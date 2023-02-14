Aya Gold & Silver Confirms Discovery of Parallel Zones and Extends High-Grade Mineralization at Boumadine
MONTREAL, Feb. 14, 2023 - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce new high-grade exploration drill results, which confirm the extension of mineralization by 20% south of the main mineralized trend and confirm the discovery of several parallel structures at Boumadine, in the Kingdom of Morocco.
Key Highlights1
- Definition of new mineralization and extension of the South Zone. The main mineralized trend, which now extends over 3.2 kilometres ("km"), is open at both ends along strike and at depth.
- BOU-DD22-080 intercepted 2,715 g/t silver equivalent ("AgEq") over 1.40m (2.86 g/t Au, 1,717 g/t Ag, 9.6% Zn, 3.5% Pb and 0.7% Cu)
- BOU-DD22-041 intercepted 609 g/t AgEq over 3.6m (4.02 g/t Au, 101 g/t Ag, 0.5% Zn, 2.5% Pb and 0.2% Cu) and 664 g/t AgEq over 1.70m (5.08 g/t Au, 106 g/t Ag, 0.8% Zn, 0.5% Pb and 0.2% Cu)
- BOU-DD22-053 intercepted 736 g/t AgEq over 2.2m (6.24 g/t Au, 41 g/t Ag, 1.4% Zn, 1.0% Pb and 0.02% Cu)
- BOU-DD22-050 intercepted 276 g/t AgEq over 9.5m (1.11 g/t Au, 94 g/t Ag, 1.0% Zn, 0.4% Pb and 0.1% Cu) including 3.9m at 431 g/t AgEq
- BOU-DD22-077 intercepted 385 grams per tonne ("g/t") AgEq over 6.6 metres ("m") (3.22 g/t Au, 26 g/t Ag, 0.7% Zn, 0.5% Pb and 0.03% Cu) including 1.2m at 1,037 g/t AgEq
- 18,335m of drilling completed as of December 31, 2022, for a total of 86 diamond drill holes ("DDH")
- Extension of the main mineralized trend to the south, extending mineralization to over 3.2 km of strike length, and remaining open in all directions
- Confirmation of a satellite mineralization body at Tizi, and discovery of new parallel structures along the main trend
- Currently, three rigs are drilling at Boumadine as part of the 36,000m program planned for 2023
|
_________________________________
|
1 All intersections are in core lengths; Ag equivalent is based on a 100% recovery with the following ratios calculated with September 7, 2022, prices: 1g/t Au: 93.4 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 130.4 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 31.8 g/t Ag; 1% Zn: 54.1 g/t Ag
"We are excited with these drill results at Boumadine, which extend mineralization by 20% to over 3.2 kilometres and confirm the existence of parallel zones that significantly increase the potential to add high-grade ounces," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "The 2023 drill exploration program has nearly doubled in size over last year's program, with the objective of extending the main mineralized trend to the south and delineating the known mineralization to deliver a resource statement over the next 12 months."
Table 1 - Significant Intercepts from 2022 Boumadine Drill Exploration Program (core lengths)
|
DDH No.
|
Section
|
From
(m)
|
To
(m)
|
Au
(g/t)
|
Ag
(g/t)
|
Length*
(m)
|
Cu
(%)
|
Pb
(%)
|
Zn
(%)
|
Mo
(g/t)
|
Ag Eq**
(g/t)
|
BOU-DD22-040
|
Central North
|
66.0
|
68.0
|
3.77
|
88
|
2.0
|
0.0
|
1.7
|
10.1
|
30
|
1,045
|
BOU-DD22-040
|
Central North
|
185.2
|
185.9
|
6.58
|
361
|
0.7
|
0.9
|
0.7
|
1.0
|
7
|
1,172
|
BOU-DD22-041
|
Central North
|
208.7
|
212.3
|
4.02
|
101
|
3.6
|
0.2
|
2.5
|
0.5
|
2
|
609
|
BOU-DD22-041
|
Central North
|
224.2
|
225.9
|
5.08
|
106
|
1.7
|
0.2
|
0.5
|
0.8
|
5
|
664
|
BOU-DD22-045
|
North
|
62.7
|
65.7
|
0.92
|
111
|
3.0
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.4
|
13
|
226
|
BOU-DD22-047
|
North
|
176.0
|
177.1
|
1.61
|
350
|
1.1
|
0.3
|
2.5
|
1.3
|
3
|
689
|
BOU-DD22-049
|
North
|
38.5
|
41.7
|
0.54
|
117
|
3.2
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
9
|
192
|
BOU-DD22-050
|
North
|
104.5
|
114.0
|
1.11
|
94
|
9.5
|
0.1
|
0.4
|
1.0
|
10
|
