Cypress Development To Change Name To Century Lithium Corp

VANCOUVER, Jan. 24, 2023 - Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ("Cypress" or "the Company") announces that the Board of Directors has approved a name change of the Company from Cypress Development Corp. to Century Lithium Corp.
The Company will also change the ticker symbol upon which it trades on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The Company will issue a further news release announcing the date that trading under the new name, symbol and CUSIP number will commence. The name change remains subject to TSXV approval.
About Cypress Development Corp
Cypress Development Corp. is a Canadian based advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA. Cypress is in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.
