5653775
|2399
|216.0
|298
|-45
|EZ-22-08
|Blue Vein
|531039
|5653887
|2422
|201.0
|133
|-50
|EZ-22-09
|Blue/SW Vein
|530953
|5653772
|2392
|468.0
|101
|-53
|EZ-22-10
|Blue Vein
|530953
|5653772
|2392
|210.0
|95
|-65
|EZ-22-11
|Blue Vein
|531039
|5653887
|2422
|207.0
|110
|-60
|EZ-22-12
|Blue Vein
|531039
|5653887
|2422
|216.0
|85
|-50
|EZ-22-13
|Blue Vein
|531039
|5653887
|2422
|251.0
|123
|-65
|EZ-22-14
|Blue Vein
|531004
|5653896
|2428
|249.0
|138
|-65
|EZ-22-15
|Blue Vein
|531004
|5653896
|2428
|240.0
|130
|-65
|EZ-22-16
|Blue Vein
|531004
|5653896
|2428
|242.0
|120
|-65
|EZ-22-17
|Blue Vein
|531004
|5653896
|2428
|250.7
|160
|-65
|EZ-22-18
|Blue Vein
|531004
|5653896
|2428
|258.0
|150
|-65
|EZ-22-19
|No.9 Vein
|531041
|5653893
|2422
|201.0
|284
|-63
|EZ-22-20
|No.9 Vein
|531041
|5653893
|2422
|270.0
|284
|-67
|EZ-22-21
|No.9 Vein
|531041
|5653893
|2422
|216.0
|294
|-63
|EZ-22-22
|No.9 Vein
|531041
|5653893
|2422
|183.0
|274
|-63
|EZ-22-23
|No.9 Vein
|531041
|5653893
|2422
|201.0
|264
|-63
|EZ-22-24
|West/Main Veins
|531347
|5653777
|2378
|405.0
|100
|-45
|EZ-22-25
|No.9 Vein
|531039
|5653888
|2422
|181.0
|254
|-63
|EZ-22-26
|No.9 Vein
|531039
|5653888
|2422
|201.0
|244
|-63
|EZ-22-27
|No.9 Vein
|531038
|5653891
|2422
|201.0
|308
|-63
|EZ-22-28
|No.9 Vein
|531038
|5653891
|2422
|234.0
|318
|-63
|EZ-22-29
|SW vein
|531136
|5653860
|2422
|246.0
|111
|-48
|EZ-22-30
|SW vein
|531136
|5653860
|2422
|230.3
|111
|-55
|EZ-22-31
|West/Main Veins
|531351
|5653773
|2378
|444.0
|110
|-52
|EZ-22-32
|West/Main Veins
|531352
|5653773
|2378
|447.0
|125
|-52
|EZ-22-33
|West/Main Veins
|531352
|5653773
|2378
|390.0
|140
|-52
|EZ-22-34
|Blue Vein
|530887
|5653765
|2382
|246.0
|120
|-55
|EZ-22-35
|Blue Vein
|530885
|5653769
|2382
|204.0
|130
|-45
|EZ-22-36
|Blue Vein
|530885
|5653769
|2382
|210.0
|140
|-47
|EZ-22-37
|No.9 Vein
|530888
|5653769
|2382
|201.0
|290
|-45
|EZ-22-38
|Ella Zone
|531917
|5653591
|2096
|102.0
|80
|-45
|EZ-22-39
|Ella Zone
|531917
|5653591
|2096
|156.0
|110
|-60
|EZ-22-40
|Ella Zone
|531917
|5653591
|2096
|170.0
|140
|-60
Table 2: Significant Interval Table
|Hole ID
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Interval
(m)
|True
Thickness
(m)
|Gold
Grade
(g/t)
|MET
Screen Grade
(g/t)
|Vein
|EZ-22-01
|123.90
|124.70
|0.80
|0.68
|2.07
|2.07
|Blue Vein
|and
|125.90
|126.00
|0.10
|0.08
|3.82
|3.82
|Blue Vein
|and
|161.42
|161.82
|0.40
|0.34
|2.25
|2.25
|Blue Vein
|EZ-22-02
|147.65
|147.83
|0.18
|0.15
|6.88
|6.88
|Blue Vein
|and
|185.25
|185.85
|0.60
|0.51
|1.89
|1.89
|Blue Vein
|EZ-22-03
|96.91
|97.33
|0.42
|0.36
|2.05
|523
|Blue Vein
|and
|124.02
|124.47
|0.45
|0.38
|32.66
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|including
|124.02
|124.13
|0.11
|0.09
|130
|133
|Blue Vein
|and
|164.41
|166.14
|1.73
|1.47
|7.41
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|including
|165.41
|166.14
|0.73
|0.62
|17.4
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|EZ-22-04
|353.80
|354.00
|0.20
|0.17
|1.25
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|EZ-22-05
|44.50
|45.20
|0.70
|0.60
|11.2
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|56.80
