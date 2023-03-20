Sidoti's Small-Cap Virtual March Conference
NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 - Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day March Small-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, March 22-23, 2023. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.
|
Virtual Agenda - Wednesday, March 22nd - All Times EDT
|
Click on Company Name to Open Link to Zoom Meeting
|
8:30-9:00
|
ATN International (ATNI)
|
******
|
UFP Technologies (UFPT)
|
GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT)
|
Kforce Inc (KFRC)
|
******
|
9:15-9:45
|
ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC)
|
Graham Corporation (GHM)
|
Anika Therapeutics (ANIK)
|
UNIFI (UFI)
|
Unisys Corporation (UIS)
|
Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)
|
10:00-10:30
|
Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI)
|
Tecnoglass (TGLS)
|
Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)
|
Turning Point Brands (TPB)
|
Appreciate Holdings, Inc. (SFR)
|
Chesapeake Utilities Corp (CPK)
|
10:45-11:15
|
******
|
CSW Industrials (CSWI)
|
******
|
Hillenbrand (HI)
|
Charles River Associates (CRAI)
|
Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX)
|
11:30-12:00
|
PAR Technology Corporation (PAR)
|
AAON, Inc. (AAON)
|
PetMed Express (PETS)
|
EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO)
|
ICF (ICFI)
|
Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)
|
12:15-12:45
|
Sanmina Corporation (SANM)
|
AZZ Inc (AZZ)
|
Mainz Biomed (MYNZ)
|
Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS)
|
IDT Corporation (IDT)
|
Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)
|
1:00-1:30
|
American Software (AMSWA)
|
Federal Signal Corporation (FSS)
|
RadNet, Inc. (RDNT)
|
SPX Technologies (SPXC)
|
Universal Technical Institute (UTI)
|
Ashford Inc. (AINC)
|
1:45-2:15
|
Dave Inc. (DAVE)
|
Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO)
|
Quipt Home Medical (QIPT)
|
******
|
Global Industrial Company (GIC)
|
******
|
2:30-3:00
|
******
|
Sterling Infrastructure (STRL)
|
Tactile Medical (TCMD)
|
Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)
|
Terran Orbital (LLAP)
|
Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI)
|
3:15-3:45
|
InterDigital (IDCC)
|
Alamo Group Inc (ALG)
|
Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT)
|
The Arena Group (AREN)
|
NV5 (NVEE)
|
Matthews International (MATW)
|
4:00-4:30
|
******
|
Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV)
|
Acutus Medical (AFIB)
|
Universal Electronics (UEIC)
|
Resources Connection (RGP)
|
Oportun Financial Corp. (OPRT)
|
Virtual Agenda - Thursday, March 23rd - All Times EDT
|
Click on Company Name to Open Link to Zoom Meeting
|
9:15-9:45
|
Vishay Precision Group (VPG)
|
******
|
Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA)
|
Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)
|
CTG (CTG)
|
Genie Energy (GNE)
|
10:00-10:30
|
inTest Corporation (INTT)
|
******
|
Anebulo Pharma (ANEB)
|
Matrix Service Company (MTRX)
|
Brady Corporation (BRC)
|
UFG Insurance (UFCS)
|
10:45-11:15
|
ePlus inc. (PLUS)
|
******
|
Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (OCUP)
|
Lakeland Industries (LAKE)
|
Heidrick & Struggles (HSII)
|
Ranger Energy Services (RNGR)
|
11:30-12:00
|
******
|
Simpson Manufacturing (SSD)
|
CPSI (CPSI)
|
Nature's Sunshine Products (NATR)
|
CTS Corporation (CTS)
|
MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU)
|
12:15-12:45
|
HeartCore (HTCR)
|
Tennant Company (TNC)
|
******
|
Richardson Electronic Ltd (RELL)
|
Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX)
|
Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)
|
1:00-1:30
|
Bitfarms (BITF)
|
Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK)
|
Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS)
|
******
|
Mistras Group (MG)
|
Blue Sky Uranium (BSK)
|
1:45-2:15
|
CSG (CSGS)
|
ARCOSA, Inc. (ACA)
|
VolitionRx Ltd (VNRX)
|
Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)
|
******
|
McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)
|
2:30-3:00
|
Kimball Electronics Inc (KE)
|
North American Construction (NOA)
|
Varex Imaging (VREX)
|
La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB)
|
Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC)
|
Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC)
|
3:15-3:45
|
Benchmark (BHE)
|
IES Holdings, Inc. (IESC)
|
Simulations Plus (SLP)
|
PFSweb, Inc. (PFSW)
|
******
|
Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS)
|
1x1s Only
|
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS)
|
ABM Industries (ABM)
|
ALLETE, Inc. (ALE)
|
Comtech (CMTL)
|
CoreCard (CCRD)
|
Deluxe (DLX)
|
Douglas Dynamics (PLOW)
|
EVI Industries, Inc. (EVI)
|
GATX Corporation (GATX)
|
Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC)
|
Granite Construction Inc. (GVA)
|
HNI Corporation (HNI)
|
1x1s Only
|
Insteel Industries, Inc. (IIIN)
|
Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA)
|
LSI Industries (LYTS)
|
MYR Group Inc. (MYRG)
|
Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR)
|
Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL)
|
Plexus Corp. (PLXS)
|
Quanex Building Products (NX)
|
Surmodics (SRDX)
|
TimkenSteel (TMST)
|
UFP Industries (UFPI)
|
VSE Corporation (VSEC)
