Medaro Mining Engages Third Party Consultant for Non-Dilutive Grant Funding Research

VANCOUVER, Jan. 25, 2023 - Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTC: MEDAF) (FWB: 1ZY) ("Medaro" or the "Company"), a multi-faceted venture aimed at developing innovative spodumene processing technology concurrent with its lithium focused exploration in Canada, is pleased to announce an agreement with Eva Garland Consulting, LLC ("EGC"), a leading grants consulting firm, to assist in researching and securing non-dilutive grant funding opportunities to help complete the development of the Company's lithium extraction technology and pilot plant.



About EGC

EGC brings expertise in identifying and applying for applicable technology grant funding

EGC has successfully secured over US$600M in grant funding to date for its clients

EGC's client list exceeds 2,000 and includes universities, incubators, and government agencies

EGC's team consists of 40+ scientific grant experts and CPAs with expertise in non-dilutive funding

EGC is headquartered in Raleigh, NC and will work closely with Medaro to identify and apply for government and private grants that align with the Company's technology goals. EGC's scientific grant experts specialize in providing comprehensive accounting and compliance assistance to obtain and manage grant funding that helps accelerate the development of its clients' innovative technologies. EGC offers full-service support that includes project management, strategic guidance, scientific grant application writing and a tailored approach for each submission. Medaro intends to use funds received to accelerate the commercialization of its technology.

Non-dilutive funding, such as government grants, can be a valuable source of funding for companies, as it does not require the issuance of equity or debt. Typically, grants are structured to reimburse the recipient for expenses related to the project, reducing the overall cost of the project. Successful grant funding can help lever other forms of financing.

"We are excited to be working with Eva Garland Consulting to seek non-dilutive funding for our pilot plant," said Medaro President, Faizaan Lalani. "Any funding received will assist us to bring our cutting-edge lithium extraction technology to market quickly, positioning us as a leader in the lithium industry. Medaro is committed to developing sustainable and innovative solutions for the lithium industry and we believe this partnership with Eva Garland Consulting will bring us one step closer to achieving that goal."

About Medaro Mining Corp.

Medaro Mining Corp. is a lithium exploration company based in Vancouver, BC and holds options over the Darlin, Rapide and the CYR South lithium properties in Quebec and the Yurichson Uranium property in the Athabasca basin, Saskatchewan. Medaro holds a majority interest in a joint venture engaged in the development and commercialization of a new process to extract lithium from spodumene concentrate.

For more information, investors should review the Company's filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

