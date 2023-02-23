Angel Wing Metals Announces Completion of Purchase of 100% of the La Reyna Claim Group in Mexico

TSXV: AWM WWW.ANGELWINGMETALS.COM

2022 Exploration Update, Assay Results and Drill Plans

The completion of the acquisition of La Reyna is key to the consolidation of the Company's 655 km 2 total claim package.

total claim package. High-grade gold and silver mineralization confirmed in structural trends over more than forty square kilometres (40 km 2 ).

). Assays from rock chip and soil samples returned up to 27.12 gm/T Au and 995.5 gm/T Ag.

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2023 - Angel Wing Metals Inc. (TSXV: AWM) ("Angel Wing Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the purchase of the 102.87 km2 La Reyna claim group announced on October 25, 2022. The mineral rights in the name of Lago de Oro Resources, SA de CV ("LOM") is formally approved by the Public Mines Registry - Mexico. With this addition the Company now controls an aggregate of 655km2, of mineral rights - The El Grande Project, Nayarit, Mexico ("El Grande"). The La Reyna claim group is an important strategic acquisition of which over 70 km2 shows significant clay, silica and iron oxide alteration. Historical mine workings occur wherever there is outcrop exposure.

The La Reyna claim group is located within the Aguila de Oro Mining District, in the 1,200km-long Sierra Madre Occidental Mineral Province ("SMO"). The area is being explored and mined for epithermal, porphyry and IOCG type deposits of gold, silver and copper. The district is host to numerous shallow historical and recent artisanal mine workings, including open pits, tunnels and side cuts. Mining used traditional hand cobbing and panning of supergene altered oxide breccia and veins, as well as exploiting alluvial pits where free gold has accumulated into low lying areas.

"The Final approval of the registration of this large tenement has consolidated a major district scale opportunity in Mexico, near several recent exciting discoveries," states Bryan Wilson, President and CEO. "Early surface exploration results received thus far demonstrate the presence of high-grade gold and silver mineralization in structural trends over more than forty square kilometres (40 km2). We look forward to initiating a maiden drill program on the properties, with the aim of making new discoveries in the region."

El Grande is located at the core of the +550 km long western coastal trend of the SMO, extending south through Sonora to Jalisco State, see Figure 1. The Coastal Trend includes the Panuco, Rosario, and Aguila de Oro Mining districts, among others. It is host to some of the more active exploration and development projects in the SMO today, including to the north (Los Reyes, Panuco, and Plomosas); and to the south (Orion and Los Ricos). All these projects share a similar geology, structural preparation, and emplacement of batholiths and intrusions related to the alteration, precious and base metal mineralization that the SMO is known for.

2022 EXPLORATION PROGRAM

Early-stage exploration of El Grande was initiated after closing on the Lago de Oro Resources acquisition (announced March 30, 2022). Exploration focused on outcrop mapping and soil sampling in areas with shallow overburden. Over 2,800 samples were collected by the Company to prioritize areas for detailed mapping, geophysics, and drilling. Five high priority drill targets have been identified for the first phase of drilling.

Early exploration has identified a northwesterly trending corridor, within a 40 km2 area, with extensive hydrothermal alteration. The Company has identified several interpreted vein fields that assayed for gold mineralization that strike, cumulatively, for approximately 8 kms, within this corridor. Mineralization remains open for extension in all directions. Figure 2

EXPLORATION RESULTS

Assay results confirm the presence of highly anomalous gold and silver mineralization from multiple exploration targets; more than 300 rock and soil samples returned gold in excess of 0.1 grams per tonne gold ("gm/T Au"), 70 samples greater than 1.0 gm/T Au and 41 samples greater than 2.0 gm/T Au. Table 1 shows assay results greater than 2.0 gm/T Au. Results indicate that at least two mineralizing events have affected the project area, a younger crosscutting Ag (Pb, Zn) event (possibly basin and range in age) and an older Au (Ag, Cu) event (possibly Laramide?). La Reyna is a gold dominant exploration project.

Five areas or "trends" that include historical mine workings, trenches and sampling are currently prioritized for follow up exploration and drilling: The El Polo, Aguila de Oro, La Tauna trends and the La Presa and El Tule Basins.

