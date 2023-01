Magna Mining announces financing as company looks to ramp up exploration in 2023

(NewsDirect)

Magna Mining CEO Jason Jessup told Proactive the company has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity to help facilitate a financing. Jessup explained more about the financing and working with Canaccord. He also talked about the company's recent drill results.

Proactive Canada Financial News

Proactive Canada

Proactive Canada

+1 604-688-8158

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

https://www.proactiveinvestors.ca/

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.