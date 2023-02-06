Smooth Rock Appoints New Director

Vancouver, February 6, 2023 - Smooth Rock Ventures Corp. (TSXV: SMRV) (OTC Pink: SMRVF) ("Smooth Rock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mohammad Fazil, as a director of the Company effective immediately.

Mr. Fazil has been active in venture capital for over 35 years. He was employed by boutique investment dealers in Canada as a finance professional focusing on funding junior listed issuers on the TSX and TSX Venture exchange. During his career he has raised over $400 million for venture companies. He is the Chairman of the Calgary branch of the TSX Venture Exchange's Listing Advisory Committee and a member of the National Advisory Committee.

Mr. Fazil is the founder and President of Lion Park Capital, a private financial advisory firm advising companies wanting to list on a Canadian stock exchange. He is currently and has served as a director & officer for several public companies both in the United States and Canada.

The Company also announces Mr. Eric Falardeau has resigned as a director of the Company. Smooth Rock would like to thank Mr. Falardeau for his contributions to the Company and wish him well in his future business endeavors.

Finally, the Company is granting 1,000,000 incentive stock options to certain officers, directors, and consultants of the Company to purchase up to a total of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.07 per common share for a period of five years. The stock options are subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Christos Doulis"

________________________

Christos Doulis

Chief Executive Officer and Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Smooth Rock Ventures Corp.

(TEL)- (647) 924-1083 (FAX)-(888) 909-1033

Email: info@smoothrockventures.com Website: www.smoothrockventures.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/153664