276
|
Including
|
105.6
|
109.5
|
2.16
|
191
|
3.9
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
0.3
|
10
|
431
|
BOU-DD22-053
|
Tizi North
|
51.8
|
54.0
|
6.24
|
41
|
2.2
|
0.0
|
1.0
|
1.4
|
3
|
736
|
Including
|
51.8
|
52.4
|
19.99
|
67
|
0.6
|
0.0
|
1.7
|
2.2
|
4
|
2,115
|
BOU-DD22-054
|
Tizi North
|
52.8
|
56.1
|
0.43
|
67
|
3.3
|
0.0
|
0.5
|
1.2
|
3
|
188
|
BOU-DD22-062
|
North
|
154.5
|
155.8
|
2.45
|
39
|
1.3
|
0.1
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
21
|
329
|
BOU-DD22-077
|
South 5
|
521.0
|
527.6
|
3.22
|
26
|
6.6
|
0.0
|
0.5
|
0.7
|
17
|
385
|
Including
|
523.4
|
524.6
|
8.73
|
62
|
1.2
|
0.0
|
0.6
|
2.5
|
44
|
1,037
|
BOU-DD22-078
|
Central 1
|
304.6
|
310.3
|
0.83
|
29
|
5.7
|
0.0
|
0.9
|
1.7
|
9
|
231
|
Including
|
304.6
|
306.5
|
1.29
|
62
|
1.9
|
0.1
|
2.3
|
4.3
|
8
|
499
|
BOU-DD22-080
|
Central-South
|
202.9
|
210.0
|
0.85
|
420
|
7.1
|
0.2
|
0.8
|
2.9
|
105
|
707
|
Including
|
208.6
|
210.0
|
2.86
|
1717
|
1.4
|
0.7
|
3.5
|
9.6
|
28
|
2,715
|
BOU-DD22-082
|
Central-South
|
322.9
|
324.6
|
1.62
|
36
|
1.7
|
0.1
|
0.7
|
0.8
|
7
|
261
|
BOU-DD22-083
|
Central-South
|
159.6
|
169.6
|
0.58
|
21
|
10.0
|
0.0
|
0.5
|
0.8
|
12
|
142
|
* True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.
|
** Ag equivalent is based on a 100% recovery with the following ratio: 1 g/t Au: 93.4 g/t Ag; 1% Cu:130.4 Ag; 1% Pb: 31.8 Ag;
The 2022 drill exploration program at Boumadine completed 86 DDH for a total of 18,335m (Appendix 2). The drilling was completed on five targets: Central, South, Imariren, Tizi and the Southwest Zones (Figure 1).
All of the 2022 drilling results have been received except for hole BOU-DD22-086 (Table 1 and Appendix 1). Figures 5 to 8 present each of the sections drilled along the main trend, its significant results, and geological interpretation.
Results from the second phase of drilling along the main trend, both north (BOU-DD22-041and BOU-DD22-050) and south (BOU-DD22-077), extend the known mineralization to over 3.2 km strike length which remains open in all directions. Drilling to date also confirms discovery of parallel structures as shown by significant intersects, including BOU-DD22-078 and BOU-DD22-083. A mineralized satellite zone was also confirmed at Tizi.
The mineralization consists generally of 1m to 4m widths (locally reaching over 10m width) N340- oriented massive sulfide lenses/veins sharply dipping eastward (> 70°). The massive sulphide veins (>80%) are composed mainly of pyrite, with variable proportions of sphalerite, galena, and chalcopyrite.
In 2023, Aya intends to complete a 36,000m drill program, of which 21,000m will be allocated to delineation drilling along the main trend with the aim of building a resource (Figure 2). The remaining 15,000m will target new zones as well as extensions of the main trend along strike and at depth. The new 3D interpretation and model of the VTEM survey (Figure 3) will allow the Corporation to clearly follow the conductive anomaly, in addition to directly helping the exploration and the delineation programs.
The 36,000m drilling program is expected to be completed by mid 2023. The relogging and resampling of historic drill holes is ongoing for expected completion this year. Aya expects to use both data in estimating an NI 43-101-compliant resource update within the next 12 months. In addition, detailed surface mapping of the area is ongoing and is expected to be completed in the first half of this year.
Aya has implemented a quality control program to comply with best practices in sampling and analysis of drill core. Drill core samples were transported in sealed bags for analysis at Afrilab laboratory in Marrakech. Standards of different grades and blanks were inserted every 20 samples in addition to the standards, blanks and pulp duplicate inserted by Afrilab.
