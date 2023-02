Future Metals unearths more nickel-copper hits at Panton

(NewsDirect)

Future Metals NL (ASX:FME) managing director Jardee Kininmonth joins Proactive after the company hit broad zones of disseminated nickel-copper sulphides outside the existing high-grade platinum group elements (PGE) reef system at its Panton Project in WA. Kininmonth says the drill results prove Panton hosts multiple styles of mineralisation and that the company looks forward to further exploration in 2023.

