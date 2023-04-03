Centamin PLC Announces Additional Listing

ORDINARY SHARE LISTING APPLICATION

PERTH, April 3, 2023 - Centamin Plc ("Centamin" or "the Company" or "Group", including its subsidiaries) LSE: CEY / TSX: CEE

The Company wishes to advise that under the terms of the Company's shareholder approved incentive plans shares are required, in the ordinary course of business, to satisfy awards that are due to vest to participants in 2023.

1,982,000 ordinary shares of no par value ("Shares") will be issued and will rank pari passu with the Company's existing ordinary shares. The trustee of the share plans will allocate the vested awards subject to the terms of the share plans.

An application has been made by the Company to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") for the listing of the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the LSE. The Shares are expected to be admitted to trading on the LSE from 8:00am BST on 6 April 2023.

Immediately following the share admission, and in accordance with FCA Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the Company's total issued share capital will comprise of 1,158,432,695 ordinary shares of no par value and each carrying one voting right.

For more details on the Company's share plans, please refer to the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts available on the Company's website: https://www.centamin.com/annual-report-2022/.

This announcement contains ongoing regulated information.

