Ares Strategic Mining Inc. Partners with Set2Close on Development and Investment Plan

Vancouver, February 14th, 2023 - Ares Strategic Mining Inc. ("Ares" or the "Company") (TSXV:ARS) (OTC:ARSMF) (FRA:N8I1), is pleased to announce its partnership with Set2Close to build out a sales (investment) development plan to accompany the Company's anticipated Utah expansion plans. Ares and Set2Close will work together to realize and achieve Ares' goals, and ensure it has the resources necessary to fluidly upscale.

As part of the transaction the Company will issue 200,000 common shares (each a "Share") at a deemed price of $0.15 per share for a $30,000 contract ("Debt Settlement") for consulting services provided to the Company. All securities issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement are subject to a mandatory 4 month hold period.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

Ares Strategic Mining Inc.

James Walker

Chief Executive Officer and President

For further information, please contact James Walker by email at jwalker@aresmining.com.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.