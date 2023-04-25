Lion One Reports New High-grade Gold Results at Tuvatu

North Vancouver, April 25, 2023 - Lion One Metals Ltd. (TSXV: LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) (ASX: LLO) ("Lion One" or the "Company") reports significant new high-grade results from grade control drilling at the Company's 100% owned Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji.

Following on the initial mining and extraction of the URA1 lode, the Company is here reporting new high-grade results from grade control drilling on the URW1 lode system, approximately 120m further east. Mining of URW1 is expected to begin over the next 2-4 weeks. Strike drive development on URW1 has commenced.

Highlights of new high-grade gold mineralization intersected by grade control drilling:

Multiple bonanza grade zones have been intersected including: 88.07g/t Au over 5.7m (including 1,396g/t Au over 0.3m) (TGC-0034) 27.52g/t Au over 5.55m (TUG-056) 20.93g/t Au over 7.2m (TGC-0003) 16.12g/t Au over 9.3m (TGC-0014) 16.48g/t Au over 9.6m (TGC-0002) 14.6g/t Au over 6.6m (TGC-0032) 14.97g/t Au over 5.4m (TGC-0018) 10.85g/t Au over 6.9m (TGC-0013)

Visible was gold observed in several drill holes.





Figure 1. Plan map showing the locations of the URA1 and URW1 lodes (in red) relative to the main Tuvatu decline. The gray outlines indicate planned development to reach the URW1 lodes.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/163583_9a144002c4db2a3f_001full.jpg

Close spaced grade control drilling has resulted in much higher resolution of the lode arrays as compared to previous infill drilling, including the identification of bonanza grade (>50g/t Au) zones.

The tightened drill pattern will facilitate optimised development and extraction of high-grade gold mineralization from the URW1 lodes while minimizing dilution. High-grade gold mineralization extracted from the URW1 lode system will contribute significantly to the growing high-grade stockpile constituting the initial feed for the Company's plant and processing facility, on schedule for start-up in Q4 2023.

Mineralization

Mineralization consists of abundant free gold, typically in association with light to dark gray chalcedonic quartz and roscoelite, locally accompanied by minor amounts of pyrite, sphalerite, galena and lesser chalcopyrite (Figure 3).





Figure 2. Long section view west of grade control drilling at URW1. Intersections >5m and 10g/t Au highlighted in red.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/163583_9a144002c4db2a3f_002full.jpg







Figure 3. A) Coarse disseminated gold in a quartz-roscoelite veinlet, TGC-0034 67.5m. Sample returned 1396.3 g/t Au over 0.3m. B) Coarse gold in gray quartz veinlet, TGC-0034 81.6m. Sample returned 166.2 g/t Au over 0.9m. C) Coarse honey sphalerite rimmed by dark pyrite in variable light to dark gray quartz vein, TGC-0032 71.0m. Sample returned 112.9 g/t Au over 0.3m. D) Banded chalcedonic quartz-roscoelite-pyrite-fine native gold, TGC-0002 77.4m. Sample returned 44.3 g/t Au over 0.3m.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/163583_9a144002c4db2a3f_003full.jpg

URW1 Lode System

The URW1 lode system consists of narrow, high-grade to locally bonanza-grade vein arrays and vein swarms that strike approximately N-S and dip sub-vertically to steeply east and is located approximately 120m east of the URA1 lode (Figure 1, 2, 4).

As currently modelled based on earlier drilling, the URW1 lode measures approximately 300m in the NS-direction by approximately 300m of vertical extent, thus forming one of the major N-S trending lodes that have been recognized in this part of the Tuvatu deposit. The URW1 lode intersects with numerous flat-lying to moderately south-dipping EW veins referred to as the Murau lode system (Figure 4).

Grade control drilling has been conducted from both the new decline and the historic exploration adit (Figures 1 & 2). This drilling is targeting a 60m strike section of the URW1 system, within the >300m strike of the overall URW1 system. Detailed drilling of this nature is the first conducted at the project and has served to confirm both the location of structures and the extent of some of the higher-grade zones within the overall mineralized envelope. These bonanza zones (>50g/t Au * true width) have been intersected that show a considerably higher-grade than the previous wide-spaced resource drilling in the area. The high-grade zones are interpreted to relate to the intersection of the N-S URW1 lode with E-W striking structures such as the Murau lodes.