Mapping and sampling programs continue to advance multiple targets to the drill ready phase and introduce new prospects into the project pipeline. Mineralization is hosted in veins, hydrothermal and tectonic breccias that are interpreted as indicators (pathfinders) for underlying bulk tonnage targets.

Table 1: Select high grade assay results from outcrop chip and channel samples assaying greater than 2gm/T, collected by the Company. Sample widths are not true widths and are limited by outcrop exposures. Trenching across the target areas is required to define true widths of mineralization.

Target Prospect Sample No Easting Northing Type Length (m) Au gm/T Ag gm/T 1 El Polo 28202 462661 2468520 Chip 0.50 5.66 5.0 1 El Polo 28258 462086 2466188 Chip 2.00 2.24 1.0 1 El Polo 28269 462750 2467103 Float 2.00 2.12 1.0 1 El Polo 28771 462543 2468368 Float - 2.84 4.0 1 El Polo 28776 462504 2468383 Chip 1.40 4.99 13.0 1 El Polo 28777 462506 2468385 Chip 1.10 4.74 15.0 1 El Polo 28791 462506 2468446 Chip 1.30 3.29 17.0 1 El Polo 28792 462504 2468444 Chip 1.70 4.70 5.0 1 El Polo 28822 462501 2468485 Chip 1.70 2.84 9.0 1 El Polo G207558 462810 2468480 Chip 0.45 27.12 92.0 1 El Polo G207559 462810 2468480 Chip 1.35 5.76 39.0 1 El Polo G207560 462810 2468480 Chip 0.60 4.69 26.0 1 El Polo 28772 462517 2468388 Chip 1.80 2.84 4.0 2 La Presa G207744 462122 2471103 Chip 1.00 9.63 4.0 2 La Presa 28160 462472 2471286 Chip 1.30 0.37 682.0 2 La Presa 28493 462736 2471022 Chip 1.00 1.43 316.0 2 La Presa 28159 462440 2471374 Chip 1.30 0.11 247.0 3 Laguna El Tule 28219 463526 2465243 Chip 1.75 2.64 3.0 3 Laguna El Tule 28220 463526 2465240 Chip 1.00 6.34 2.0 3 Laguna El Tule G207826 464499 2469174 Chip 1.10 4.08 1.0 3 Laguna El Tule 207888 465526 2472359 Grab - 14.01 95.0 4 Aguila de Oro 24729 465683 2471784 Chip 0.20 1.16 995.5 4 Aguila de Oro 28322 465752 2471810 Trench 1.00 1.92 158.0 4 Aguila de Oro 28600 465080 2471246 Chip 0.30 5.16 94.0 4 Aguila de Oro 28921 464929 2472025 Chip 0.45 15.2 7.0 4 Aguila de Oro 29003 465077 2471241 Chip 0.30 3.77 5.0 4 Aguila de Oro 29016 465155 2471317 Chip 0.60 2.17 1.0 4 Aguila de Oro 29181 464901 2471990 Chip 1.20 1.94 1.0 4 Aguila de Oro 29182 464903 2471989 Chip 0.50 1.95 24.0 4 Aguila de Oro 29183 464903 2471990 Chip 0.70 3.03 1.0 4 Aguila de Oro 29184 464906 2471992 Chip 1.20 3.10 1.0 4 Aguila de Oro G207562 465748 2471798 Chip 0.30 1.43 120.8 5 La Tauna 24584 465800 2472510 Chip 1.00 4.09 2.0 5 La Tauna 24586 465801 2472510 Chip 1.00 7.58 3.0 5 La Tauna 24588 465848 2472650 Chip 1.00 2.21 1.0 5 La Tauna 24712 465885 2471771 Chip 0.80 3.37 4.0 5 La Tauna 24713 465873 2471804 Chip 0.90 3.94 9.0 5 La Tauna 24720 465854 2471881 Chip 1.00 6.14 6.0 5 La Tauna 28071 465848 2471889 Chip 0.90 2.43 8.0 5 La Tauna 28333 465842 2471947 Chip 1.20 4.88 13.0 5 La Tauna 24714 485867 2471817 Chip 0.26 2.78 18.0 5 La Tauna 24715 485868 2471817 Chip 0.30 3.46 7.0 5 La Tauna 24717 485869 2471818 Chip 0.40 2.75 7.0 5 La Tauna 28343 464994 2471606 Chip 0.60 10.10 1.0

EXPLORATION TARGETS

1. El Polo

This target area includes a range of hills that is host to many historical shallow mine workings, including the past producing El Polo mine, Figure 4. The trend hosts widespread argillic (clay-sericite-pyrite) alteration that is associated with precious metals mineralization identified in numerous discontinuous outcroppings along a 3.5 km north-south trend that is up to 1.0 km wide (open).