The scientific and technical information contained in this press release have been reviewed by David Lalonde, B. Sc, Head of Exploration, Qualified Person, for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.
The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.
Aya's management team maximizes shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its production, resource, governance, and financial growth plans.
For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com or contact:
This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as " promising", "extend", "confirm", "belief", "potential", "confident", "could", "opportunity", "support", "suggest", "expected", "probably", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and development potential of Zgounder and the conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources into Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources, future opportunities for enhancing development at Zgounder, and timing for the release of the Company's disclosure in connection with the foregoing. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the closing and timing of financing, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), silver price, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.
The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2021 Annual Information Form dated June 16, 2022, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Furthermore, Aya's corporate update of May 28, 2020 regarding the materiality of its assets as well as to studies regarding non-material assets remains applicable as at the date hereof. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.
Appendix 1 - Full Drill Results from Boumadine (core lengths)
|
DDH No.
|
Section
|
From (m)
|
To
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Length*
|
Cu
|
Pb
|
Zn
|
Mo
|
Ag Eq**
|
BOU-DD22-039
|
Central
|
163.9
|
164.9
|
0.42
|
12
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
2
|
64
|
BOU-DD22-039
|
Central
|
170.8
|
171.3
|
1.58
|
89
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
0.8
|
2.3
|
4
|
391
|
BOU-DD22-039
|
Central
|
306.0
|
306.7
|
0.93
|
109
|
0.7
|
0.1
|
1.1
|
1.3
|
15
|
307
|
BOU-DD22-039
|
Central
|
345.4
|
346.5
|
0.32
|
55
|
1.1
|
0.0
|
1.1
|
1.1
|
14
|
185
|
BOU-DD22-039
|
Central
|
443.1
|
443.8
|
0.60
|
35
|
0.7
|
0.0
|
1.0
|
1.1
|
8
|
181
|
BOU-DD22-040
|
Central North
|
25.5
|
26.0
|
0.69
|
41
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
0.3
|
33
|
128
|
BOU-DD22-040
|
Central North
|
44.0
|
45.0
|
0.40
|
15
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
4
|
66
|
BOU-DD22-040
|
Central North
|
66.0
|
68.0
|
3.77
|
88
|
2.0
|
0.0
|
1.7
|
10.1
|
30
|
1045
|
BOU-DD22-040
|
Central North
|
93.4
|
94.6
|
0.52
|
21
|
1.2
|
0.0
|
0.7
|
3.5
|
3
|
287
|
BOU-DD22-040
|
Central North
|
96.8
|
97.3
|
0.70
|
86
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
3.9
|
6.3
|
5
|
617
|
BOU-DD22-040
|
Central North
|
103.7
|
104.4
|
0.88
|
64
|
0.7
|
0.0
|
0.9
|
1.3
|
65
|
248
|
BOU-DD22-040
|
Central North
|
109.1
|
110.1
|
0.38
|
15
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
0.3
|
8
|
80
|
BOU-DD22-040
|
Central North
|
131.9
|
132.7
|
0.21
|
44
|
0.8
|
0.0
|
1.3
|
4.0
|
9
|
322
|
BOU-DD22-040
|
Central North
|
136.7
|
137.8
|
1.77
|
72
|
1.1
|
0.0
|
3.1
|
8.3
|
27
|
791
|
BOU-DD22-040
|
Central North
|
143.2
|
143.7
|
0.23
|
67
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
0.9
|
4.3
|
1
|
351
|
BOU-DD22-040
|
Central North
|
179.2
|
180.3
|
0.36
|
16
|
1.1
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