Figure 4. Plan view of 3D models illustrating the earlier interpretation of the URA1 and URW1 lodes (blue). The lighter pink shapes are the flat-lying stacked Murau lodes (left) and SKL lodes (right). Underground development is shown in red.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/163583_9a144002c4db2a3f_004full.jpg

The URW1 lode system is interpreted as a series of parallel vein arrays.

This interpretation has come by way of a series of closely spaced grade control drill holes, drilled from two separate locations, east-directed drilling from the main decline, as well as west-directed drilling from the exploration decline (Figure 1). To date, a total of 34 diamond drill holes totalling approximately 3538m have been completed resulting in 5m to 10m spacing between adjacent holes covering a limited extent of the URW1 lode system. Despite the relatively limited size of the area drilled thus far, the grade control program has significantly increased the level of confidence in the geometry, widths, and grade distribution of the URW1 lodes, thereby allowing for detailed development planning.

Composited assay results for mineralized intervals interpreted as URW1 lodes in holes completed to date are presented in Table 1, with Tables 2 and 3 in the appendix containing full drill hole details. The URW1 lode system represents the next main area of mining and extraction of high-grade mineralization at Tuvatu. Development has commenced with first grade control and mapping expected shortly.

Table 1. Summary of composited drill results intersecting mineralization from the area of URW1 in this release. (TGC = new grade control drilling ordered by strongest intersections; TUDDH and TUG indicates previous exploration drilling (surface and underground) targeting this zone). For full results refer Table 2 in the appendix.

Hole ID Grade

(g/t Au) Drill intersection width (m) True Width (m) TGC-0034 88.07 5.7 5.1 TUG-056 27.52 5.55 5.5 TGC-0003 20.93 7.2 6.5 TGC-0014 16.12 9.3 8.4 TGC-0002 16.48 9.6 8.2 TUG-058 100.21 0.85 0.85 TGC-0032 14.6 6.6 5.3 TGC-0018 14.97 5.4 4.9 TGC-0013 10.85 6.9 6.2 TGC-0011 11.04 5.4 4.6 TGC-0035 6.6 6.55 6.2 TGC-0019 11.57 3.6 3.4 TGC-0028 11.52 4.8 3.4 TGC-0031 8.86 5.1 4.1 TUDDH-350 21.11 2.7 1.7 TUDDH-349 14.37 9.73 2.4 TGC-0016 4.35 8.1 7.7 TUDDH-409 7.83 6.77 4.1 TGC-0005 10.14 3 2.4 TUDDH-219 8.33 14.15 2.9 TGC-0008 10.29 3 2.3 TUG-057 17.7 1.2 1.1 TURC-167 8.88 3 1.8 TGC-0009 4.58 3.6 3.2 TGC-0017 2.22 6.9 6.2 TGC-0036 5.16 3 2.3 TGC-0025 5.04 3 2.3 TGC-0029 1.6 3.3 2.6 TGC-0030 3.22 1.5 1.2 TGC-0015 2.39 1.8 1.4 TUDDH-225 0.73 0.9 0.9 TUG-123 0.32 0.95 0.8 TUDDH-075 0.84 0.35 0.25 TUG-125 0.2 0.54 0.3

About Tuvatu

The Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project is located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji. The January 2018 mineral resource for Tuvatu as disclosed in the technical report "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Tuvatu Gold Project, Republic of Fiji", dated September 25, 2020, and prepared by Mining Associates Pty Ltd of Brisbane Qld, comprises 1,007,000 tonnes indicated at 8.50 g/t Au (274,600 oz. Au) and 1,325,000 tonnes inferred at 9.0 g/t Au (384,000 oz. Au) at a cut-off grade of 3.0 g/t Au. The technical report is available on the Lion One website at www.liononemetals.com and on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Qualified Person

In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101"), Sergio Cattalani, P.Geo, Senior Vice President Exploration, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has reviewed and is responsible for the technical and scientific content of this news release.

