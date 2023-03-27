Temas Resources Announces Resignation of Robert Shafer and Settlement of Debt

Temas Resources Corp. ("Temas" or the "Company") [CSE: TMAS] announces that effective immediately Robert 'Bob' Schafer has resigned from the board of directors and all outstanding fees have been settled in exchange for shares per a settlement agreement (the "Agreement") entered into between the Company and Mr. Schafer.

The Agreement entails the full and final settlement of outstanding fees for a total $25,000.00 in Temas shares at an issue price of $0.05 for a total of 500,000 shares. Shares issued under the Agreement are subject to a statutory four month hold.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Samuel "Kyler" Hardy,

President & CEO, Director

About Temas Resources

Temas Resources Corp. (CSE: TMAS) (OTCQB: TMASF) is focused on the advanced La Blache and Lac Brule Iron-Titanium-Vanadium projects in Quebec. The critical metals the Company is exploring for are key to our national mineral independence. Additionally, the Company invests in and works to apply its green mineral recovery technologies across its mining portfolio to reduce the environmental impact and carbon footprint of metal extraction through advanced processing and patented leaching technologies.

All public filings for the Company can be found on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com. For more information about the Company, please visit www.temasresources.com.

Contact

For further information or investor relations inquiries:

Samuel "Kyler" Hardy

President and CEO, Director

E-mail: khardy@cronincapital.ca

Tel: 604-428- 9480