3
|
83
|
BOU-DD22-040
|
Central North
|
182.3
|
183.3
|
0.31
|
16
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
4
|
58
|
BOU-DD22-040
|
Central North
|
185.2
|
185.9
|
6.58
|
361
|
0.7
|
0.9
|
0.7
|
1.0
|
7
|
1172
|
BOU-DD22-041
|
Central North
|
42.0
|
42.5
|
0.91
|
154
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
4.9
|
0.6
|
20
|
431
|
BOU-DD22-041
|
Central North
|
70.8
|
71.6
|
0.56
|
41
|
0.8
|
0.0
|
1.0
|
1.7
|
167
|
225
|
BOU-DD22-041
|
Central North
|
73.8
|
74.3
|
0.22
|
52
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
1.8
|
1.8
|
17
|
232
|
BOU-DD22-041
|
Central North
|
87.2
|
88.9
|
0.41
|
61
|
1.7
|
0.0
|
0.7
|
1.9
|
43
|
227
|
BOU-DD22-041
|
Central North
|
93.0
|
95.1
|
0.27
|
70
|
2.1
|
0.0
|
2.7
|
3.3
|
12
|
359
|
BOU-DD22-041
|
Central North
|
104.7
|
107.5
|
0.70
|
8
|
2.8
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
3
|
84
|
BOU-DD22-041
|
Central North
|
110.8
|
111.3
|
0.73
|
59
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
1.2
|
2.7
|
6
|
314
|
BOU-DD22-041
|
Central North
|
113.3
|
114.4
|
0.46
|
4
|
1.1
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
1
|
57
|
BOU-DD22-041
|
Central North
|
171.0
|
172.0
|
0.30
|
16
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
0.7
|
1.7
|
28
|
159
|
BOU-DD22-041
|
Central North
|
183.8
|
184.3
|
0.02
|
72
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
8.3
|
0.5
|
2
|
366
|
BOU-DD22-041
|
Central North
|
205.5
|
206.0
|
0.11
|
67
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
0.7
|
2
|
131
|
BOU-DD22-041
|
Central North
|
208.7
|
212.3
|
4.02
|
101
|
3.6
|
0.2
|
2.5
|
0.5
|
2
|
609
|
BOU-DD22-041
|
Central North
|
224.2
|
225.9
|
5.08
|
106
|
1.7
|
0.2
|
0.5
|
0.8
|
5
|
664
|
BOU-DD22-041
|
Central North
|
232.5
|
233.0
|
1.90
|
83
|
0.5
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
9
|
320
|
BOU-DD22-042
|
NSR
|
0.0
|
153.2
|
0.00
|
0
|
153.2
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0
|
0
|
BOU-DD22-043
|
NSR
|
0.0
|
150.0
|
0.00
|
0
|
150.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0
|
0
|
BOU-DD22-044
|
North
|
1.5
|
2.7
|
0.42
|
8
|
1.2
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
2
|
51
|
BOU-DD22-044
|
North
|
9.2
|
10.2
|
0.14
|
40
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
0.0
|
15
|
69
|
BOU-DD22-044
|
North
|
14.1
|
15.1
|
0.26
|
40
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
6
|
70
|
BOU-DD22-044
|
North
|
18.1
|
26.7
|
0.29
|
42
|
8.6
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
5
|
78
|
Including
|
20.1
|
21.1
|
1.31
|
41
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
10
|
169
|
BOU-DD22-045
|
North
|
41.0
|
41.8
|
0.61
|
47
|
0.8
|
0.0
|
0.7
|
1.6
|
5
|
214
|
BOU-DD22-045
|
North
|
60.3
|
61.5
|
0.10
|
40
|
1.2
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
0.8
|
7
|
109
|
BOU-DD22-045
|
North
|
62.7
|
65.7
|
0.92
|
111
|
3.0
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.4
|
13
|
226
|
BOU-DD22-046
|
North
|
110.2
|
111.0
|
0.41
|
32
|
0.8
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
4
|
84
|
BOU-DD22-046
|
North
|
113.0
|
114.2
|
0.38
|
59
|
1.2
|
0.0
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
4
|
145
|
BOU-DD22-047
|
North
|
176.0
|
177.1
|
1.61
|
350
|
1.1
|
0.3
|
2.5
|
1.3
|
3
|
689
|
BOU-DD22-047
|
North
|
184.6
|
185.3
|
0.02
|
88
|
0.7
|
0.0
|
0.8
|
2.7
|
7
|
260
|
BOU-DD22-048
|
North
|
10.9
|
11.9
|
1.31
|
8
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
0.0
|
5
|
144
|
BOU-DD22-048
|
North
|
17.8
|
19.1
|
0.95
|
64
|
1.3
|
0.0
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
