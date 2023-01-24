Jourdan Hires Roger Lemaitre as Vice-President and Head of Mining

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2023 - Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORF; FRA: 2JR1) ("Jourdan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Roger Lemaitre as Jourdan's Vice-President and Head of Mining.



Mr. Roger Lemaitre is a Professional Engineer and Geologist with more than 30 years of professional experience, with both senior and junior mining companies in various roles including technical exploration and development, management, and senior executive positions.

Mr. Lemaitre guided (formerly) TSX-listed UEX Corporation, one of the leading Athabasca uranium junior explorers and developers, from 2014 through to the sale of the company at a 72% premium in late 2022 by engineering a competitive bidding process. During his time leading UEX, he guided the company through a challenging uranium bear market, growing shareholder value from C$75 million market capitalization to C$310 million, and raised over C$75 million in equity during that time.

Mr. Lemaitre has also held a variety of senior management positions with Cameco Corporation, one of the world's largest uranium producers, and was Cameco's Director of Worldwide Exploration Projects. In this position, Mr. Lemaitre had responsibility for overseeing the execution of Cameco's growing international exploration programs and budgets as well as overseeing the field activities of three global exploration offices. Before becoming the Director of Worldwide Exploration, Mr. Lemaitre was Cameco's Manager of Regional Exploration, Saskatchewan and was involved in Cameco's strategic growth team tasked with the identification of opportunities in the uranium sector.

Mr. Lemaitre holds a B.Sc in geological engineering from Queen's University, an M.Sc from McGill University and an MBA from Athabasca University.

Rene Bharti, CEO of Jourdan, stated, "Having someone of Mr. Lemaitre's caliber is critical at this phase of Jourdan's development. Given that we are actively moving towards establishing an initial mineral resource estimate at our Vallée property, which is next to the property held by our neighbours, North American Lithium (a majority-owned subsidiary of Sayona Mining Ltd.), who we have been advised will commence production in 2023, we see Mr. Lemaitre as essential to Jourdan's success. Mr. Lemaitre, along with Dr. Rompel, will oversee our drill programs, as well as push forward the establishment of our initial resource estimate and the Company's overall mining plan. Jourdan is very proud to have Mr. Lemaitre join our team."

About Jourdan Resources Inc.

Jourdan Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol "JOR" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "2JR1" on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company's properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium's Quebec Lithium Mine.

Cautionary statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the ability of North American Lithium to commence production at its adjacent property and of the Company to establish an initial mineral resource estimate at its Vallée property and to execute its business plan. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Jourdan to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future mineral prices and market demand; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although Jourdan has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Jourdan does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.