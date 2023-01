(NewsDirect)

Ioneer Ltd. (ASX:INR, OTC:GSCCF) managing director Bernard Rowe discusses with Proactive a term sheet with the US Department of Energy (DOE) for up to US$700 million to help finance construction of the company's Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project. The DOE will provide the funding through its Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing program, with fixed interest rates baked into each advance over the 10-year loan term.

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.