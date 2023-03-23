Goldsource Reports Infill Drill Results for Eagle Mountain; 7.5 m (ETW) Grading 7.27 gpt Gold and 18.0 m (ETW) Grading 3.80 gpt Gold from Surface in Saprolite

Vancouver, March 23, 2023 - Goldsource Mines Inc. (TSXV: GXS) (OTCQX: GXSFF) (FSE: G5MA) ("Goldsource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce exploration results for the Company's 100%-owned Eagle Mountain Gold Project ("Project") in Guyana, South America. Reported results are principally for an infill drill program that was designed to test shallow near-surface saprolite and fresh rock gold mineralization as defined in the Company's April 2022 Mineral Resource Estimate ("2022 MRE") with the objectives of converting inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources and providing further information for mine scheduling studies that are intended to be incorporated in a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") planned for 2023. See attached Figures and Tables below. The 2022 MRE is contained in a report titled "Eagle Mountain Gold Project, Potaro - Siparuni Region Guyana, NI 43-101 Technical Report" dated May 24, 2022, with an Effective Date of April 5, 2022.

Highlights for this News Release:

Thirty-three (33) core holes totaling 1,421 metres of infill and expansion drilling completed in the Ounce Hill, No.1 Hill, Kilroy, Zion, and Bacchus areas of the Eagle Mountain deposit (Figure 1 and 2). These drilling results suggest a reasonable expectation that some inferred mineral resources may be upgraded to indicated mineral resources and mineralization expanded in certain areas. The most significant results for each area are highlighted below.

Ounce Hill (Figure 3 and 4): EME22-184 intersected 22.0 metres (19.0 metres estimated true width ("ETW")) grading 1.13 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold from surface with the upper 17.5 metres downhole within saprolite. This drill hole targeted an area currently classified as Inferred Resources with the aim to convert to the Indicated category. EMD22-265 intersected 7.5 metres (7.5 metres ETW) grading 7.27 gpt gold from surface within saprolite. This hole was drilled to increase confidence in an area of very high-grade gold mineralization that is currently classified as Indicated Resources and for which mining studies consider for the early years of the project schedule. EMD22-268 intersected 18.0 metres (18.0 metres ETW) grading 3.80 gpt gold from surface within saprolite and saprock/hard rock mineralization, including an interval of 10.5 metres (ETW) grading 5.95 gpt gold. This drill hole, along with EMD22-266, EMD22-267 and EME22-186, targeted areas with near-surface saprolite mineralization currently classified as Inferred Resources.

No.1 Hill (Figure 5): EMD22-230 intersected 3.0 metres (ETW) grading 2.36 gpt gold within saprolite. Drill holes targeted an area of 150 x 180 metres of near surface saprolite mineralization currently classified as Inferred Resources with the aim to convert to the Indicated category. All drill holes, except for EMD22-229, intersected mineralization at predicted depths. Exploration drill hole EMD22-235 intersected 3.0 metres (ETW) grading 5.64 gpt gold within saprolite approximately 60 metres outside of the 2022 MRE resource outline. This drill hole was positioned to expand the mineralized footprint of the area. Further expansion drilling is proposed.

Kilroy: EMD23-270 intersected 16.5 meters (ETW) grading 1.94 gpt gold in near-surface saprolite. This drill hole, along with EMD23-269 and EMD23-271, targeted areas of saprolite mineralization in the South Kilroy area that is currently classified as Inferred Resources for conversion to the Indicated category. EMD23-272 targeted close-to-surface fresh rock material on the periphery of the 2022 MRE outline. EMD22-207 intersected an interval of 21.8 metres (ETW) grading 1.48 gpt gold from surface in saprolite. This hole was drilled to increase drill density in an area of significant mineralization.

Bacchus (Figure 3): EMD22-245 intersected 6.0 metres (ETW) grading 0.87 gpt gold from surface within saprolite. This drill hole targeted an area of saprolite mineralization that is currently classified as Inferred Resources for conversion to Indicated category.



Kevin Pickett, Chief Geologist of Goldsource, commented, "The final drill results for the 2022 Eagle Mountain deposit infill and expansion drill program, with an average drill hole depth of only 43 metres, concentrated on shallow predominantly saprolite mineralization with a dual aim - to provide more detailed information for the PEA-level mine planning studies, which will use the 2022 MRE as the basis, and to target mineralization currently classified as Inferred Resources with the goal of converting to the Indicated category for detailed engineering work. Looking in 2023, exploration activities will focus on testing areas outside the 2022 MRE outline, including along the north-south Salbora-Powis trend and in the North Zion area, approximately 600 metres north of the Eagle Mountain deposit, where a high-grade trench was reported in December 2022."

