Alchemy Resources pleased with Karonie lithium project gravity results

Alchemy Resources Ltd. (ASX:ALY) CEO James Wilson tells Proactive that a detailed ground gravity survey at Hickory prospect of the Karonie Project has yielded encouraging results. The fieldwork has allowed the company to map out pegmatites under alluvial cover and suggests extensions to the north of the existing mapped pegmatite locations.

