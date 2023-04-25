Centamin PLC Announces Publication of 2022 Sustainability Report

2022 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

for the twelve months ended 31 December 2022

PERTH, April 25, 2023 - Centamin announces the publication of its 2022 Sustainability Report. The report sets out how the Company manages and integrates sustainability across the business, including our performance and targets. Centamin is committed to meeting international standards of good practice across its sustainability priorities: governance, safety, health and wellbeing, energy and climate, materials stewardship, socio-economic partnership, people and transformation. The report highlights the Company's ongoing progress against these areas and the positive impact from its investment in Egypt.

This is Centamin's sixth annual sustainability report produced in accordance with the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards ("GRI") 'Core option', the GRI Mining and Metals Sector Supplement, the requirements of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB") for the metals and mining industry and our second report to address the recommendations of the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD").

The full report is available on the Company's website www.centamin.com/investors/results-reports/.

MARTIN HORGAN, CEOcommented: "The team at Centamin take pride in our responsible approach to mining, setting the benchmark for sustainability performance and good industry practice in Egypt. We are acutely aware of our responsibility as an owner and operator of the Sukari Gold Mine ("Sukari") and temporary custodians of the land. Our environmental programmes underpin this commitment and in 2022 we set out our decarbonisation roadmap and ambitious interim target of 30% reduction in our Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Commissioning of the Sukari 36MW solar plant marked tangible progress towards that target and we are busy delivering and assessing further carbon abatement initiatives.

Economic contribution to our host countries is fundamental to Centamin's purpose. In 2022, Centamin distributed US$848 million in economic value, from operating costs and employee wages, to capital expenditure, as well as profit share and royalty payments. The vast majority of this value distribution remained in Egypt, not least because of our partnership with the Egyptian government but also because 96% of our workforce are Egyptian and 67% of procurement spend is with Egyptian suppliers. By delivering on our promises, we have established the credibility and capability to deliver on Centamin's next phase of growth - a safer, smarter, more sustainable future that delivers value for all our stakeholders."

HIGHLIGHTS

Continued reinforcement of health and safety practices resulted in zero fatalities, an 83% improvement year-on-year in LTIFR and 13% improvement in TRIFR

Strong levels of local content with 96% of our workforce employed locally to the country of operation and 68% of the total Group procurement spend is with national suppliers

Achievement of interim targets for gender diversity and inclusion at Sukari, including 34 women employed at our sites in Egypt, up from 8 in 2021

Continued implementation of our professional development framework for all employees at Sukari resulted in a 62% increase in total training hours to 44 hours per employee

Sustained zero reportable environmental incidents across the Group and no issues of regulatory non-compliance reported

Published our decarbonisation roadmap (LINK) to 2030 targeting a 30% reduction in operational Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions ("GHG") and identifying several further abatement opportunities under review, and

Commissioned the Sukari 36MW DC hybrid solar project, which will reduce diesel fuel consumption by an estimated 20 million litres per annum and lower carbon emissions by 60,000 tCO 2- e.

PERFORMANCE SUMMARY

FY22 FY21 % Δ HEALTH, SAFETY & WELLBEING LTIFR (1m hours worked) 0.08 0.46 (83%) TRIFR (1m hours worked) 2.61 3.01 (13%) Fatalities (workforce) 0 0 0% OUR PEOPLE Total workforce (employees and contractors) 5,211 4,388 19% Local workforce (% of total employed) 96% 95% 1% Local leadership (% of total leadership team) 76% 70% 9% Workforce development (training hours per employee) 44.3 27.3 62% Female representation in the workforce (% of total employed) 2.7 2.4 13% SOCIAL & ECONOMIC PARTNERSHIP Community spend (US$m) 0.6 0.33 82% Local procurement (% of total procurement spend) 68% 62% 10% Community incidents (recordable category 4 & 5) 2 0 200% ENVIRONMENTAL RESPONSIBILITY Environmental incidents (recordable category 4 & 5) 0 0 0% Water reuse 37% 32% 16% Scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions (MtCO 2 -e) 0.50 0.48 4%

ABOUT CENTAMIN

Centamin is an established gold producer, with premium listings on the London Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company's flagship asset is the Sukari Gold Mine ("Sukari"), Egypt's largest and first modern gold mine, as well as one of the world's largest producing mines. Since production began in 2009 Sukari has produced over 5 million ounces of gold, and today has 6.0Moz in gold Mineral Reserves. Through its large portfolio of exploration assets in Egypt and Côte d'Ivoire, Centamin is advancing an active pipeline of future growth prospects, including the Doropo project in Côte d'Ivoire, and has over 3,000km2 of highly prospective exploration ground in Egypt's Nubian Shield.

Centamin recognises its responsibility to deliver operational and financial performance and create lasting mutual benefit for all stakeholders through good corporate citizenship, including but not limited to in 2022, achieving new safety, commissioning of the largest hybrid solar farm for a gold mine, sustaining a +95% Egyptian workforce and a +60% Egyptian supply chain at Sukari.

FOR MORE INFORMATION please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin Plc

Alexandra Barter-Carse, Head of Corporate Communications

investor@centaminplc.com FTI Consulting

Ben Brewerton / Sara Powell / Nick Hennis

+442037271000

centamin@fticonsulting.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

