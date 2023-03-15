COEUR D' ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / Sidney Resources Corp., (OTC PINK:SDRC) is excited to introduce our new President Chantel Greene. She will be the President of the umbrella of Sidney companies.

She is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Xexus Greene Energy, LLC. A 100% Native American and woman owned consulting company.

In a reciprocal agreement Sidney Resources Corp., CEO, Sean Rae Zalewski, will serve as President of Xexus Green Energy, LLC.

She holds a Masters of Legal Studies in Indigenous Peoples Law from University of Oklahoma, Bachelors of Arts in Indigenous American Indian Studies with emphasis in Environmental Justice from Haskell Indian Nations University, and is currently the new Nez Perce Tribe Gaming Commission Director.

With this news Sidney also announces the successful transition of current President Gregg Lindner to a Board of Directors position. His over three decades of experience continues to be of significant value as he provides leadership in Sidney's ongoing evaluation of growth in future commercial real estate and logistics endeavors.

Ms. Greene's achievements include:

Served a three (3) year term 2018-2021, as the elected Vice-Chairwoman of the Nez Perce Tribal Council, (NPTEC).

Recently requested to serve as a member of the 2022 Energy Infrastructure Task Force, through Idaho Governor's Office of Energy and Mineral Resources.

Selected to serve on the Idaho Governor Little's COVID-19 Financial Cares Committee.

Selected to give written and oral testimony in Washington, DC, to the United States House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations Subcommittee on Interior, Environment and Related Agencies 2020.

Currently, serves on the advisory committees for The Center for Tribal Nations (CTNAC) through ATNI and the Idaho Energy Freedom Advisory Group.

Served on the 2021 Northwest CASC Deep Dive Managing Climate Change Impacts on Stream Permanence.

An awarded recipient and selected Fellow of the 2021-2022 Tribal Solar Accelerator Fund, through Grid Alternatives Tribal Energy Innovators Fellowship Program.

Successfully completed the solar and energy storage resiliency project for the Nez Perce Tribe with first Idaho Tribal Tesla Megapacks. The solar resiliency project included service learning and workforce development for tribal members.

She was previously the Human Resource Chairman, and helped establish and chaired the newly formulated Climate Change and Energy Subcommittee, for the Nez Perce Tribe.

Her policy work and testimony provided to the Idaho State Senate, Human Resource Subcommittee, and Natural Resource Subcommittee for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People helped lead to passage of Resolution HCR033 and to Dental Health Aide Therapy Idaho Bill rule passage creating the DHAT Idaho healthcare provider program.

On the position New President Chantel Greene commented: "Leadership has precious little to do with authority, management acumen, or even being in charge. Instead, leadership is all about people inspiring people to believe that the impossible is possible, developing and building confidence in people to perform at heights they never imagined." The leadership at Sidney have done a wonderful job and I truly look forward to having our partnership continue to have great impacts to people, planet, and prosperity for all.

Sidney Resources Chief Executive Officer Sean-Rae Zalewski commented: "I am very grateful to be able to connect with a group of professionals at the pinnacle of their industries and be able to collaborate with them through a shared vision of being the change that will make the world cleaner, smarter, and create more opportunities for thousands of people.

President Greene's acumen, experience, leadership, professionalism, and influence serendipitously aligns with what is needed to guide the company forward.

We are all incredibly fortunate that Chantel Greene is aligning her company, career of networking, and influence to guide Sidney's Umbrella of Companies to the next level of growth and impact".

Sidney Resources Corp. Chief Operations Officer Dan Hally commented: "President Greene practices thoughtful leadership and that is essential to corporate economic viability, governance, and sustainability.

Thoughtful corporate leadership involves taking a proactive approach to understanding the needs and concerns of employees, customers, and stakeholders, and making decisions that prioritize the long-term success and sustainability of the business. Thoughtful leadership is characterized by empathy, transparency, and a commitment to ethical practices and social responsibility. It also involves creating a culture of collaboration and continuous learning, where diverse perspectives and ideas are valued and innovation is encouraged. Overall, thoughtful corporate leadership is essential for building trust, fostering engagement, and achieving lasting success in today's rapidly changing business environment.

Chantel brings a perspective and network that elevates Sidney Resources to a level of opportunity for growth that is extremely rare in the corporate world of today. I could not be more proud to work alongside Chantel and I am equally proud of our leadership team for recognizing her level of excellence".

About Sidney Resources Corp.

Sidney Resources Corp. is a green technology, clean water and clean refining company that strives to change the way the world develops. Our efforts will provide a cleaner world so our children can express their brilliance to the highest of their potential. Our future lies in our future generations ability to problem solve without the toxins and carcinogens that inhibit development. Sidney is advancing technologies that will implement cleaner methods not only beneficial economically but designed to maintain a sustainable future.