|57.00
|0.20
|0.17
|1.38
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|84.65
|85.55
|0.90
|0.77
|1.33
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|98.00
|99.00
|1.00
|0.85
|2.62
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|EZ-22-06
|40.20
|40.90
|0.70
|0.60
|1.91
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|47.80
|48.15
|0.35
|0.30
|1.17
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|153.35
|155.00
|1.65
|1.40
|1.71
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|Including
|154.15
|155.00
|0.85
|0.72
|2.79
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|EZ-22-07
|164.6
|164.92
|0.32
|0.27
|1.45
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|165.66
|165.79
|0.13
|0.11
|7.3
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|170.17
|170.40
|0.23
|0.20
|48.6
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|EZ-22-08
|120.60
|121.00
|0.40
|0.34
|0.494
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|EZ-22-09
|105.12
|106.17
|1.05
|0.89
|322.54
|310.72
|Blue Vein
|including
|105.12
|105.32
|0.20
|0.17
|1,654
|1,572
|Blue Vein
|105.32
|106.17
|0.85
|0.72
|9.25
|13.95
|Blue Vein
|and
|161.13
|162.00
|0.87
|0.74
|2.68
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|356.19
|358.38
|2.19
|1.86
|0.41
|Not Preformed
|SW Vein
|Including
|356.19
|356.70
|0.51
|0.43
|1.05
|Not Preformed
|SW Vein
*true thickness is estimated using a multiplier of 0.85. The Company considers anything over 0.2 g/t gold as significant. **no significant intervals
|Hole ID
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Interval
(m)
|True
Thickness
(m)
|Gold
Grade
(g/t)
|MET
Screen Grade
(g/t)
|Vein
|EZ-22-10
|193.10
|194.75
|1.65
|1.4
|0.61
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|Including
|193.98
|194.23
|0.25
|0.21
|0.997
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|EZ-22-11
|102.85
|103.15
|1.4
|1.19
|19.91
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|including
|103.15
|103.45
|0.3
|0.26
|85.2
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|EZ-22-12
|137.65
|139.33
|1.68
|1.43
|1.26
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|including
|138.80
|139.33
|0.53
|0.45
|2.08
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|EZ-22-13
|108.52
|108.77
|0.25
|0.21
|1.62
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|111.00
|111.27
|0.27
|0.23
|1.03
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|112.34
|112.45
|0.11
|0.09
|15.3
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|196.42
|196.60
|0.18
|0.15
|1.49
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|215.83
|216.00
|0.17
|0.14
|1.95
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|EZ-22-14
|94.40
|94.60
|0.20
|0.16
|3.23
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|156.28
|156.51
|0.23
|0.18
|1.08
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|182.66
|182.82
|0.16
|0.13
|1.6
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|EZ-22-15
|128.11
|129.18
|1.07
|0.86
|0.21
|Partially done
|Blue Vein
|and
|146.00
|146.57
|0.57
|0.46
|0.89
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|including
