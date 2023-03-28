Molten Metals Corp. Begins Trading on the Frankfurt Exchange Under the Symbol Y44

Vancouver, March 28, 2023 - Molten Metals Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:MOLT) (FSE:Y44) (ISIN:CA60872A1066) is pleased to announce the listing of its common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the trading symbol "Y44". The Company's shares are now cross listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the FSE.

"We are extremely pleased that our company was accepted onto the Frankfurt Exchange. Many of our investors are outside of Canada, including myself, and find it much easier to trade shares listed in Europe as opposed to Canada. We therefore look forward to growing our shareholder base in Europe while continuing to nurture our Canadian and North American investors," commented Lara Smith, President and CEO of Molten Metals Corp.

About Molten Metals Corp

Molten Metals Corp. is a mining company exploring for and developing antimony projects. Antimony is a critical element with many industrial applications. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at brooklyn@moltenmetalscorp.com or by telephone at 778.918.2261.

For Additional Information Please Contact

Brooklyn Reed

Corporate Secretary

Molten Metals Corp.

778.918.2261

Email: brooklyn@moltenmetalscorp.com

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Molten Metals believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, weather, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