QAQC Procedures

Lion One adheres to rigorous QAQC procedures above and beyond basic regulatory guidelines in conducting its sampling, drilling, testing, and analyses. The Company utilizes its own fleet of diamond drill rigs, using PQ, HQ and NQ sized drill core rods. Drill core is logged and split by Lion One personnel on site. Samples are delivered to and analyzed at the Company's geochemical and metallurgical laboratory in Fiji. Duplicates of all samples with grades above 0.5 g/t Au are both re-assayed at Lion One's lab and delivered to ALS Global Laboratories in Australia (ALS) for check assay determinations. All samples for all high-grade intercepts are sent to ALS for check assays. All samples are pulverized to 85% passing through 75 microns. Gold analysis is carried out using fire assay with an AA finish. Samples that have returned grades greater than 10.00 g/t Au are then re-analyzed by gravimetric method. For samples that return greater than 0.50 g/t Au, repeat fire assay runs are carried out and repeated until a result is obtained that is within 10% of the original fire assay run. Lion One's laboratory can also assay for a range of 71 other elements through Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry (ICP-OES), but currently focuses on a suite of 9 important pathfinder elements. All duplicate anomalous samples are sent to ALS labs in Townsville QLD and are analyzed by the same methods (Au-AA26, and Au-GRA22 where applicable). ALS also analyses 33 pathfinder elements by HF-HNO3-HClO4 acid digestion, HCl leach and ICP-AES (method ME-ICP61).

About Lion One Metals Limited

Lion One's flagship asset is 100% owned, fully permitted high grade Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project, located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji. Lion One envisions a low-cost high-grade underground gold mining operation at Tuvatu coupled with exciting exploration upside inside its tenements covering the entire Navilawa Caldera, an underexplored yet highly prospective 7km diameter alkaline gold system. Lion One's CEO Walter Berukoff leads an experienced team of explorers and mine builders and has owned or operated over 20 mines in 7 countries. As the founder and former CEO of Miramar Mines, Northern Orion, and La Mancha Resources, Walter is credited with building over $3 billion of value for shareholders.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Lion One Metals Ltd.

"Walter Berukoff", Chairman and CEO

Contact Investor Relations

Toll Free (North America) Tel: 1-855-805-1250

Email: info@liononemetals.com

Website: www.liononemetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

This press release may contain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information reflects Lion One Metals Ltd.'s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Lion One Metals Ltd. and on assumptions Lion One Metals Ltd. believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, the actual results of exploration projects being equivalent to or better than estimated results in technical reports, assessment reports, and other geological reports or prior exploration results. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Lion One Metals Ltd. or its subsidiaries to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: the stage development of Lion One Metals Ltd., general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the actual results of current research and development or operational activities; competition; uncertainty as to patent applications and intellectual property rights; product liability and lack of insurance; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting mining, timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; not realizing on the potential benefits of technology; conclusions of economic evaluations; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals. Although Lion One Metals Ltd. has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Lion One Metals Ltd. does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Appendix 1: full drill results and drill details

Table 2. Composited results from grade control drillholes targeting the URW1 lodes

Hole ID

From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) TGC-0001

33.0 33.9 0.9 0.64 TGC-0002

77.1 77.4 0.3 44.25 TGC-0002

80.1 84.9 4.8 8.03 TGC-0002 including 80.1 82.2 2.1 11.60 TGC-0002 which includes 81.6 81.9 0.3 72.20 TGC-0002 and including 83.1 84.9 1.8 7.86 TGC-0002

89.4 97.5 8.1 13.07 TGC-0002 including 89.4 91.2 1.8 4.68 TGC-0002 including 92.1 97.5 5.4 17.97 TGC-0002 which includes 93.6 93.9 0.3 41.54 TGC-0002 and 93.9 94.2 0.3 45.40 TGC-0002 and 94.2 94.5 0.3 74.38 TGC-0002 and 94.5 94.8 0.3 38.43 TGC-0002 and 94.8 95.1 0.3 56.89 TGC-0002

100.2 103.8 3.6 7.93 TGC-0002

108.3 111.9 3.6 10.09 TGC-0002 including 108.3 109.2 0.9 4.05 TGC-0002 including 110.1 111.9 1.8 18.15 TGC-0002 which includes 111.0 111.3 0.3 77.72 TGC-0002

113.7 114.6 0.9 17.11 TGC-0003

52.5 53.4 0.9 2.79 TGC-0003

77.4 80.4 3.0 3.84 TGC-0003 including 77.4 77.7 0.3 5.34 TGC-0003 and 78.6 78.9 0.3 4.40 TGC-0003 and 79.2 79.5 0.3 27.18 TGC-0003

89.7 95.7 6.0 9.57 TGC-0003 including 89.7 93.3 3.6 14.63 TGC-0003 which includes 90.6 91.2 0.6 81.18 TGC-0003