|146.00
|146.29
|0.29
|0.23
|1.39
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|186.30
|186.85
|0.55
|0.44
|1.35
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|224.55
|224.78
|0.23
|0.18
|1.93
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|EZ-22-16
|197.10
|197.68
|0.58
|0.46
|1.96
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|223.2
|224.45
|1.25
|1.00
|0.76
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|including
|223.42
|223.7
|0.28
|0.22
|1.58
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|EZ-22-17
|96.20
|97.27
|1.07
|0.00
|0.44
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|149.88
|150.25
|0.37
|31.45
|33.22
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|including
|149.88
|150.10
|0.22
|18.70
|55.5
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|156.90
|157.55
|0.65
|55.25
|1.75
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|160.80
|161.42
|0.62
|52.70
|0.46
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|174.00
|174.25
|0.25
|21.25
|4.41
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|EZ-22-18
|142.95
|143.95
|1.00
|85.00
|47.56
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|including
|143.35
|143.95
|0.60
|51.00
|79.1
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|149.36
|150.2
|0.84
|71.40
|0.72
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|including
|149.36
|149.64
|0.28
|23.80
|1.49
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|EZ-22-19
|135.67
|137.78
|2.11
|1.69
|71.09
|86.99
|No.9 Vein
|including
|136.11
|137.49
|1.38
|1.10
|108.56
|132.82
|No.9 Vein
|including
|136.79
|137.49
|0.70
|0.56
|148.03
|184.9
|No.9 Vein
|and
|162.92
|163.68
|0.76
|0.61
|0.48
|Not Preformed
|No.9 Vein
|EZ-22-20
|85.40
|113.00
|28.5
|n/a
|28.15
|28.13
|No.9 Vein
|including
|94.65
|96.00
|1.35
|n/a
|158.11
|167.06
|No.9 Vein
|including
|97.00
|98.08
|1.08
|n/a
|181.82
|175.21
|No.9 Vein
|including
|104.35
|108.00
|3.65
|n/a
|34.96
|35.24
|No.9 Vein
|and
|205.00
|211.75
|6.75
|n/a
|11.19
|4.18
|No.9 Vein
|including
|209.55
|210.86
|1.31
|n/a
|54.73
|35.62
|No.9 Vein
|EZ22-21
|159.76
|161.37
|1.61
|n/a
|3.01
|2.54
|No.9 Vein
|including
|160.45
|160.90
|0.45
|n/a
|9.75
|7.77
|No.9 Vein
|EZ-22-21
|159.76
|161.37
|1.61
|n/a
|3.01
|2.54
|No.9 Vein
|including
|159.91
|160.9
|0.99
|n/a
|4.75
|3.97
|No.9 Vein
|or
|160.45
|160.9
|0.45
|n/a
|9.75
|7.77
|No.9 Vein
|EZ-22-22
|80.85
|82.00
|1.15
|n/a
|49.41
|Not Preformed
|No.9 Vein
|and
|141.00
|142.42
|1.42
|n/a
|4.84
|Not Preformed
|No.9 Vein
|including
|141.70
|142.42
|0.72
|n/a
|9.54
|Not Preformed
|No.9 Vein
|and
|149.00
|152.89
|3.89
|n/a
|0.44
|0.46
|No.9 Vein
|EZ22-25
|139.10
|141.67
|2.57
|n/a
|11.49
|Not Preformed
|No.9 Vein
|including
|139.10
|140.02
|0.92
|n/a
|23.54
|Not Preformed
|No.9 Vein
|EZ22-27
|175.00
|176.50
|1.50
|n/a
|0.82
|0.79
|No.9 Vein
|including
|176.00
|176.50
|0.50
|n/a
|1.13
|1.00
|No.9 Vein
*true thickness is estimated using a multiplier of 0.85. The Company considers anything over 0.2 g/t gold as significant. **no significant intervals. No. 9 Vein true width cannot be estimated without further drilling
