Emperor Metals Provides an Update on The Upcoming Drill Program at The Duquesne West Gold Project in Quebec

Vancouver, February 23, 2023 - Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) ("Emperor" or the "Company") is pleased to update shareholders on its progress toward drilling at Duquesne West during Q2 of 2023.

Highlights:

Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) model refinement through the process of consolidating and adjusting historic drilling data.

Due diligence on third-party data sets and incorporation of additional geological data into the Block Model to aid phase I drilling.

Applied for drilling permits, hired contractors, and released an RFQ for drilling preparation.

CEO John Florek commented, "Emperor is conducting due diligence on third-party data sets as we incorporate additional geological data into our A.I. Block Model. We are at a critical phase in our planning, and a deeper understanding of the controls of mineralization of this deposit is crucial for Q2 targeting."

The new A.I. model is being refined by reviewing all historical drilling and normalizing the data to develop Emperor's first-ever Duquesne West 3D A.I. aided geological model. Consolidating and adjusting several databases for the preparation for A.I. technology is a rigorous process. The resulting amalgamated database incorporates data from six (6) companies that have conducted exploration drilling on the property since 1987, including Noranda, Santa-Fe, and Kinross.

This model contains 102,479 meters of drilling (327 Holes) that, in current dollar terms, represents +/- $30 Million CAD to leverage future exploration drilling. Emperor has developed a strategy to drill along high-grade trends; this approach will target a range of opportunities to expand and improve the quality of the resource.

Emperor has applied for drilling permits and has hired several contracting companies to support this project. An RFQ (Request for Quotations) for drilling contractors will be released soon to begin the process of drilling preparation in Q2.

Company Presentation:

John Florek recently presented at the Vancouver Metals Investor Forum as part of a panel hosted by newsletter writer & industry expert, Chen Lin.

Watch the full project update HERE.

About the Duquesne West Gold Project

The Duquesne West Gold Property is located 32 km northwest of the city of Rouyn-Noranda and 10 km east of the town of Duparquet. The property lies within the historic Duparquet gold mining camp in the southern portion of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in the Superior Province.

Under an Option Agreement, Emperor agreed to acquire a one hundred percent (100%) interest in a mineral claim package comprising 38 claims covering approximately 1,389 ha, located in the Duparquet Township of Quebec (the "Duquesne West Property") from Duparquet Assets Ltd., a 50% owned subsidiary of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSX: GMX). For further information on the Duquesne West Property and Option Agreement, see Emperor's press release dated October 12, 2022 available on SEDAR.

The Property hosts a historical inferred mineral resource estimate of 727,000 ounces of gold at a grade of 5.42 g/t Au.1 The mineral resource estimate predates modern CIM guidelines and a Qualified Person on behalf of Emperor has not reviewed or verified the mineral resource estimate, therefore it is considered historical in nature and is reported solely to provide an indication of the magnitude of mineralization that could be present on the property. The gold system remains open for resource identification and expansion.

Reinterpretation of the existing geological model was created using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. This model shows opportunity for additional discovery by revealing gold trends unknown to previous workers and the potential to expand the resource along significant gold-endowed structural zones.

1 Watts, Griffis, and McOuat Consulting Geologists and Engineers, Oct 20, 2011, Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the Duquesne-Ottoman Property, Quebec, Canada for XMet Inc.

QP Disclosure

The technical content for the Duquesne West Project in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person pursuant to CIM guidelines.

About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals Inc. is an innovative Canadian mineral exploration company focused on developing high-quality gold properties situated in the Canadian Shield. For more information, please refer to SEDAR (www.sedar.com), under the Company's profile.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

s/ "John Florek"

John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol

President, CEO and Director of Emperor

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Alexander Horsley, Director

Phone: 778-323-3058

Email: info@emperormetals.com

Website: www.emperormetals.com