98.0 99.2 1.2 0.95 TGC-0003

102.2 110.6 8.4 5.73 TGC-0003 including 102.2 107.0 4.8 7.97 TGC-0003 which includes 105.8 106.1 0.3 35.58 TGC-0003 and includes 107.3 108.5 1.2 6.84 TGC-0003

112.4 112.7 0.3 1.15 TGC-0003

115.1 116.0 0.9 59.85 TGC-0004

3.4 4.3 0.9 2.93 TGC-0005

75.3 75.9 0.6 2.11 TGC-0005

91.5 99.0 7.5 2.77 TGC-0005 including 93.3 94.2 0.9 10.67 TGC-0005

102.6 102.9 0.3 2.10 TGC-0005

104.1 104.7 0.6 21.01 TGC-0005

107.1 108.0 0.9 1.65 TGC-0005

109.8 110.4 0.6 0.78 TGC-0005

120.0 122.1 2.1 2.51 TGC-0005 including 121.8 122.1 0.3 14.83 TGC-0007

28.2 28.5 0.3 1.31 TGC-0008

74.8 76.9 2.1 10.51 TGC-0008

82.3 82.9 0.6 25.57 TGC-0008

94.0 94.3 0.3 4.20 TGC-0008

96.4 101.2 4.8 3.77 TGC-0008 including 96.4 98.5 2.1 3.73 TGC-0008 and 99.1 101.2 2.1 4.78 TGC-0008

105.1 105.7 0.6 2.78 TGC-0008

108.7 109.3 0.6 1.05 TGC-0008

110.8 111.4 0.6 2.16 TGC-0008

122.5 123.1 0.6 61.39 TGC-0009

18.6 21.3 2.7 0.91 TGC-0009

28.5 29.1 0.6 1.61 TGC-0009

30.9 31.5 0.6 8.33 TGC-0009

32.7 34.2 1.5 33.38 TGC-0009

49.5 49.8 0.3 10.54 TGC-0009

53.4 56.4 3.0 1.07 TGC-0009

61.2 61.5 0.3 1.97 TGC-0009

65.4 65.7 0.3 3.06 TGC-0009

66.9 67.8 0.9 6.10 TGC-0009

69.0 75.0 6.0 5.01 TGC-0009 including 69.6 70.2 0.6 4.66 TGC-0009 and 70.5 72.3 1.8 6.62 TGC-0009 and 72.9 73.5 0.6 6.80 TGC-0009 and 73.8 75.0 1.2 8.78 TGC-0009

76.5 78.0 1.5 0.97 TGC-0010

17.1 18.9 1.8 6.52 TGC-0010 including 17.1 17.4 0.3 37.04 TGC-0010

20.1 21.0 0.9 2.54 TGC-0010

23.4 30.3 6.9 2.67 TGC-0010 including 24.9 27.6 2.7 4.71 TGC-0010

36.0 36.9 0.9 8.92 TGC-0011

19.0 19.3 0.3 0.89 TGC-0011

22.3 23.8 1.5 7.56 TGC-0011

27.1 29.3 2.2 2.49 TGC-0011 including 27.1 28.0 0.9 5.34 TGC-0011

31.1 31.4 0.3 1.26 TGC-0011

32.6 35.3 2.7 7.64 TGC-0011 including 32.6 34.1 1.5 11.33 TGC-0011 and 34.4 35.3 0.9 4.04 TGC-0011

40.4 40.7 0.3 1.22 TGC-0011

52.7 53.3 0.6 1.91 TGC-0011

54.8 56.9 2.1 2.18 TGC-0011

58.7 59.9 1.2 2.62 TGC-0011 including 59.3 59.9 0.6 4.09 TGC-0011

63.2 66.5 3.3 2.68 TGC-0011 including 64.1 66.5 2.4 3.58 TGC-0011

68.6 75.8 7.2 6.72 TGC-0011 including 68.6 69.2 0.6 19.95 TGC-0011 which includes 68.9 69.2 0.3 37.28 TGC-0011 and 69.5 73.4 3.9 8.84 TGC-0011 which includes 71.0 71.3 0.3 59.70 TGC-0012

