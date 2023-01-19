Cleveland-Cliffs to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Results on February 14

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) will announce its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 earnings results before the U.S. market open on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

The Company invites interested parties to listen to a live broadcast of a conference call with securities analysts and institutional investors to discuss the results on February 14, 2023, at 10:00 am ET. The call can be accessed at www.clevelandcliffs.com and will also be archived and available for replay at that address.

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, Cliffs also is the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. The Company is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America and serves a diverse range of other markets due to its comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 27,000 people across its operations in the United States and Canada.

