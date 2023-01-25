CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Withdrawal from International Zeolite Corp. Transaction

VANCOUVER, January 25, 2023 - CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH) ("CoTec" or the "Company") announces that it has notified International Zeolite Corp. ("IZ") of its withdrawal from the previously announced proposed strategic investment ("Investment").

The Investment was subject to the completion of due diligence, TSX-V approval and other terms customary for a transaction of this nature.

CoTec has concluded that certain technical aspects required for the completion of the Investment need additional testing. These test results together with some regulatory approvals could not be achieved within the timeframe envisaged by CoTec.

Julian Treger, CoTec CEO commented, "We thank the IZ team for the opportunity to evaluate this transaction and we wish them all the best as they continue with the development of their product offering. We will be monitoring their progress."

About CoTec

CoTec is an ESG-focused company investing in innovative technologies that have the potential to fundamentally change the way metals and minerals can be extracted and processed. The Company is committed to supporting the transition to a lower carbon future for the extraction industry, a sector on the cusp of a green revolution as it embraces technology and innovation. CoTec is a publicly traded mining issuer listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange and trades under the symbol CTH.V

