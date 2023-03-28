Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Director/PDMR Shareholding

17:30 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

The Company announces that on 23 March 2023, Ben Baxter, Chief Operations Officer and a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities, exercised nil-cost options over 33,267 ordinary shares of €0.001 each in the capital of the Company ('Shares') in accordance with the Restricted Share Awards that were granted to him on 15 March 2018 and 15 March 2019. Full details of the Awards were included in a regulatory announcement released on 19 March 2018 and 19 March 2019 respectively and in the Company's 2018 and 2019 Annual Reports and Accounts. A total of 15,968 Shares will be issued to or purchased by the Company's Employee Benefit Trust for the benefit of Mr. Baxter. This represents the net number of Shares due to Mr. Baxter after the appropriate tax and national insurance liabilities were taken into account.

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name BEN BAXTER
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER
b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Kenmare Resources plc
b) LEI 635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

 Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument		 ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH
Identification code IE00BDC5DG00
b) Nature of the transaction ACQUISITION OF SHARES FOR NO CONSIDERATION PURSUANT TO THE EXERCISE OF NIL-COST OPTIONS GRANTED ON 15 MARCH 2018 AND 15 MARCH 2019 UNDER THE Kenmare Resources plc RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN
c)







 Price(s) and volume(s)







 Price(s) Volume(s)
NIL 15,968 SHARES ACQUIRED AFTER REDUCTION FOR APPROPRIATE TAX AND NATIONAL INSURANCE
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		 N/A
e) Date of the transaction 2023-03-23
f) Place of the transaction OTHER THAN ON A TRADING VENUE
g) Additional Information


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Kenmare Resources plc

Kenmare Resources plc
Bergbau
Irland
A2ALC1
IE00BDC5DG00
www.kenmareresources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap