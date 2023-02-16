E3 Lithium Expands Team

CALGARY, Feb. 16, 2023 - E3 Lithium Ltd. (TSXV: ETL) (FSE: OW3) (OTCQX: EEMMF), Alberta's leading lithium developer and extraction technology innovator, today announced it has expanded its team to include new technical and functional roles to support execution of E3 Lithium's (E3) growth plans.

E3 welcomes the following members to its team:

Greg Foofat joins the E3 team as Manager, Investor Relations, and will provide valuable support to the corporate strategy & sustainability department. Greg has close to 20 years of experience in capital markets (equity research), investor relations, corporate communications and corporate strategy.

Jimmy Zheng is a senior metallurgist and will fulfil the Lithium Production Specialist role within E3's Process Engineering team. A winner of NSERC's Industrial Research Fellowship, as well as the Cameco Environmental Leadership Award, Jimmy brings more than 30 years of industry experience to E3.

Audrey Boston joins E3 as Operations Accountant. Bringing more than 20 years of experience in all aspects of financial, capital, operations and joint venture accounting.

Daniela Buelvas joins E3 as Administrative Assistant. Daniela's ten years of experience, coupled with a Bachelor's degree in Social Communication, will prove invaluable to the members of staff she will be supporting on a day-to-day basis.

"We are delighted to welcome the new members to the E3 team," said Chris Doornbos, President and CEO of E3 Lithium. "Underpinned by world-class assets, the E3 team, including the new additions, has built an excellent foundation from which to achieve our upcoming milestones this year and towards our goal of first lithium by 2026."

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium is a development company with total of 24.3 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta. As outlined in E3's Preliminary Economic Assessment, the Clearwater Lithium Project has an NPV8% of USD 1.1 Billion with a 32% IRR pre-tax and USD 820 Million with a 27% IRR after-tax1. Through the successful scale up its DLE technology towards commercialization, E3 Lithium's goal is to produce high purity, battery grade lithium products. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Lithium has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chris Doornbos, President & CEO

E3 Lithium Ltd.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company's brine, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1: The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Clearwater Lithium Project NI 43-101 technical report is effective Sept 17, 2021. The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the North Rocky Property, effective October 27, 2017, identified 0.9Mt LCE (inferred). The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for theBashaw District Project, effective July 11, 2022, identified 23.4MtLCE (inferred). All reports are available on the E3 Lithium's website (e3lithium.ca/technical-reports) and SEDAR (www.sedar.com)

SOURCE E3 Lithium