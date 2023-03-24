One World Lithium Announces Change of Auditors and Stock Option Grants

Vancouver, March 24, 2023 - One World Lithium Inc. (CSE:OWLI) (OTC:QB-OWRDF) (the "Company" or "OWL") announces that effective March 22, 2023, Fernandez Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountant have been appointed as the Company's auditors until the next annual general meeting of the Company. Fernandez Young LLP replaces BDO Canada LLP as the Company's auditors.

Stock Option Grants

The Company also announces that is has granted incentive stock options to certain of its directors, officers, management and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 5,100,000 common shares of the Company (the "Options"). The Options are exercisable on or before March 24, 2025, at a price $0.06 per common share, being the closing price of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Stock Exchange on March 24, 2023. All Options are fully vested and were granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan.

About One World Lithium Inc.

One World Lithium Inc. remains focused on properties of merit that may contain lithium carbonate in a brine. The Company is also focused on commercial application of the DOE's separation technology. OWL intends to license or joint venture its technology to current and future lithium carbonate producers. For more information, visit: https://oneworldlithium.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of One World Lithium Inc.

"Douglas Fulcher"

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information please visit www.oneworldlithium.com or email info@oneworldlithium.com or call 1-604-564-2017 Extension-3.

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the OWL, including, but not limited to: (I) the entry into of a Definitive Agreement with MatterGreen LLC ("MG") and timing thereof, (II) the ability of the OWL Divisional Patent Applications, following the Assignment and further R&D, to change the lithium extraction industry, and (III) OWL's and MG's collective abilities to commercialize the OWL Divisional Patent Applications technology. Although OWL believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because OWL can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from the those anticipated in such statements, important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations include: (I) inability of OWL and MG to agree upon the essential terms for the Assignment and, as a result, the Definitive Agreement, (II) the inability of OWL and MG to commercialize the OWL Divisional Technologies; and (III) OWL's inability to execute its business plan and raise any required financing, (IV) risks and market fluctuations common to the mining industry and lithium sector in particular, and (V) advancements in other new separation technologies. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, labour shortages, inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, the global financial climate and the conflict in Ukraine and surrounding regions are some additional factors that are affecting current economic conditions and increasing economic uncertainty, which may impact the Company's operating performance, financial position, and future prospects. Collectively, the potential impacts of this economic environment pose risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward?looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