79.5 81.9 2.4 7.86 TGC-0012 including 79.5 79.8 0.3 59.46 TGC-0012

85.2 85.5 0.3 2.79 TGC-0012

87.3 88.5 1.2 5.11 TGC-0012

92.1 92.4 0.3 2.47 TGC-0012

98.4 99.6 1.2 1.32 TGC-0012

102.3 104.1 1.8 0.63 TGC-0012

105.9 106.2 0.3 4.67 TGC-0013

19.2 19.5 0.3 1.55 TGC-0013

23.1 23.7 0.6 1.28 TGC-0013

32.4 34.5 2.1 3.36 TGC-0013 including 32.4 33.0 0.6 6.97 TGC-0013 and 33.9 34.5 0.6 4.67 TGC-0013

42.9 43.5 0.6 1.16 TGC-0013

47.1 47.7 0.6 0.80 TGC-0013

50.4 51.3 0.9 13.58 TGC-0013

55.6 56.2 0.6 1.37 TGC-0013

67.6 70.3 2.7 5.70 TGC-0013

72.7 73.6 0.9 4.09 TGC-0013

75.1 79.3 4.2 11.03 TGC-0013 including 75.1 76.6 1.5 4.86 TGC-0013 and 77.2 78.1 0.9 8.51 TGC-0013 and 78.4 79.3 0.9 34.87 TGC-0013 which includes 78.7 79.3 0.6 49.52 TGC-0013

81.1 83.8 2.7 5.97 TGC-0013

94.3 97.6 3.3 1.21 TGC-0014

10.8 11.1 0.3 1.21 TGC-0014

19.2 19.5 0.3 1.03 TGC-0014

34.5 36.3 1.8 2.47 TGC-0014 including 34.5 35.4 0.9 3.38 TGC-0014 and 36.0 36.3 0.3 4.72 TGC-0014

42.6 42.9 0.3 3.21 TGC-0014

52.2 53.1 0.9 0.57 TGC-0014

56.1 56.4 0.3 1.69 TGC-0014

66.0 75.6 9.6 13.28 TGC-0014 including 66.0 66.9 0.9 54.81 TGC-0014 which includes 66.3 66.6 0.3 95.47 TGC-0014 and 66.6 66.9 0.3 67.96 TGC-0014 and 67.5 69.0 1.5 7.83 TGC-0014 and 69.3 72.6 3.3 9.89 TGC-0014 and 72.9 73.2 0.3 3.32 TGC-0014 and 74.1 75.0 0.9 32.29 TGC-0014 which includes 74.4 74.7 0.3 57.95 TGC-0014 and 74.7 75.0 0.3 38.34 TGC-0014 and 75.3 75.6 0.3 9.41 TGC-0014

80.7 84.6 3.9 7.69 TGC-0014

85.8 88.8 3.0 1.86 TGC-0014

92.4 95.1 2.7 1.10 TGC-0015

71.1 71.4 0.3 0.54 TGC-0015

87.3 87.9 0.6 2.17 TGC-0015

105.6 106.2 0.6 2.50 TGC-0016

38.7 43.5 4.8 6.22 TGC-0016 including 38.7 41.4 2.7 9.67 TGC-0016 which includes 40.8 41.1 0.3 45.75 TGC-0016

68.1 68.7 0.6 2.16 TGC-0016

70.8 71.4 0.6 2.55 TGC-0016

72.6 73.5 0.9 6.50 TGC-0016

81.0 83.4 2.4 14.23 TGC-0016 including 81.0 81.6 0.6 19.42 TGC-0016 and 81.9 83.4 1.5 14.99 TGC-0016 which includes 83.1 83.4 0.3 45.51 TGC-0016

84.6 85.5 0.9 1.86 TGC-0016

92.4 94.5 2.1 4.83 TGC-0016

95.7 97.8 2.1 3.58 TGC-0017

5.1 5.7 0.6 1.28 TGC-0017

17.4 17.7 0.3 4.32 TGC-0017

36.0 36.6 0.6 1.26 TGC-0017

38.7 44.1 5.4 9.39 TGC-0017

69.3 69.9 0.6 9.60 TGC-0017

72.3 73.8 1.5 3.03 TGC-0017 including 73.2 73.8 0.6 7.01 TGC-0017

76.8 77.4 0.6 65.63 TGC-0017

82.5 84.0 1.5 3.08 TGC-0018

78.9 79.5 0.6 0.92 TGC-0018

85.8 86.1 0.3 11.42 TGC-0018

88.5 90.6 2.1 5.67 TGC-0018

94.2 95.1 0.9 0.54 TGC-0018

96.3 97.2 0.9 0.63 TGC-0018

102.0 105.9 3.9 15.62 TGC-0018

109.2 111.0 1.8 2.74 TGC-0019

10.8 12.0 1.2 0.86 TGC-0019

13.8 16.5 2.7 2.31 TGC-0019

31.2 32.7 1.5 3.21 TGC-0019

40.2 45.0 4.8 16.05 TGC-0019 including 41.4 45.0 3.6 21.18 TGC-0019 which includes 42.6 42.9 0.3 49.70 TGC-0019 and 43.2 43.5 0.3 166.81 TGC-0019