4
|
173
|
BOU-DD22-049
|
North
|
6.8
|
8.6
|
0.52
|
26
|
1.8
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
0.0
|
12
|
83
|
BOU-DD22-049
|
North
|
12.2
|
13.1
|
2.00
|
77
|
0.9
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
55
|
273
|
BOU-DD22-049
|
North
|
21.5
|
22.7
|
0.57
|
4
|
1.2
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
10
|
62
|
BOU-DD22-049
|
North
|
23.8
|
27.5
|
0.29
|
34
|
3.7
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
0.1
|
7
|
77
|
BOU-DD22-049
|
North
|
28.3
|
28.9
|
0.42
|
8
|
0.6
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
2
|
54
|
BOU-DD22-049
|
North
|
38.5
|
41.7
|
0.54
|
117
|
3.2
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
9
|
192
|
BOU-DD22-049
|
North
|
42.6
|
43.6
|
0.12
|
35
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
3
|
55
|
BOU-DD22-049
|
North
|
50.7
|
51.5
|
1.58
|
11
|
0.8
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
11
|
165
|
BOU-DD22-050
|
North
|
2.6
|
5.0
|
0.99
|
12
|
2.4
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
0.0
|
18
|
120
|
BOU-DD22-050
|
North
|
7.0
|
9.0
|
0.42
|
12
|
2.0
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
11
|
56
|
BOU-DD22-050
|
North
|
70.5
|
71.0
|
1.50
|
87
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
0.5
|
5.5
|
19
|
546
|
BOU-DD22-050
|
North
|
104.5
|
114.0
|
1.11
|
94
|
9.5
|
0.1
|
0.4
|
1.0
|
10
|
276
|
Including
|
105.6
|
109.5
|
2.16
|
191
|
3.9
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
0.3
|
10
|
431
|
BOU-DD22-050
|
North
|
121.8
|
122.9
|
0.50
|
16
|
1.1
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
0.6
|
77
|
110
|
BOU-DD22-050
|
North
|
133.9
|
135.5
|
0.32
|
24
|
1.6
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
0.1
|
11
|
77
|
BOU-DD22-051
|
Tizi South
|
24.4
|
26.0
|
1.13
|
16
|
1.6
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
259
|
144
|
BOU-DD22-051
|
Tizi South
|
47.6
|
48.4
|
0.35
|
16
|
0.8
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
7
|
67
|
BOU-DD22-052
|
Tizi South
|
107.0
|
107.8
|
0.68
|
8
|
0.8
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
3
|
79
|
BOU-DD22-053
|
Tizi North
|
37.2
|
38.3
|
0.48
|
40
|
1.1
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
0.5
|
1
|
127
|
BOU-DD22-053
|
Tizi North
|
51.8
|
54.0
|
6.24
|
41
|
2.2
|
0.0
|
1.0
|
1.4
|
3
|
736
|
Including
|
51.8
|
52.4
|
19.99
|
67
|
0.6
|
0.0
|
1.7
|
2.2
|
4
|
2115
|
BOU-DD22-054
|
Tizi North
|
52.8
|
56.1
|
0.43
|
67
|
3.3
|
0.0
|
0.5
|
1.2
|
3
|
188
|
BOU-DD22-054
|
Tizi North
|
78.8
|
79.8
|
0.85
|
12
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
3
|
115
|
BOU-DD22-054
|
Tizi North
|
89.9
|
103.9
|
0.38
|
47
|
14.0
|
0.0
|
1.4
|
2.5
|
8
|
264
|
BOU-DD22-055
|
NSR
|
0.0
|
103.5
|
0.00
|
0
|
103.5
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0
|
0
|
BOU-DD22-056
|
NSR
|
0.0
|
150.9
|
0.00
|
0
|
150.9
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0
|
0
|
BOU-DD22-057
|
Imariren 2
|
29.4
|
30.5
|
1.04
|
17
|
1.1
|
0.0
|
0.6
|
0.7
|
3
|
170
|
BOU-DD22-058
|
Imariren 3
|
30.0
|
31.0
|
0.96
|
16
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
1.4
|
4
|
195
|
BOU-DD22-058
|
Imariren 3
|
32.0
|
32.5
|
0.32
|
32
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
0.5
|
2.5
|
6
|
214
|
BOU-DD22-058
|
Imariren 3
|
47.8
|
48.5
|
1.18
|
22
|
0.7
|
0.0
|
0.5
|
8.9
|
2
|
630
|
BOU-DD22-059
|
NSR
|
0.0
|
134.6
|
0.00
|
0
|
134.6
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0
|
0
|
BOU-DD22-060
|
NSR
|
0.0
|
101.3
|
0.00
|
0
|
101.3
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0
