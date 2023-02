Soma Gold announces record monthly gold production at El Bagre mine for January

(NewsDirect)

Soma Gold CEO Javier Cordova joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news that gold production at its El Bagre gold mine in Colombia set a new monthly record of 2,680 gold equivalent (AuEq) ounces in January 2023.

Cordova told Proactive production was 24% ahead of what was expected. Full-year production for 2023 is planned to be 35,500 ounces.

