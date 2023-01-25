Menü Artikel
Directorate change

08:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

For immediate release

25 January 2023

Serabi Gold Plc
("Serabi" or the "Company")
Directorate Changes

Serabi Gold Plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs Carolina Margozzini as a Non-Executive Director with immediate effect. Mrs Margozzini will be the appointed representative of Fratelli Investments Limited ("Fratelli") and will replace Mr Nicolas Ba?ados, in this capacity. Mr Ba?ados, who has served as a Director of Serabi since May 2013, is standing down from the Board with immediate effect

Mrs Margozzini is Principal of Private Equity & Venture Capital at Megeve Investments ("Megeve"), where she is focused on direct private equity investments in Mining and Energy within Latin America, and technology investments globally. Megeve is an investment adviser to Fratelli. She currently serves as Board Member at Haldeman Mining Company, a copper and gold producer in Chile, and at Colgener, a Colombian Energy Company. Previously, she was Head of Research and Financial Analysis at Blumar, a fishery and salmon farming company. She started her career in Investment Banking at the local branch of Citibank, where she gained experience in M&A, Equity, and Debt Capital Markets. Mrs Margozzini has a bachelor's degree in Business and Administration with a Major in Finance from Universidad Cat?lica de Chile.

Michael Lynch-Bell, Chairman of Serabi commented:

"I am delighted to have Carolina join the Board of Directors of the Company as Non-Executive Director and would like to express my thanks on behalf of the Board for Nicolas' service and contribution to the Company. "

Further AIM Disclosures on Mrs Margozzini

As required under Schedule Two, paragraph (g) (i)-(viii) of the AIM Rules for Companies, further disclosures on Mrs Margozzini are as follows.

Carolina Andrea Margozzini Cecchi, aged 36, has held the following directorships and/or partnerships in the past five years:

Current directorships and/or partnerships Past directorships and/or partnerships
Colgener S.A. El Viajero Hostels S.A.
Termotasajero S.A. E.S.P.
Termotasajero Dos S.A. E.S.P.
Haldeman Mining Company S.A.

Mrs Margozzini holds no ordinary shares in the Company. Mrs Margozzini is a principal of Megeve Consulting S.A which manages the assets of Fratelli Investments Limited on a non-discretionary basis. Fratelli Investments Limited is interested in 19,318,785 ordinary shares in the Company representing 25.2% of the issued share capital.

There is no further information on Mrs Margozzini required to be disclosed under Schedule Two, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold Plc
Michael Hodgson Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Chief Executive Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621
Clive Line Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Finance Director Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
Email: contact@serabigold.com
Website: www.serabigold.com
Beaumont Cornish Limited
Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser
Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
Peel Hunt LLP
Joint UK Broker
Ross Allister / Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000
Tamesis Partners LLP
Joint UK Broker
Charlie Bendon / Richard Greenfield Tel: +44 (0)20 3882 2868
Camarco
Financial PR
Gordon Poole / Emily Hall Tel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980

A copy of this announcement is available from the Company's website at www.serabigold.com

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.

See www.serabigold.com for more information and follow us on twitter @Serabi_Gold

ENDS