|
0
|
BOU-DD22-061
|
Imariren 4
|
81.2
|
82.2
|
1.08
|
8
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
0.9
|
7
|
172
|
BOU-DD22-062
|
North
|
55.5
|
56.2
|
0.26
|
40
|
0.7
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
11
|
80
|
BOU-DD22-062
|
North
|
59.6
|
65.0
|
0.40
|
32
|
5.4
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
2.0
|
13
|
187
|
BOU-DD22-062
|
North
|
154.5
|
155.8
|
2.45
|
39
|
1.3
|
0.1
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
21
|
329
|
BOU-DD22-062
|
North
|
196.3
|
197.0
|
1.00
|
29
|
0.7
|
0.1
|
0.5
|
1.4
|
24
|
232
|
BOU-DD22-063
|
NSR
|
0.0
|
179.1
|
0.00
|
0
|
179.1
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0
|
0
|
BOU-DD22-064
|
NSR
|
0.0
|
152.7
|
0.00
|
0
|
152.7
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0
|
0
|
BOU-DD22-065
|
NSR
|
0.0
|
154.9
|
0.00
|
0
|
154.9
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0
|
0
|
BOU-DD22-066
|
NSR
|
0.0
|
152.3
|
0.00
|
0
|
152.3
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0
|
0
|
BOU-DD22-067
|
NSR
|
0.0
|
224.9
|
0.00
|
0
|
224.9
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0
|
0
|
BOU-DD22-068
|
NSR
|
0.0
|
100.0
|
0.00
|
0
|
100.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0
|
0
|
BOU-DD22-069
|
South-Ouest
|
129.9
|
130.5
|
0.02
|
218
|
0.6
|
0.3
|
13.6
|
15.5
|
0
|
1529
|
BOU-DD22-070
|
NSR
|
0.0
|
100.7
|
0.00
|
0
|
100.7
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0
|
0
|
BOU-DD22-071
|
NSR
|
0.0
|
194.8
|
0.00
|
0
|
194.8
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0
|
0
|
BOU-DD22-072
|
NSR
|
0.0
|
162.8
|
0.00
|
0
|
162.8
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0
|
0
|
BOU-DD22-073
|
NSR
|
0.0
|
152.1
|
0.00
|
0
|
152.1
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0
|
0
|
BOU-DD22-074
|
NSR
|
0.0
|
156.9
|
0.00
|
0
|
156.9
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0
|
0
|
BOU-DD22-075
|
NSR
|
0.0
|
155.3
|
0.00
|
0
|
155.3
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0
|
0
|
BOU-DD22-076
|
South 5
|
301.8
|
302.6
|
0.64
|
16
|
0.8
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
27
|
89
|
BOU-DD22-077
|
South 5
|
355.1
|
355.9
|
0.49
|
1
|
0.8
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
7
|
49
|
BOU-DD22-077
|
South 5
|
357.2
|
358.3
|
0.62
|
7
|
1.1
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
12
|
69
|
BOU-DD22-077
|
South 5
|
384.6
|
387.1
|
0.58
|
22
|
2.5
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
11
|
104
|
BOU-DD22-077
|
South 5
|
475.5
|
476.5
|
0.02
|
64
|
1.0
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
8
|
85
|
BOU-DD22-077
|
South 5
|
521.0
|
527.6
|
3.22
|
26
|
6.6
|
0.0
|
0.5
|
0.7
|
17
|
385
|
Including
|
523.4
|
524.6
|
8.73
|
62
|
1.2
|
0.0
|
0.6
|
2.5
|
44
|
1037
|
BOU-DD22-078
|
Central 1
|
102.1
|
102.8
|
0.30
|
49
|
0.7
|
0.1
|
0.6
|
6.1
|
4
|
438
|
BOU-DD22-078
|
Central 1
|
105.7
|
106.9
|
0.32
|
20
|
1.2
|
0.0
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
5
|
96
|
BOU-DD22-078
|
Central 1
|
131.3
|
131.9
|
0.54
|
24
|
0.6
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
5
|
86
|
BOU-DD22-078
|
Central 1
|
304.6
|
310.3
|
0.83
|
29
|
5.7
|
0.0
|
0.9
|
1.7
|
9
|
231
|
Including
|
304.6
|
306.5
|
1.29
|
62
|
1.9
|
0.1
|
2.3
|
4.3
|
8
|
499
|
BOU-DD22-078
|
Central 1
|
342.2
|
343.0
|
1.11
|
9
|
0.8
|
0.0
|
0.8
|
1.0
|
8
|
191
|
BOU-DD22-078
|
Central 1
|
770.8
|
772.6
|
0.47
|
6
|
1.8
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
0.0
|
12
|
61
|
BOU-DD22-078
|
Central 1
|
773.3
|
776.2
|
0.53
|
13
|
2.9