|Hole ID
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Interval
(m)
|True
Thickness
(m)
|Gold
Grade
(g/t)
|MET
Screen Grade
(g/t)
|Vein
|EZ-22-29
|212.75
|214.7
|1.95
|1.66
|2.3
|2.21
|SW Vein
|and
|213.65
|214.7
|1.05
|1.06
|3.27
|3.62
|SW Vein
|EZ22-30
|227.21
|230.25
|3.04
|2.43
|2.58
|Not Preformed
|SW Vein
|including
|229.15
|230.25
|1.10
|0.88
|6.74
|Not Preformed
|SW Vein
|EZ22-31
|254.38
|256.36
|1.98
|1.58
|1.50
|1.49
|West/Main Vein
|including
|254.70
|255.85
|1.15
|0.92
|2.12
|2.13
|West/Main Vein
|and
|434.61
|436.25
|1.64
|1.31
|0.57
|0.58
|West/Main Vein
|EZ-22-32
|96.90
|97.52
|0.62
|0.53
|2.64
|Not Preformed
|West Vein
|and
|138.40
|139.03
|0.63
|0.54
|2.03
|Not Preformed
|West Vein
|and
|186.00
|186.55
|0.55
|0.47
|0.73
|Not Preformed
|West Vein
|and
|386.56
|388.67
|2.11
|1.79
|0.81
|Not Preformed
|Main Vein
|including
|387.56
|388.67
|1.11
|0.94
|1.39
|Not Preformed
|Main Vein
|EZ22-33
|158.80
|161.00
|2.20
|1.87
|1.82
|Not Preformed
|West/Main Vein
|including
|158.80
|160.00
|1.20
|1.02
|2.60
|Not Preformed
|West/Main Vein
|and
|377.00
|378.18
|1.18
|1.00
|5.69
|4.33
|West/Main Vein
|including
|377.67
|378.18
|0.51
|0.43
|13.00
|9.85
|West/Main Vein
|EZ22-37
|182.38
|182.90
|0.52
|n/a
|0.83
|Not Preformed
|No.9 Vein
|EZ22-38
|49.45
|50.87
|1.42
|1.21
|0.76
|Not Preformed
|Ella Zone
|including
|49.81
|50.30
|0.49
|0.42
|1.41
|Not Preformed
|Ella Zone
|EZ22-39
|109.19
|110.60
|1.41
|1.20
|1.68
|Not Preformed
|Ella Zone
|including
|109.19
|109.85
|0.66
|0.56
|2.93
|Not Preformed
|Ella Zone
|EZ22-40
|138.84
|139.80
|0.96
|0.87
|1.04
|Not Preformed
|Ella Zone
*true thickness is estimated using a multiplier of 0.85. The Company considers anything over 0.2 g/t gold as significant. **no significant intervals No. 9 Vein true width cannot be estimated without further drilling
Appendix 2: The following tables are provided to ensure compliance with the JORC Code (2012) requirements for the reporting of Exploration Results for the Elizabeth - Blackdome Gold Project
Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Sampling techniques
|
|
|Drilling techniques
|
|
|Drill sample recovery
|
|
|Logging
|
|
|Sub- sampling techniques and sample preparation
|
|
|Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
|
|
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Verification of sampling and assaying
|
|
|Location of data points
|
|
|Data spacing and distribution
|
|
|Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
|
|
|Sample s Security
|
|
|Audits or Reviews
|
|
Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Mineral tenement and land tenure status
|
|
|Exploration done by other parties
|
|
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Geology
|
|
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Drill hole Information
|
|
|Data aggregation methods
|
|
|Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
|
|
|Diagrams
|
|
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Balanced
reporting
|
|
|Other substantive exploration data
|
|
|Further work
|
|
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/150653