51.0 52.2 1.2 2.60 TGC-0019

65.1 66.3 1.2 0.85 TGC-0019

70.5 79.8 9.3 4.92 TGC-0019 including 70.5 75.0 4.5 6.70 TGC-0019 and 75.3 76.5 1.2 7.69 TGC-0019

83.7 84.0 0.3 15.22 TGC-0019

95.7 96.9 1.2 9.13 TGC-0020

16.8 18.3 1.5 3.09 TGC-0020

24.3 26.4 2.1 0.92 TGC-0020

28.2 29.7 1.5 4.10 TGC-0021

4.4 5.0 0.6 1.40 TGC-0021

24.5 26.9 2.4 2.86 TGC-0021 including 24.5 25.4 0.9 6.34 TGC-0021

44.3 44.9 0.6 1.36 TGC-0021

74.0 74.3 0.3 0.65 TGC-0022

28.2 29.4 1.2 1.36 TGC-0022

54.6 54.9 0.3 1.04 TGC-0022

57.9 58.8 0.9 1.22 TGC-0022

66.9 70.5 3.6 2.31 TGC-0022

75.0 75.6 0.6 2.23 TGC-0023

90.2 90.8 0.6 1.71 TGC-0023

100.7 101.3 0.6 0.63 TGC-0024

13.8 14.4 0.6 0.50 TGC-0024

58.8 59.7 0.9 1.30 TGC-0024

65.4 65.7 0.3 0.54 TGC-0025

7.5 9.3 1.8 2.79 TGC-0025 including 7.5 8.4 0.9 5.22 TGC-0025

13.5 14.1 0.6 4.33 TGC-0025

15.6 16.5 0.9 0.68 TGC-0025

78.6 83.1 4.5 3.76 TGC-0025 including 78.6 79.2 0.6 4.69 TGC-0025 and 79.5 80.7 1.2 3.07 TGC-0025 and 81.0 83.1 2.1 4.91 TGC-0025

84.6 84.9 0.3 1.77 TGC-0025

87.0 87.3 0.3 6.55 TGC-0026

14.7 15.3 0.6 0.58 TGC-0026

28.8 29.7 0.9 2.28 TGC-0026

33.9 34.8 0.9 5.94 TGC-0026

39.9 40.8 0.9 10.20 TGC-0026

42.3 42.9 0.6 3.72 TGC-0026

71.7 72.0 0.3 0.65 TGC-0027

70.2 70.8 0.6 2.41 TGC-0027

80.7 82.2 1.5 3.75 TGC-0027

87.9 88.5 0.6 1.72 TGC-0027

93.6 94.2 0.6 2.46 TGC-0027

96.6 99.0 2.4 0.79 TGC-0027

104.4 105.9 1.5 4.98 TGC-0027

107.7 109.8 2.1 1.99 TGC-0027 including 109.5 109.8 0.3 11.28 TGC-0027

112.8 114.0 1.2 0.63 TGC-0028

8.7 9.6 0.9 1.02 TGC-0028

13.2 16.2 3.0 11.27 TGC-0028

78.0 78.9 0.9 0.63 TGC-0028

83.4 83.7 0.3 1.17 TGC-0028

85.2 85.8 0.6 0.55 TGC-0028

92.1 97.5 5.4 10.86 TGC-0028 including 92.1 93.6 1.5 26.67 TGC-0028 which includes 92.1 92.4 0.3 45.29 TGC-0028 and 92.4 92.7 0.3 72.80 TGC-0028 and 94.5 95.7 1.2 12.97 TGC-0028 and 96.6 97.5 0.9 3.44 TGC-0028