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
0.1
|
12
|
82
|
BOU-DD22-078
|
Central 1
|
803.0
|
803.8
|
0.34
|
13
|
0.8
|
0.0
|
0.8
|
1.7
|
11
|
166
|
BOU-DD22-079
|
Central-South
|
131.8
|
133.2
|
0.80
|
42
|
1.4
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
2.5
|
10
|
262
|
BOU-DD22-079
|
Central-South
|
135.6
|
136.1
|
0.93
|
60
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
1.8
|
1.5
|
10
|
287
|
BOU-DD22-080
|
Central-South
|
202.9
|
210.0
|
0.85
|
420
|
7.1
|
0.2
|
0.8
|
2.9
|
105
|
707
|
Including
|
208.6
|
210.0
|
2.86
|
1717
|
1.4
|
0.7
|
3.5
|
9.6
|
28
|
2715
|
BOU-DD22-080
|
Central-South
|
215.1
|
215.6
|
1.47
|
52
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
1.2
|
2.6
|
12
|
367
|
BOU-DD22-081
|
Central-South
|
63.1
|
63.6
|
0.92
|
12
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
0.6
|
16
|
140
|
BOU-DD22-081
|
Central-South
|
255.4
|
256.3
|
0.67
|
20
|
0.9
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
0.8
|
205
|
155
|
BOU-DD22-081
|
Central-South
|
264.5
|
265.2
|
1.02
|
27
|
0.7
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
0.6
|
18
|
168
|
BOU-DD22-082
|
Central-South
|
111.3
|
114.7
|
0.40
|
25
|
3.4
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
0.9
|
10
|
124
|
BOU-DD22-082
|
Central-South
|
209.2
|
209.7
|
0.36
|
17
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
0.5
|
5
|
86
|
BOU-DD22-082
|
Central-South
|
212.2
|
212.7
|
0.28
|
21
|
0.5
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
0.4
|
1
|
83
|
BOU-DD22-082
|
Central-South
|
217.0
|
217.5
|
0.35
|
12
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
0.3
|
2
|
66
|
BOU-DD22-082
|
Central-South
|
305.4
|
307.1
|
0.78
|
11
|
1.7
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
29
|
101
|
BOU-DD22-082
|
Central-South
|
316.0
|
317.0
|
1.17
|
20
|
1.0
|
0.1
|
0.3
|
0.4
|
5
|
171
|
BOU-DD22-082
|
Central-South
|
322.9
|
324.6
|
1.62
|
36
|
1.7
|
0.1
|
0.7
|
0.8
|
7
|
261
|
BOU-DD22-082
|
Central-South
|
339.0
|
340.1
|
1.45
|
24
|
1.1
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
4
|
168
|
BOU-DD22-082
|
Central-South
|
361.4
|
361.9
|
0.27
|
24
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
0.5
|
0.7
|
9
|
106
|
BOU-DD22-082
|
Central-South
|
410.5
|
411.1
|
0.43
|
32
|
0.6
|
0.4
|
0.7
|
3.1
|
11
|
312
|
BOU-DD22-082
|
Central-South
|
419.1
|
419.7
|
0.40
|
25
|
0.6
|
0.1
|
1.0
|
2.5
|
6
|
235
|
BOU-DD22-082
|
Central-South
|
455.5
|
456.0
|
0.72
|
17
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
0.5
|
15
|
124
|
BOU-DD22-083
|
Central-South
|
159.6
|
169.6
|
0.58
|
21
|
10.0
|
0.0
|
0.5
|
0.8
|
12
|
142
|
BOU-DD22-084
|
Central-South
|
197.8
|
198.6
|
1.63
|
44
|
0.8
|
0.1
|
1.8
|
2.3
|
5
|
393
|
BOU-DD22-084
|
Central-South
|
206.5
|
208.0
|
0.76
|
34
|
1.5
|
0.0
|
1.9
|
0.9
|
8
|
217
|
BOU-DD22-084
|
Central-South
|
209.3
|
210.0
|
0.62
|
16
|
0.7
|
0.0
|
0.5
|
0.8
|
9
|
132
|
BOU-DD22-084
|
Central-South
|
272.1
|
272.9
|
0.60
|
107
|
0.8
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
0.1
|
10
|
185
|
BOU-DD22-084
|
Central-South
|
277.6
|
278.2
|
0.32
|
20
|
0.6
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.3
|
11
|
77
|
BOU-DD22-085
|
NSR
|
0.0
|
154.5
|
0.00
|
0
|
154.5
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0
|
0
|
* True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.
|
** Ag equivalent is based on a 100% recovery with the following ratio; 1 g/t Au: 93.4 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 130.4 Ag; 1% Pb: 31.8 Ag;
Appendix 2 - Drillhole Coordinates of 2022 Boumadine Exploration Program
|
DDH No.
