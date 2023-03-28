Gold Resource Corporation Announces 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Gold Resource Corp. (NYSE American: GORO) (the "Company") announced today that the Company will host its annual meeting of shareholders at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time on Thursday June 15, 2023 at 7800 East Union Avenue, Denver, Colorado 80237.

The Company has fixed the close of business on April 17, 2023 as the record date for determining shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the annual meeting and any adjournments of postponements thereof. Additional information, including details of the business to be conducted at the meeting, will be included in the Company's Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement, to be sent to shareholders and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer, and explorer with its operations centered on the Don David Gold Mine in Oaxaca, Mexico. Under the directions of an experienced board and senior leadership team, the company's focus is to unlock the significant upside potential of its existing infrastructure and large land position surrounding the mine in Oaxaca, Mexico and to develop the Back Forty Project in Michigan, USA. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the Company's Form 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors associated with its business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230328005887/en/

Contact

Kim Perry

Chief Financial Officer

Kim.Perry@GRC-USA.com

www.goldresourcecorp.com