Q Battery Metals Corporation 2023 Exploration Planning, La Corne South Lithium Project, Quebec

VANCOUVER, March 16, 2023 - Q Battery Metals Corp. ("Q Battery Metals" or the "Company) (CSE:QMET)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(FRA:0NB) is pleased to provide their exploration plan for 2023. The company will be concentrating exploration on their lithium projects, in particular the La Corne South Lithium project located north of Val d'Or, Quebec. The exploration work will involve a combination of prospecting, mapping and rock sampling, combined with soil sampling and geophysical surveying. Exploration is slated to begin in April 2023.

Exploration on the La Corne South project will include;

Prospecting, mapping, rock sampling

Geophysical ground surveys (resistivity)

Soil sampling over target features

Trenching and,

Diamond drilling best targets

The La Corne South lithium project is located in an area of the Abitibi Greenstone belt of rocks that is host to numerous deposits and mines. In particular, the area around the La Corne Batholith hosts 16 documented lithium showings and two deposits. Nine lithium projects are located within 20 kilometres (km) of the La Corne South project, including North American Lithium (NAL) mine (Sayona Mining-Piedmont Lithium Joint Venture) with associated spodumene concentrator, located 11 km NW of La Corne South. The NAL mine is currently in the process of restarting operations.

(https://sayonamining.com.au/projects/nal-project/).

Nine km to the north of the La Corne South project, Sayona Mining and Jourdan Resources are planning an extensive diamond drilling program for 2023 to expand the Vallee Lithium deposit (Jourdan news release March 7, 2023). The reader is cautioned that lithium resources that exist on properties outside of the Q Battery Metals claims are not direct indicators of lithium mineralization on the claims.

The Q Battery claims were staked over the La Corne Batholith and contacting volcanic rocks. The claims cover 10 kilometers of the La Corne Batholith contact. The batholith periphery will be the primary focus for lithium exploration in 2023.

La Corne South Exploration 2023

On the Q Battery claims, recently undertaken data review of historic work indicates the presence of pegmatitic rocks with elevated lithium from rock sampling and drill testing (see news release dated March 7, 2023). Initial exploration will concentrate on the Boily-Berubé mineral showing where elevated lithium (468 ppm Li) was returned from 2021 rock sampling undertaken by Q Battery Metals.

One kilometer north of the Boily-Berubé showing, in 2004, Falconbridge (Noranda Inc.) completed diamond drill hole FIE 15-04-01 where core sampling returned up to 333 ppm lithium (186.1-187.6 metres depth, see news release dated March 7, 2023). Lithium was not the targeted element during these previous exploration programs, and most historic drill holes did not analyze core for lithium.

The initial phase of 2023 exploration on the La Corne South will be to prospect, map, and sample the area of 2021 rock sampling that returned elevated lithium and the contact to the La Corne Batholith. The Boily-Berubé showing has been prospected primarily for molybdenum (GM16255) with discovery of elevated molybdenum and bismuth in quartz-feldspar "veins". In 1989, trenching and prospecting (GM49151) uncovered vein material at five locations in proximity to the Boily-Berubé showing. The veins were tested for molybdenum and copper. The reader is cautioned that historic trenching and drilling results reported by previous operators have not been verified by Q Battery Metals.

Q Battery Metals is currently contacting geophysical consulting companies to undertake a resistivity survey over the target area on the La Corne South project. Resistivity surveying is demonstrated as capable of mapping pegmatite within the host volcanic rocks. Prior surveying undertaken by Q Battery Metals included magnetics and conductivity surveys. The results of these surveys will be remodelled for features that might indicate pegmatite bodies. Follow-up to the geophysical surveying will include rock sampling of any available outcrops, and soil sampling in areas of cover. The company plans to trench and drill the most prospective targets delineated from the 2023 exploration program.

Q Battery Metals is prepared to drill test the best targets that are derived from the exploration work. Drilling could be undertaken summer 2023.

Q Battery Metals exploration programs undertaken in Quebec are supervised by Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ, with office located north of Val d'Or. He is also a Q Battery Metals company director. The company has 100% interest in mineral claims within Quebec and British Columbia, with exploration targeting strategic and precious metals.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