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
Elevation
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
Length
|
BOU-DD22-040
|
316978
|
3477062
|
1231
|
250
|
-50
|
198
|
BOU-DD22-041
|
317027
|
3477079
|
1248
|
250
|
-50
|
252
|
BOU-DD22-042
|
316523
|
3477108
|
1234
|
250
|
-50
|
153
|
BOU-DD22-043
|
316571
|
3477125
|
1241
|
250
|
-50
|
150
|
BOU-DD22-044
|
316605
|
3477138
|
1240
|
250
|
-50
|
150
|
BOU-DD22-045
|
316639
|
3477150
|
1235
|
250
|
-50
|
150
|
BOU-DD22-046
|
316682
|
3477165
|
1235
|
250
|
-50
|
150
|
BOU-DD22-047
|
316721
|
3477180
|
1238
|
250
|
-50
|
196
|
BOU-DD22-048
|
316765
|
3477198
|
1248
|
250
|
-50
|
151
|
BOU-DD22-049
|
316804
|
3477211
|
1247
|
250
|
-50
|
147
|
BOU-DD22-050
|
316840
|
3477223
|
1235
|
250
|
-50
|
302
|
BOU-DD22-051
|
315485
|
3476713
|
1251
|
270
|
-50
|
77
|
BOU-DD22-052
|
315525
|
3476711
|
1247
|
270
|
-50
|
145
|
BOU-DD22-053
|
315363
|
3477107
|
1273
|
270
|
-50
|
100
|
BOU-DD22-054
|
315401
|
3477109
|
1265
|
270
|
-50
|
157
|
BOU-DD22-055
|
315563
|
3477571
|
1279
|
90
|
-50
|
104
|
BOU-DD22-056
|
315523
|
3477570
|
1269
|
90
|
-50
|
151
|
BOU-DD22-057
|
315626
|
3477841
|
1263
|
90
|
-50
|
78
|
BOU-DD22-058
|
315639
|
3477898
|
1276
|
90
|
-50
|
75
|
BOU-DD22-059
|
315607
|
3477898
|
1266
|
90
|
-50
|
135
|
BOU-DD22-060
|
315656
|
3477952
|
1281
|
90
|
-50
|
101
|
BOU-DD22-061
|
315619
|
3477955
|
1277
|
90
|
-50
|
152
|
BOU-DD22-062
|
316899
|
3477244
|
1218
|
250
|
-50
|
206
|
BOU-DD22-063
|
316966
|
3477266
|
1209
|
250
|
-50
|
179
|
BOU-DD22-064
|
317042
|
3477318
|
1204
|
250
|
-50
|
153
|
BOU-DD22-065
|
317115
|
3477322
|
1202
|
250
|
-50
|
155
|
BOU-DD22-066
|
317199
|
3477349
|
1199
|
250
|
-50
|
152
|
BOU-DD22-067
|
317292
|
3477422
|
1196
|
250
|
-50
|
225
|
BOU-DD22-068
|
316315
|
3474936
|
1296
|
315
|
-50
|
100
|
BOU-DD22-069
|
316346
|
3474904
|
1297
|
315
|
-50
|
154
|
BOU-DD22-070
|
316300
|
3475037
|
1285
|
135
|
-50
|
101
|
BOU-DD22-071
|
316272
|
3475061
|
1278
|
135
|
-50
|
195
|
BOU-DD22-072
|
317292
|
3474451
|
1293
|
70
|
-50
|
163
|
BOU-DD22-073
|
317259
|
3474442
|
1287
|
70
|
-50
|
152
|
BOU-DD22-074
|
317218
|
3474427
|
1280
|
70
|
-50
|
157
|
BOU-DD22-075
|
317188
|
3474414
|
1275
|
70
|
-50
|
155
|
BOU-DD22-076
|
317153
|
3474402
|
1271
|
70
|
-50
|
320
|
BOU-DD22-077
|
317116
|
3474387
|
1269
|
70
|
-50
|
582
|
BOU-DD22-078
|
317637
|
3476634
|
1201
|
250
|
-50
|
827
|
BOU-DD22-079
|
317091
|
3475590
|
1260
|
250
|
-50
|
159
|
BOU-DD22-080
|
317147
|
3475611
|
1256
|
250
|
-50
|
237
|
BOU-DD22-081
|
317202
|
3475631
|
1252
|
250
|
-50
|
383
|
BOU-DD22-082
|
317258
|
3475651
|
1250
|
250
|
-50
|
601
|
BOU-DD22-083
|
317318
|
3475673
|
1252
|
250
|
-50
|
218
|
BOU-DD22-084
|
317368
|
3475690
|
1239
|
250
|
-50
|
298
|
BOU-DD22-085
|
317427
|
3475712
|
1238
|
250
|
-50
|
155
|
BOU-DD22-086
|
317038
|
3475570
|
1266
|
250
|
-50
|
707
Contact
Benoit La Salle, FCPA, President & CEO, benoit.lasalle@ayagoldsilver.com; Alex Ball, VP, Corporate Development & IR, alex.ball@ayagoldsilver.com