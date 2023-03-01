Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Wescan Goldfields Inc. Announces Appointment Of Interim Chief Financial Officer

01.03.2023  |  CNW
SASKATOON, March 1, 2023 - Wescan Goldfields Inc. ("Wescan" or the "Company") (TSXV: WGF) is pleased to announce that effective immediately W. Connor MacNeill will assume the role of interim Chief Financial Officer of Wescan. Mr. MacNeill joined the company in 2022 and is currently Manager of Corporate Development, a role which he will continue to perform. With experience in the Canadian resource industry and capital markets, Mr. MacNeill holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Saskatchewan.

Wescan is a Canadian based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of Wescan trade on the TSX-V under the trading symbol "WGF".

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Wescan's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Wescan. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these statements as a number of important factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, developments in world gold markets, changes in exploration plans due to exploration results and changing budget priorities of Wescan, the effects of competition in the markets in which Wescan operates, the impact of changes in the laws and regulations regulating mining exploration and development, judicial or regulatory judgments and legal proceedings, operational and infrastructure risks and the additional risks identified in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulation.

www.wescangoldfields.com

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

SOURCE Wescan Goldfields Inc.



Contact
Ken MacNeill, Chief Executive Officer at (306) 244-5480 or info@wescangoldfields.com

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Wescan Goldfields Inc.

Wescan Goldfields Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1J2ND
CA95081V2021
www.wescangoldfields.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap