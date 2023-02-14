Unigold Announces Resignation of COO

Toronto, February 14, 2023 - Unigold Inc. (TSXV: UGD) (OTCQB: UGDIF) (FSE: UGB1) ("Unigold" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Gordon Babcock has resigned as the Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Mr. Babcock will continue in his current duties until the middle of March.

Joe Hamilton, CEO of Unigold, commented "Gord has been instrumental in delivering a positive feasibility for our oxide starter operation and in supporting our permitting efforts in the Dominican Republic over the past year. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Gord and wish him well in his future endeavours."

Unigold is awaiting final approval of its application for an Exploitation Concession over the Neita Sur area. The application has passed inspection and review by the Dirección General de Minería and was forwarded to the Ministerio de Energía y Minas with a positive recommendation in Q4 of last year. Unigold has responded to information requests from the Ministry and understands that the Ministry has sufficient information to move forward with the application. While it is difficult to predict a timeline for the final approval, the company is hopeful that the process will be finalized shortly.

For further information please visit http://www.unigoldinc.com or contact:

Mr. Joseph Hamilton

Chairman & CEO

jhamilton@unigoldinc.com

T. (416) 866-8157

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this document, including statements regarding events and financial trends that may affect our future operating results, financial position and cash flows, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on our assumptions and estimates and are subject to risk and uncertainties. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words like "predict", "expects", "is hopeful", "believes", "will" and other words of similar meaning. We wish to caution you that such statements are just predictions or opinions, and that actual events or results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Where applicable, we claim the protection of the safe harbour for forward-looking statements provided by the (United States) Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For more information, please visit https://www.unigoldinc.com/profile/forward-looking-statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/154723