101.1 102.6 1.5 9.53 TGC-0029

14.7 16.2 1.5 10.82 TGC-0029

74.4 75.0 0.6 4.93 TGC-0029

83.7 86.7 3.0 1.00 TGC-0029

95.7 96.9 1.2 3.14 TGC-0030

18.0 19.2 1.2 56.88 TGC-0030

22.8 25.2 2.4 4.87 TGC-0030 including 24.0 25.2 1.2 9.62 TGC-0030

51.9 52.2 0.3 1.47 TGC-0030

54.6 54.9 0.3 3.60 TGC-0030

61.2 61.5 0.3 3.75 TGC-0030

71.4 72.0 0.6 20.01 TGC-0030

83.1 84.6 1.5 3.65 TGC-0030

88.8 92.4 3.6 0.97 TGC-0030

94.2 95.4 1.2 1.40 TGC-0031

13.5 20.4 6.9 6.60 TGC-0031 including 13.5 15.3 1.8 17.28 TGC-0031 which includes 14.1 14.7 0.6 34.62 TGC-0031 and 15.6 18.3 2.7 4.76 TGC-0031 and 19.2 19.5 0.3 3.25 TGC-0031

62.0 63.8 1.8 3.21 TGC-0031 including 62.9 63.8 0.9 5.88 TGC-0031

72.5 73.4 0.9 1.27 TGC-0031

74.9 75.8 0.9 6.93 TGC-0031

77.0 77.6 0.6 3.30 TGC-0031

82.4 85.1 2.7 3.12 TGC-0031

86.9 95.6 8.7 13.73 TGC-0031 including 86.9 89.9 3.0 10.80 TGC-0031 which includes 87.2 87.5 0.3 39.53 TGC-0031 and 87.5 87.8 0.3 36.62 TGC-0031 and including 90.5 91.1 0.6 28.85 TGC-0031 and 92.0 94.7 2.7 24.94 TGC-0031 which includes 92.6 92.9 0.3 116.56 TGC-0031 and 93.8 94.1 0.3 64.28 TGC-0031 and 95.3 95.6 0.3 6.90 TGC-0032

10.2 10.8 0.6 0.68 TGC-0032

18.0 18.3 0.3 32.02 TGC-0032

22.8 23.7 0.9 20.11 TGC-0032

52.2 52.8 0.6 2.66 TGC-0032

58.2 58.5 0.3 9.18 TGC-0032

69.6 72.0 2.4 19.46 TGC-0032

76.5 80.1 3.6 4.58 TGC-0032

85.2 87.3 2.1 14.59 TGC-0032

88.5 91.5 3.0 2.80 TGC-0032 including 88.5 89.7 1.2 5.59 TGC-0032

98.4 98.7 0.3 16.30 TGC-0032

106.2 107.1 0.9 41.62 TGC-0032

108.9 109.5 0.6 4.20 TGC-0034

21.6 23.7 2.1 24.84 TGC-0034

24.0 32.1 8.1 25.96 TGC-0034 including 24.0 24.9 0.9 14.30 TGC-0034 which includes 24.0 24.3 0.3 33.61 TGC-0034 and 25.2 32.1 6.9 28.61 TGC-0034 which includes 25.2 25.8 0.6 47.66 TGC-0034 and 30.3 30.6 0.3 59.31 TGC-0034 and 30.6 31.5 0.9 118.95 TGC-0034

56.1 56.4 0.3 0.90 TGC-0034

60.3 61.2 0.9 4.33 TGC-0034

66.3 69.9 3.6 120.76 TGC-0034 including 66.3 68.1 1.8 237.52 TGC-0034 which includes 67.5 67.8 0.3 1396.31 TGC-0034 and 69.0 69.9 0.9 7.92 TGC-0034

72.6 73.2 0.6 0.61 TGC-0034

74.7 75.6 0.9 5.70 TGC-0034

80.7 83.1 2.4 22.46 TGC-0034 including 81.6 82.5 0.9 57.46 TGC-0034 which includes 81.6 81.9 0.3 166.16 TGC-0034 and 82.8 83.1 0.3 4.25 TGC-0034

86.1 90.3 4.2 3.06 TGC-0034 including 88.8 90.3 1.5 7.06 TGC-0034

91.5 91.8 0.3 1.42 TGC-0034

93.0 94.2 1.2 1.06 TGC-0034

95.4 99.9 4.5 3.10 TGC-0034 including 98.7 99.9 1.2 9.10 TGC-0035

33.0 33.6 0.6 8.28 TGC-0035

36.0 37.5 1.5 6.21 TGC-0035

39.3 40.5 1.2 10.55 TGC-0035

48.0 51.9 3.9 4.33 TGC-0035 including 50.1 51.9 1.8 8.72 TGC-0035 which includes 51.0 51.3 0.3 46.28 TGC-0035

