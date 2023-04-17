Ellis Martin Report: Rockridge Resources Ltd: Completes Financing and Embarks on a Drill Program at Raney Gold Project

Malibu, CA, United States - Join Ellis Martin for a discussion with Jonathan Wiesblatt, the CEO of Rockridge Resources (CVE:ROCK) (OTCMKTS:RRRLF). The company is embarking on a drill program at its high-grade Raney Gold Project Southwest of Timmins, Ontario, Canada after completing a non-brokered flow-through financing.To Listen to the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/S656FI11





Rockridge Resources is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and other mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's Raney Gold Project is a high-grade gold exploration project located in the same greenstone belt that hosts the world-class Timmins and Kirkland Lake lode gold mining camps. The Company's Knife Lake Project is in Saskatchewan, which is ranked as the #3 mining jurisdiction in the world by the Fraser Institute. The project hosts the Knife Lake deposit, which is a VMS, near-surface copper-cobalt-gold-silver-zinc deposit open along strike and at depth. Rockridge's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.



The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.





Rockridge Resources Ltd.





