Ellis Martin Report: Western Copper and Gold Corporation: Mitsubishi Invests $21.3m Rio Tinto Adds $2.3m

04:05 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Toronto, Canada - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Dr. Paul West-Sells, CEO of Western Copper and Gold Corp. (NYSE:WRN) (TSE:WRN) with a full update on the company including a large investment by Mitsubishi Materials Corporation of C$21.3 million and an additional C$2.3 million from Rio Tinto, increasing their position. The Casino Project will be a mine!

About Western Copper and Gold Corporation:

Western Copper and Gold Corp. (NYSE:WRN) (TSE:WRN) is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

About The Ellis Martin Report:

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.