53.7 54.3 0.6 1.71 TGC-0035

56.1 65.1 9.0 3.70 TGC-0035 including 61.5 62.1 0.6 7.65 TGC-0035 and 62.7 63.9 1.2 11.80 TGC-0035 which includes 63.0 63.3 0.3 31.89 TGC-0035 and including 64.2 65.1 0.9 11.36 TGC-0035

67.5 72.9 5.4 3.44 TGC-0035 including 69.0 72.9 3.9 4.03 TGC-0035

74.7 77.7 3.0 4.38 TGC-0035

78.9 82.5 3.6 2.54 TGC-0035 including 80.1 82.5 2.4 3.24 TGC-0035

91.5 92.7 1.2 1.16 TGC-0036

11.4 12.0 0.6 2.50 TGC-0036

18.0 19.2 1.2 4.08 TGC-0036

52.5 53.4 0.9 0.74 TGC-0036

57.3 59.7 2.4 51.58 TGC-0036

70.5 71.4 0.9 11.52 TGC-0036

86.1 88.2 2.1 2.43 TGC-0036 including 87.0 88.2 1.2 3.84 TGC-0036

95.1 98.4 3.3 0.83

Table 3. Collar coordinates and dates of completion for grade control drillholes reported in this release. Coordinates are in Fiji map grid.

Hole ID Date Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth

Completed









(m) TGC-0001 24.10.22 1876437 3920744 140 290 27.4 34.0 TGC-0002 10.11.22 1876437 3920744 139 286 3.4 118.7 TGC-0003 25.11.22 1876437 3920744 139 288 4.0 116.8 TGC-0004 29.11.22 1876269 3920755 154 115 12.0 101.4 TGC-0005 13.12.22 1876437 3920744 137 115 12.0 128.5 TGC-0007 12.01.23 1876269 3920756 154 105 12.0 131.2 TGC-0008 21.01.23 1876437 3920744 139 293 4.0 124.2 TGC-0009 16.01.23 1876269 3920756 153 106 -10.0 80.3 TGC-0010 18.01.23 1876269 3920755 153 114 -11.0 83.3 TGC-0011 23.01.23 1876269 3920755 153 102 -10.0 95.2 TGC-0012 27.01.23 1876437 3920745 139 300 5.0 106.6 TGC-0013 27.01.23 1876269 3920757 153 97 -8.0 102.6 TGC-0014 2.02.22 1876269 3920757 153 93 -9.0 95.1 TGC-0015 10.02.22 1876437 3920744 139 289 -11.0 122.5 TGC-0016 7.02.22 1876269 3920757 153 85 -7.0 101.4 TGC-0017 10.02.22 1876269 3920757 153 82 -8.0 99.4 TGC-0018 22.02.23 1876437 3920744 139 285 -8.0 111.3 TGC-0019 15.02.23 1876269 3920758 153 79 -8.0 110.4 TGC-0020 20.02.23 1876269 3920755 153 119 -12.0 94.9 TGC-0021 23.02.23 1876269 3920755 153 115 -4.0 92.3 TGC-0022 27.02.23 1876269 3920755 153 113 -19.0 103.7 TGC-0023 4.03.23 1876437 3920744 139 293 -8.0 105.4 TGC-0024 1.03.23 1876269 3920755 152 113 -22.0 98.4 TGC-0025 4.03.23 1876269 3920756 152 108 -29.0 140.8 TGC-0026 8.03.23 1876269 3920756 153 106 -4.0 84.1 TGC-0027 3.04.23 1876437 3920744 139 299 10.0 120.5 TGC-0028 10.03.23 1876269 3920756 152 106 -27.0 116.7 TGC-0029 14.03.23 1876269 3920756 152 106 -23.0 95.2 TGC-0030 20.03.23 1876269 3920756 153 103 -16.0 98.6 TGC-0031 22.03.23 1876269 3920756 152 103 -25.0 95.6 TGC-0032 24.03.23 1876269 3920756 153 97 -16.0 110.6 TGC-0034 28.03.23 1876269 3920756 153 97 -12.0 101.4 TGC-0035 31.03.23 1876269 3920756 153 98 0.0 113.0 TGC-0036 4.04.23 1876269 3920756 153 94 -16.0 104.4

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/163583