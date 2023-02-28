Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Goldmining Announces Filing Of Financial Statements, Md&a, Annual Information Form And Annual Report On Form 40-f

22:30 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, Feb. 28, 2023 - GoldMining Inc. (the "Company" or "GoldMining") (TSX: GOLD) (NYSE American: GLDG) announces the filing of its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"), annual information form (the "Annual Filings") and its annual report on Form 40-F (the "Form 40-F") for the year ended November 30, 2022.

The Annual Filings, which include information regarding the Company's financial position, operations and projects for the fiscal year, are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), on EDGAR (www.sec.gov/EDGAR) and on the Company's website (www.goldmining.com). The Form 40-F is available under the Company's profile on EDGAR.

About GoldMining Inc.

GoldMining Inc. is a public mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets in the Americas. Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, GoldMining now controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The Company also owns more than 21 million shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE American: GROY).

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goldmining-announces-filing-of-financial-statements-mda-annual-information-form-and-annual-report-on-form-40-f-301758539.html

SOURCE GoldMining Inc.



Contact
GoldMining Inc., Amir Adnani, Co-Chairman, Alastair Still, CEO, Telephone: (855) 630-1001, Email: info@goldmining.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

GoldMining Inc.

GoldMining Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2DHZ0
CA38149E1016
www.goldmining.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap