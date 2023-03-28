Teako Minerals Appoints Sven Gollan as Chief Executive Officer

Vancouver, March 28, 2023 - Teako Minerals Corp. (CSE: TMIN) (the "Company" or "Teako"), is pleased to announce that it has appointed Sven Gollan as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"). Mr. Robert Cameron is stepping down as CEO and will remain with the Company as President and Director.

Mr. Gollan has worked with investment and private banking in Germany and Austria for 16 years while also being a lecturer in equity and commodity derivatives and futures trading for various banking groups in Central Europe. He has been active in the education of securities advisors and investment bankers. For five years he served as an external consultant for the Grabher Family, in Austria and since December 2015 has worked for FruchtExpress Grabher with their Corporate Treasury Unit and Family Office in Austria. They specialize in strategic investments in exploration-stage commodity projects as well as in energy, infrastructure and food companies. Mr. Gollan is a Director of Sego Resources, Alianza Minerals and EGR Exploration and is a Capital Markets Advisor for Capella Minerals.

Sven Gollan, CEO commented, "When the "Teako" concept was launched over a year ago, we wanted to create an exploration company with a modern, effective business structure that would allow a team of geologists to focus exclusively on field work and making a discovery. I want Teako Minerals to work with similar goal driven exploration companies to create synergies in a wide variety of fields to jointly implement proven strategies as well as new disruptive ideas. I look forward to being part of this journey, announcing future partnerships, and building shareholder value."

About Teako Minerals Corp.:

Teako Minerals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral projects.

ON BEHALF OF Teako Minerals Corp.

"Scott Young"

Director

T: 604-377-5781

E: syoung@freeformcom.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Teako. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Teako. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that (a) Mr. Robert Cameron will remain with the Company as President and Director, and (b) we plan to create an exploration company with a modern, effective business structure that would allow a team of geologists to focus exclusively on field work and making a discovery. Although Teako believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Teako can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/160156