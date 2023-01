Australian Vanadium highlights collaboration with Neometals

(NewsDirect)

Australian Vanadium Ltd. (ASX:AVL) CEO Graham Arvidson tells Proactive the company and Neometals Ltd. have signed a non-binding term sheet to explore opportunities for AVL to process co-product vanadium concentrate from Neometals' Barrambie Project in Western Australia at a processing hub. Both parties will also co-locate or share non-process infrastructure near AVL's proposed Tenindewa processing plant site.

