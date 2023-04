Ellis Martin Report: Western Copper and Gold Corporation: Mitsubishi Invests $21.3m Rio Tinto Adds $2.3m

Toronto, Canada - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Dr. Paul West-Sells, CEO of Western Copper and Gold Corp. (NYSE:WRN) (TSE:WRN) with a full update on the company including a large investment by Mitsubishi Materials Corporation of C$21.3 million and an additional C$2.3 million from Rio Tinto, increasing their position. The Casino Project will be a mine!To Listen to the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/8N4RY96N





Western Copper and Gold Corp. (NYSE:WRN) (TSE:WRN) is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.



Sandy Noyes Director, Investor Relations 604.638.2520 or snoyes@westerncopperandgold.com