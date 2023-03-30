Volt Lithium Meets Key Milestone With Start-up Of Pilot Project

Vancouver, March 30, 2023 - Allied Copper Corp. (TSX-V: CPR, OTCQB: CPRRF, FSE: S9G) ("Allied"), is pleased to announce that its lithium-focused division, Volt Lithium Corp. ("Volt" or the "Company") confirms the commencement of the pilot project to test its proprietary DLE process in a simulated commercial environment (the "Pilot Project"). Volt intends to demonstrate its ability to extract lithium from oilfield brine in scale by processing up to 250,000 litres of brine from its Rainbow Lake project in Northwest Alberta through the second quarter of 2023. Results from this Pilot Project are expected to be released by the Company before the end of June, 2023.

"The start-up of the Pilot Project represents a significant milestone and positive step forward for the entire Volt team," commented Alex Wylie, President of Allied and founder of Volt. "Our objective is to achieve high lithium recoveries from oilfield brine in scale, while also generating compelling economics from the Pilot Project designed to demonstrate our ability to profitably recover lithium from oilfield brine."

Operations Update

Volt has undertaken successful bench testing of its proprietary DLE process for the past six months, using a two-stage process to extract lithium from oilfield brine. In Stage One, the oilfield brine is treated using proven equipment to remove contaminants and prepare clean brine for the DLE process. In Stage Two, Volt uses the Company's proprietary technology to extract the lithium from the brine and concentrate it into a lithium chloride solution that will ultimately be upgraded to lithium hydroxide, an essential raw material required for batteries, and in particular, electric vehicle batteries.

In January 2023, Volt announced its ability to successfully remove 99% of contaminants in Stage One of its two-stage process using its oilfield brine treating system on a bench-scale basis. Volt also announced it was able to achieve 93% lithium recoveries from oilfield brines using its proprietary DLE technology.

Volt has continued to bench test its proprietary DLE process during the remainder of the first quarter of 2023, while also working with its equipment supplier to develop a pilot test facility, which is now complete and has enabled Volt to commence its operations for the Pilot Project.

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of Doug Ashton, P.Eng, Alexey Romanov, P.Geo, and Meghan Klein, P.Eng of Sproule Associates Limited, each of whom are qualified persons within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Allied / Volt

Allied (TSX-V: CPR, OTCQB: CPRRF, FSE: S9G) is a growth-oriented, battery-metals focused exploration company. Our strategy is to acquire and develop low-cost, potentially high-growth battery metals assets that represent key inputs needed to support the global energy transition. Our commitment is to operate efficiently and with transparency across all areas of the business staying sharply focused on creating long-term, sustainable shareholder value. Investors and/or other interested parties may sign up for updates about Volt's and Allied's continue progress on the Company's website: www.alliedcoppercorp.com.

