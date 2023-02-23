VANCOUVER, February 23, 2023 - Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (TSX.V:GCX)(OTCQB:GCXXF) ("Granite Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it will be participating in the inaugural Yukon Mining Alliance ("YMA") Invest Yukon Core Shack to be held in the main Investors Exchange exhibit hall at the Prospectors and Developers Annual Convention ("PDAC") in Toronto. The Invest Yukon Core Shack will be located at Booth #3314, adjacent to the main PDAC Core Shack and Granite Creek will be displaying core from its flagship Carmacks Copper-Gold-Silver project in Yukon, Canada from March 5 and 8th. The Company will also have a presence in the main Investors Exchange from March 5-8 and investors are invited to visit booth # IE3024 to meet the team in person.

Invest Canada North Reception

The Metallic Group of Companies is proud to be a sponsor of the 2023 Invest Canada North reception to be held March 6 in MTCC North Room 106 from 4pm - 7pm EST. Leaders from its members, Granite Creek Copper, Stillwater Critical Minerals and Metallic Minerals will be in attendance and the Group will have a display table where guests are invited to meet the team. For more information, visit here.

About Yukon Mining Alliance

Yukon Mining Alliance - the globally recognized Invest Yukon brand - is a strategic alliance of Yukon's leaders in exploration and mining who, in partnership with the Government of Yukon, connect investors with Yukon's competitive advantages through innovative capital attraction initiatives. For more information visit InvestYukon.ca.

Invest Canada North connects global investors with the competitive advantages and opportunities in Canada's North, Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut, at one of the world's biggest annual mining conferences, the PDAC Convention. Our unique initiatives showcase each region, through keynote presentations, panels and special sessions, highlighting the leaders in exploration, development and production, as well as the mining ecosystem that is supported by significant geological potential, strong geopolitical stability and progressive Indigenous and community partnerships. Through our Invest Canada North mining portal catch up on the latest news in the north or dive into each region to discover your next great opportunity. To learn more visit https://investcanadanorth.ca.

About Granite Creek Copper

Granite Creek, a member of the Metallic Group of Companies, is a Canadian exploration company focused on the 176-square-kilometer Carmacks Project in the Minto Copper District of Canada's Yukon Territory. The Project is on trend with the high-grade Minto copper-gold mine, operated by Minto Metals Corp., to the north, and features excellent access to infrastructure with the nearby paved Yukon Highway 2, along with grid power within 12 km. More information about Granite Creek Copper can be viewed on the Company's website at www.gcxcopper.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Timothy Johnson, President & CEO

Telephone: 1 (604) 235-1982

Toll-Free: 1 (888) 361-3494

E-mail: info@gcxcopper.com

Website: www.gcxcopper.com

Twitter: @yukoncopper

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

