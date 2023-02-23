Ivanhoe Mines Comments on Share Price

Toronto, February 23, 2023 - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) announced today that the company is not aware of any company-specific reason that might be contributing to the recent decline in the company's share price.

Ivanhoe will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results on Monday, March 13, 2023. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results on the same day.

DATE: Monday, March 13, 2023

TIME: 7:30 am Pacific / 10:30 am Eastern / 2:30 pm London / 4:30 pm Johannesburg

WEBCAST LINK: https://app.webinar.net/qaXZj8q64Mx

NORTH AMERICAN TOLL-FREE: 1-888-664-6383

A recording of the call, together with supporting presentation slides, will be made available on Ivanhoe Mines' website at www.ivanhoemines.com.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa; the expansion of the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the construction of the tier-one Platreef palladium-rhodium-platinum-nickel-copper-gold project in South Africa; and the restart of the historic ultra-high-grade Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC.

Ivanhoe Mines is also exploring for new copper discoveries across its circa 2,400km2 of 90-100% owned exploration licences in the Western Foreland, which are located adjacent to, or in close proximity to, the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the DRC.

Information contact

Investors

Vancouver: Matthew Keevil +1.604.558.1034

London: Tommy Horton +44 7866 913 207