The following tables show the most significant results (uncut, undiluted):

Table 1: Ounce Hill Area - Significant Drill Hole Intercepts

Hole ID (1) (2) From

(m) To

(m) Drilled

Interval (m) Au

(gpt)(4) ETW (3)

(m) EME22-184 0.0 22.0 22.0 1.13 19.0 EME22-185 0.0 4.0 4.0 1.03 4.0 10.0 22.0 12.0 2.38 11.8 EME22-186 0.0 2.5 2.5 0.71 2.4 11.5 35.5 24.0 0.94 23.1 Incl. 11.5 20.5 9.0 1.09 8.6 25.0 35.5 10.5 1.14 10.0 EMD22-263 0.0 10.5 10.5 0.73 10.5 EMD22-264 1.5 4.5 3.0 2.06 3.0 24.0 46.6 22.6 0.83 22.6 Incl. 33.0 46.6 13.6 1.20 13.6 EMD22-265 0.0 7.5 7.5 7.27 7.5 19.5 34.5 15.0 0.86 15.0 Incl. 25.5 34.5 9.0 1.17 9.0 EMD22-266 0.0 7.5 7.5 1.17 7.5 EMD22-267 1.5 3.0 1.5 0.63 1.3 16.5 31.5 15.0 0.91 13.0 EMD22-268 0.0 18.0 18.0 3.80 18.0 Incl. 7.5 18.0 10.5 5.95 10.5

Note: All numbers rounded.

(1) EMD defines core holes completed by in-house drill rig.

(2) EME defines core holes completed by contractor drill rig.

(3) True widths are estimated on mineralization orientation to drill core.

(4) Saprolite and hard rock cut-off grades of 0.3 and 0.5 gpt gold, respectively.

(5) Highlighted holes represent most significant intercepts.

Table 2: Kilroy and No.1 Hill Areas - Significant Drill Hole Intercepts

Hole ID (1) From

(m) To

(m) Drilled Interval

(m) Au

(gpt)(3) ETW(2)

(m) EMD22-230 25.5 28.5 3.0 2.36 3.0 EMD22-231 4.5 7.5 3.0 1.05 3.0 EMD22-232 25.6 27.0 1.4 0.47 1.4 40.5 42.0 1.5 0.88 1.5 EMD22-234 0.0 1.5 1.5 0.62 1.5 EMD22-235 9.0 12.0 3.0 5.64 3.0 EMD22-207 0.0 28.5 28.5 1.48 21.8 EMD23-269 4.5 6.0 1.5 0.50 1.5 EMD23-270 9.0 25.5 16.5 1.94 16.5 EMD23-271 5.8 7.5 1.7 1.23 1.7 15.0 18.0 3.0 0.88 3.0 EMD23-272 4.5 7.5 3.0 0.61 3.0 28.4 30.7 2.3 1.43 2.3 15.0 18.0 3.0 0.88 3.0

Note: All numbers rounded.

(1) EMD defines core holes completed by in-house drill rig.

(2) True widths are estimated on mineralization orientation to drill core.

(3) Saprolite and hard rock cut-off grades of 0.3 and 0.5 gpt gold, respectively.

(4) Highlighted holes represent most significant intercepts.





Table 3: Zion and Bacchus Areas - Significant Drill Hole Intercepts

Hole ID (1) From

(m) To

(m) Drilled Interval

(m) Au

(gpt)(3) ETW(2)

(m) EMD22-245 9.0 10.5 1.5 1.19 1.5 21.0 27.0 6.0 0.87 6.0 EMD22-246 19.5 21.0 1.5 7.60 1.5 EMD22-248 0.0 1.5 1.5 0.80 1.5 EMD22-249 4.5 7.5 3.0 1.57 3.0 EMD22-251 0.0 1.5 1.5 0.50 1.5 EMD22-252 0.0 10.5 10.5 0.31 10.5 EMD22-254 10.5 15.0 4.5 0.88 4.5 19.5 21.0 1.5 0.80 1.5 EMD22-255 0.0 1.5 1.5 1.86 1.5

Note: All numbers rounded.

(1) EMD defines core holes completed by in-house drill rig.

(2) True widths are estimated on mineralization orientation to drill core.

(3) Saprolite and hard rock cut-off grades of 0.3 and 0.5 gpt gold, respectively.

(4) Highlighted holes represent most significant intercepts.

Drill hole sample preparation and geochemical analyses were completed by Actlabs Guyana Inc. in Georgetown, Guyana. Trench and auger sample preparation and geochemical analyses were completed by MSA Labs in Georgetown, Guyana. Core holes EMD22-229, EMD22-233, EMD22-247, EME22-250 EMD22-253 and EMD23-273 intersected mineralization below the company cut-off of 0.3 gpt gold for saprolite and 0.5 gpt gold for fresh rock, mainly due to intersecting small post-mineralization intrusions.

The Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for this news release is N. Eric Fier, CPG, P.Eng., Executive Chairman of Goldsource, who has reviewed and approved its contents.

Figure 1: Summary of recent drilling at the Eagle Mountain Gold Project



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4977/159541_figure1.jpg





Figure 2: Eagle Mountain Deposit - Infill DDH Collars



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4977/159541_figure2.jpg





Figure 3: Eagle Mountain Deposit (Ounce Hill and Lower Bacchus Areas) Cross Section (Looking North)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4977/159541_figure3.jpg





Figure 4: Eagle Mountain Deposit (Ounce Hill Area) Drill Summary



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4977/159541_figure4.jpg





Figure 5: Eagle Mountain Deposit (No. 1 Hill Area) Drill Summary



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4977/159541_figure5.jpg

