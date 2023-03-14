Q Battery Metals Announces Ken Kuiper Advisor to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, March 14, 2023 - Q Battery Metals Corp. ("Q Battery Metals" or the "Company") (C:QMET)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(Frankfurt:ONB) is pleased to announce that Ken Kuiper, former Geospatial Advisor to Mag Silver has been appointed to the Q Battery Metals Senior Advisory Board.

Mr. Kuiper is the founder of Ellis Park Media, a GIS and aerial survey company, focused on catering to the resources industry. Studying Earth Sciences at the University of Western Ontario, Ken gained experience working internationally with several companies, including the United Nations, MAG Silver, and was a key consultant of several acquired companies, including: West Timmons Mining (Sold for $319 M), Northern Empire (Sold for $150 M), Balmoral Resources ($150 M) and Corvus Gold ($375M).

CEO Richard Penn stated, "We are extremely pleased to welcome Ken Kuiper to our advisory board. Critical Minerals are foundational to modern technology and the transition to clean energy. Ken's experience and insight will be highly valuable as we begin the ramp up for the 2023 exploration season on both our PegaLith and La Corne South Lithium Projects.''

About Q Battery Metals

Q Battery Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploring and developing critical elements and precious metals properties in world class mining districts in North America.

Q Battery Metals Quebec Properties

LA CORNE SOUTH LITHIUM PROJECT - Lithium, Copper, Zinc, Lead, Molybdenum

The La Corne South Lithium Project was staked by Q Battery Metals to cover the Boily-Bérubé mineral showing. This showing is documented as a vein system hosting pyrite, chalcopyrite, and molybdenite. The copper and molybdenum potential of this showing was of interest to Q Metals for further work. As well, the potential for VMS deposition similar to that found on the PG Highway claims, adjacent to the LaCorne South, provides interest for exploring for that deposit type.

QMET has completed airborne magnetic survey and ground-based deep penetrating electromagnetic survey, as well as bedrock sampling, on the Mogold claims. Several target areas have been identified by these surveys. A permit to drill on the Mogold was obtained in 2022 with drilling proposed for 2023.

It has come to the attention of Q Battery Metals that the Mogold claims cover part of a regional geologic feature that has been shown to host lithium. The Quebec database indicates 14 lithium projects associated with the margins of the La Corne Batholith. Sections of the batholith are pegmatitic which host the lithium. One of the most prominent lithium deposits in this group is located 10 kilometres northwest of the LaCorne South Lithium Project. The North American Lithium project is a historic lithium mine that now lists proven and probable mineral reserves estimated at 29.2 million tonnes (Mt), grading 0.96% Li2O, with contained Li2O of 280,300t. The norther part of the Mogold claims cover the margin of the La Corne Batholith which is the zone of interest for lithium.

PEGALITH PROJECT - Lithium

One of the main sources for lithium is pegmatite crystals. Pegmatite is an igneous rock that is created when interlocking crystals form during the final stages of a magma chamber's cooling. Pegmatite-hosted lithium deposits can contain a number of elements, including lithium, tin, tantalum and niobium.

The Pegalith project was recently acquired by Q Met. The project is a grass roots level project hosted in an underexplored region with great potential for new discoveries. The claims were staked over historic mineral showings that are hosted in coarse mica and feldspar pegmatites that were small scale mined as industrial minerals. As well, the historic Mine Leduc, located approximately six kilometres southwest of the PegaLith property, contains a small lithium-bearing resource (approximately 230 tonnes of 5.39% Li2O) from pegmatitic rocks, indicating the potential for lithium-bearing pegmatites in the region. A Phase-I exploration program is to be undertaken by QMET in 2023 to test these pegmatites for lithium potential.

PG HIGHWAY PROJECT - VMS (copper, zinc, lead, + gold and silver)

The PG Highway claims were staked by Q Met to cover an area considered prospective for hosting massive sulphide mineralization. Several outcrops of massive pyrite and pyrrhotite were historically trenched and sampled as part of a gold exploration program. Other elements were generally not tested. Q Met geologists recognize the potential for Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide mineralization within the geologic terrain underlying the PG Highway claims. As well, pyrrhotite mineralization has been associated with platinum group elements (PGE) to the north of the claims.

Q Met has completed airborne magnetic survey and ground-based deep penetrating electromagnetic survey on the PG Highway project. The surveys define several targets for potential massive sulphide mineralization. A permit to drill these targets was obtained in 2022 with drilling proposed in 2023.

LORRAIN - PGE, Copper, Nickel, Cobalt, Chromium

The Lorrain claims were located to cover a magnetic feature that is associated with an ultramafic rock that hosts the Guimond-Church mineral showing. The showing is described as ultramafic rock containing 0.48% Cr and 0.27% Ni. The showing has yet to be tested by modern techniques or diamond drilling.

Historic work on the Lorrain claims included diamond drilling of other targets that are now within the claims. In particular, a drill hole completed in 2001 is summarized as containing substantial quantities of platinum, palladium, copper, nickel and silver. The Lorrain property remains a project of interest for Q Battery Metals.

THE McKENZIE EAST PROPERTY- Gold, Copper

The McKenzie East is located 30 kilometres north of the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec and situated in the prolific Abitibi greenstone-belt. The surrounding region is extremely active for gold exploration companies, with exceptional existing infrastructure and several mills and operating gold mines in the immediate area.

The Property is comprised of 43 cells, totaling 1656 hectares in size and is easily accessible year-round via several logging roads. The bedrock is covered by glacial tills mainly consisting of sand, gravel and clay ranging from 1-20 meters in depth.

The McKenzie East project comprises two claim groups separated by one kilometre. The larger northern group totals 1,964 hectares over 42 claims, with the south totalling 178 hectares over four claims.

The McKenzie Break project that is currently under exploration by Monarch Gold Corp. is within two kilometres west of the company's McKenzie East Project. In June 2018, Monarch reported a pit-constrained indicated resource of 939,860 tonnes grading 1.59 grams gold, and an underground indicated resource of 281,739 tonnes averaging 5.90 grams gold.

Perry Grunenberg, P Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term defined under NI 43-101 has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