Outcrop chip and channel samples from this trend returned a best sample of 27.12 gm/T Au and 92.0 gm/T Ag from an oxidized low angle tectonic hydrothermal breccia (the red zone) collected from the El Polo Mine, see, Table 1. The red zone marks a contact between felsic volcanics and an underlying altered andesite. While El Polo is essentially drill ready, it continues to be prepared with detailed mapping, sampling, and ground geophysics to fine tune an initial exploratory drill program in the planning stages for the 2023 exploration year.

2. La Presa Basin

This is a topographic depression that lies north and west of the El Polo mine, initially interpreted as a circular feature from Aster satellite imagery. This 2 km by 1.5 km area displays widespread clay ("argillic") alteration and is considered prospective for porphyry style, intrusion hosted or epithermal mineralization. The basin is host to shallow lakes and cultivated fields with sparse outcrop exposure.

The best samples from widely spaced, low density sampling of available outcrop around the periphery returned 9.63 gm/T Au and 4 gm/T Ag, another returned 0.37 gm/T Au and 682 gm/T Ag. This target requires additional mapping, and ground and airborne geophysics to assist with drill hole planning.

3. Laguna El Tule

Laguna El Tule is a large topographic depression to the east of El Polo, the site of a shallow seasonal lake and cultivated fields, about 4.0 km by 2.0 km in circumference. Like the La Presa Basin, El Tule has a potential for bulk tonnage exploration. The surrounding area is obscured by shallow overburden with sparse outcroppings of altered and mineralized rhyolite, andesite and magnetic dacite.

Some of the better assays from this area include 6.34 gm/T Au, 4.08 gm/T Au and 2.64 gm/T Au from sparse outcrops surrounding the Laguna. This target requires additional work to advance to the drill ready stage.

4. Aguila de Oro

Named after the former Aguila de Oro Mining district, this target is host to numerous past producing artisanal mine workings and prospects along a north-easterly trend of discontinuous outcrop within a 2.4 km by 1.8 km area. Gold and silver mineralization is found in numerous exposures of veins and hydrothermal breccia and may represent a structural target ("dilational zone") prospective for bulk tonnage targets - including veins or vein systems up to 700 metres wide (open).

5. La Tauna

A recent discovery, La Tauna follows a northerly trending range of hills that parallels the El Polo trend and is currently mapped over 750 meters (open) from the La Tauna to Nortesur prospects. The best assay from this area returned 7.58 gm/T gold (Table 1). Mapping and sampling is ongoing.

PERMITTING AND SURFACE ACCESS AGREEMENTS

The Company has entered into 14 agreements with the relevant Ejidos controlling surface access to the El Grande Project. Terms are for a minimum 5-year term (extendable), sufficient for all exploration, including drilling and water use for all the exploration targets.

The company is committed to sound exploration and social practices, and highly values and appreciates the excellent relations shared with the local communities. Our social and community liaison professionals continue to build long term relations and advance the surface access and permitting requirements as needed. A new environmental impact study was submitted to the Mexican authorities at Semarnat to include drill plans for the La Reyna claim group acquisition. The permit was received in December 2022.

REVIEW OF TECHNICAL INFORMATION

Dr. Craig Bow (Ph.D) is the Company's designated Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101. As a consultant to the Company, he has reviewed and validated that the geotechnical information contained in this news release is accurate.

ABOUT ANGEL WING METALS

Angel Wing Metals (TSXV: AWM) is focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of precious metals properties in Mexico and Canada. The Company's flagship El Grande Project covers 655km2 in the southern extension of the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental gold-silver belt in the state of Nayarit, Mexico and demonstrates significant gold and silver mineralization.

Angel Wing Metals is committed to sustainable and responsible exploration and business activities in line with industry best practices, supportive of all stakeholders, including the local communities in which the Company operates.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.angelwingmetals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Angel Wing Metals Inc.

"Bryan Wilson"

President & CEO

Email: bwilson@angelwingmetals.com

