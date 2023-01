Musgrave Minerals hails another set of good gold results from Cue JV

(NewsDirect)

Musgrave Minerals Ltd. (ASX:MGV, OTC:MGVMF) MD Rob Waugh tells Proactive another solid set of gold results has been fielded from diamond drilling at the West Island prospect of the Cue JV project with Evolution Mining Ltd. (ASX:EVN) in Western Australia. Evolution has recently satisfied its earn-in requirements to move to a 75% stake in the project.

