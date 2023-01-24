Myriad Uranium To Be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

CEO Thomas Lamb will discuss Myriad's opportunity for making the next major uranium discovery in Niger's highly prospective Tim Mersoi Basin

Vancouver, January 24, 2023 - Myriad Uranium Corp. (CSE: M) ("Myriad" or the "Company") is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend the Company's upcoming interview with Radius Research.

Thomas Lamb, CEO of Myriad, and Martin Gagel of Radius will discuss the Company's significant potential for discovery in one of the world's most prospective uranium districts, Niger's Tim Mersoï Basin. Myriad's properties, formerly held by nuclear multinational Orano, cover key locations adjacent to and near several of Africa's (and the world's) largest uranium deposits. The Company's land position, initial review of Orano's extensive regional-scale exploration data, and recent high-grade discoveries by third parties in the Tim Mersoï Basin provide Myriad with significant advantages and a promising outlook for making a world-class uranium discovery. See Myriad's news release dated January 9, 2023 for further details respecting Myriad's activities in the Tim Mersoï Basin.

The webinar will be a live, interactive online event where attendees are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time following the interview. An archived webcast will be made available for those who cannot join the event live on the day of the webinar.

Event: Radius Research Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A with Myriad Uranium (CSE: M)

Presentation Date & Time: Thursday, January 26th at 2PM ET / 11AM PT

Webcast Registration Link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/1716740802255/WN__hUJDX8BTZaylDCniqPxGw

Market Radius Research provides individual investors access to in-depth CEO and management interviews with deep-dive, institutional level discussion and Q&A. Market Radius' host Martin Gagel is a former top-ranked sell-side technology and special situations analyst.

About Myriad:

Myriad Uranium Corp. is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company with an option to earn a 100% interest in over 1,800 km2 of uranium exploration licenses in the Tim Mersoï Basin, Niger. Myriad also has a 50% interest in the Millen Mountain Property located in Nova Scotia, Canada, with the other 50% held by Probe Metals Inc. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), contact the Company by telephone at +1.604.418.2877, or refer to the Company website, at www.myriaduranium.com.

Myriad Contacts:

Thomas Lamb

President and CEO

tlamb@myriaduranium.com

Bill Mitoulas

Investor Relations

investor@myriaduranium.com

+1.416.479.9547

Forward-Looking Statements

Mineralization hosted on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's properties. This news release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, the Company's business, plans, outlook and business strategy. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "likely", "expect," "anticipate," "intend", "estimate", "plan", "forecast", "project" and "believe" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect, including with respect to the Company's business plans respecting the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties, the proposed work program on the Company's mineral properties and the potential and economic viability of the Company's mineral properties. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and technological or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152345