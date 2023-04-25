Menü Artikel
Lion One Reports New High-grade Gold Results at Tuvatu

14:00 Uhr  |  Newsfile

North Vancouver, April 25, 2023 - Lion One Metals Ltd. (TSXV: LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) (ASX: LLO) ("Lion One" or the "Company") reports significant new high-grade results from grade control drilling at the Company's 100% owned Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji.

Following on the initial mining and extraction of the URA1 lode, the Company is here reporting new high-grade results from grade control drilling on the URW1 lode system, approximately 120m further east. Mining of URW1 is expected to begin over the next 2-4 weeks. Strike drive development on URW1 has commenced.

Highlights of new high-grade gold mineralization intersected by grade control drilling:

  • Multiple bonanza grade zones have been intersected including:
    • 88.07g/t Au over 5.7m (including 1,396g/t Au over 0.3m) (TGC-0034)
    • 27.52g/t Au over 5.55m (TUG-056)
    • 20.93g/t Au over 7.2m (TGC-0003)
    • 16.12g/t Au over 9.3m (TGC-0014)
    • 16.48g/t Au over 9.6m (TGC-0002)
    • 14.6g/t Au over 6.6m (TGC-0032)
    • 14.97g/t Au over 5.4m (TGC-0018)
    • 10.85g/t Au over 6.9m (TGC-0013)
  • Visible was gold observed in several drill holes.



Figure 1. Plan map showing the locations of the URA1 and URW1 lodes (in red) relative to the main Tuvatu decline. The gray outlines indicate planned development to reach the URW1 lodes.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/163583_9a144002c4db2a3f_001full.jpg

Close spaced grade control drilling has resulted in much higher resolution of the lode arrays as compared to previous infill drilling, including the identification of bonanza grade (>50g/t Au) zones.

The tightened drill pattern will facilitate optimised development and extraction of high-grade gold mineralization from the URW1 lodes while minimizing dilution. High-grade gold mineralization extracted from the URW1 lode system will contribute significantly to the growing high-grade stockpile constituting the initial feed for the Company's plant and processing facility, on schedule for start-up in Q4 2023.

Mineralization
Mineralization consists of abundant free gold, typically in association with light to dark gray chalcedonic quartz and roscoelite, locally accompanied by minor amounts of pyrite, sphalerite, galena and lesser chalcopyrite (Figure 3).



Figure 2. Long section view west of grade control drilling at URW1. Intersections >5m and 10g/t Au highlighted in red.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/163583_9a144002c4db2a3f_002full.jpg



Figure 3. A) Coarse disseminated gold in a quartz-roscoelite veinlet, TGC-0034 67.5m. Sample returned 1396.3 g/t Au over 0.3m. B) Coarse gold in gray quartz veinlet, TGC-0034 81.6m. Sample returned 166.2 g/t Au over 0.9m. C) Coarse honey sphalerite rimmed by dark pyrite in variable light to dark gray quartz vein, TGC-0032 71.0m. Sample returned 112.9 g/t Au over 0.3m. D) Banded chalcedonic quartz-roscoelite-pyrite-fine native gold, TGC-0002 77.4m. Sample returned 44.3 g/t Au over 0.3m.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/163583_9a144002c4db2a3f_003full.jpg

URW1 Lode System
The URW1 lode system consists of narrow, high-grade to locally bonanza-grade vein arrays and vein swarms that strike approximately N-S and dip sub-vertically to steeply east and is located approximately 120m east of the URA1 lode (Figure 1, 2, 4).

As currently modelled based on earlier drilling, the URW1 lode measures approximately 300m in the NS-direction by approximately 300m of vertical extent, thus forming one of the major N-S trending lodes that have been recognized in this part of the Tuvatu deposit. The URW1 lode intersects with numerous flat-lying to moderately south-dipping EW veins referred to as the Murau lode system (Figure 4).

Grade control drilling has been conducted from both the new decline and the historic exploration adit (Figures 1 & 2). This drilling is targeting a 60m strike section of the URW1 system, within the >300m strike of the overall URW1 system. Detailed drilling of this nature is the first conducted at the project and has served to confirm both the location of structures and the extent of some of the higher-grade zones within the overall mineralized envelope. These bonanza zones (>50g/t Au * true width) have been intersected that show a considerably higher-grade than the previous wide-spaced resource drilling in the area. The high-grade zones are interpreted to relate to the intersection of the N-S URW1 lode with E-W striking structures such as the Murau lodes.



Figure 4. Plan view of 3D models illustrating the earlier interpretation of the URA1 and URW1 lodes (blue). The lighter pink shapes are the flat-lying stacked Murau lodes (left) and SKL lodes (right). Underground development is shown in red.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/163583_9a144002c4db2a3f_004full.jpg

The URW1 lode system is interpreted as a series of parallel vein arrays.

This interpretation has come by way of a series of closely spaced grade control drill holes, drilled from two separate locations, east-directed drilling from the main decline, as well as west-directed drilling from the exploration decline (Figure 1). To date, a total of 34 diamond drill holes totalling approximately 3538m have been completed resulting in 5m to 10m spacing between adjacent holes covering a limited extent of the URW1 lode system. Despite the relatively limited size of the area drilled thus far, the grade control program has significantly increased the level of confidence in the geometry, widths, and grade distribution of the URW1 lodes, thereby allowing for detailed development planning.

Composited assay results for mineralized intervals interpreted as URW1 lodes in holes completed to date are presented in Table 1, with Tables 2 and 3 in the appendix containing full drill hole details. The URW1 lode system represents the next main area of mining and extraction of high-grade mineralization at Tuvatu. Development has commenced with first grade control and mapping expected shortly.

Table 1. Summary of composited drill results intersecting mineralization from the area of URW1 in this release. (TGC = new grade control drilling ordered by strongest intersections; TUDDH and TUG indicates previous exploration drilling (surface and underground) targeting this zone). For full results refer Table 2 in the appendix.

Hole ID Grade
(g/t Au)		 Drill intersection width (m) True Width (m)
TGC-0034 88.07 5.7 5.1
TUG-056 27.52 5.55 5.5
TGC-0003 20.93 7.2 6.5
TGC-0014 16.12 9.3 8.4
TGC-0002 16.48 9.6 8.2
TUG-058 100.21 0.85 0.85
TGC-0032 14.6 6.6 5.3
TGC-0018 14.97 5.4 4.9
TGC-0013 10.85 6.9 6.2
TGC-0011 11.04 5.4 4.6
TGC-0035 6.6 6.55 6.2
TGC-0019 11.57 3.6 3.4
TGC-0028 11.52 4.8 3.4
TGC-0031 8.86 5.1 4.1
TUDDH-350 21.11 2.7 1.7
TUDDH-349 14.37 9.73 2.4
TGC-0016 4.35 8.1 7.7
TUDDH-409 7.83 6.77 4.1
TGC-0005 10.14 3 2.4
TUDDH-219 8.33 14.15 2.9
TGC-0008 10.29 3 2.3
TUG-057 17.7 1.2 1.1
TURC-167 8.88 3 1.8
TGC-0009 4.58 3.6 3.2
TGC-0017 2.22 6.9 6.2
TGC-0036 5.16 3 2.3
TGC-0025 5.04 3 2.3
TGC-0029 1.6 3.3 2.6
TGC-0030 3.22 1.5 1.2
TGC-0015 2.39 1.8 1.4
TUDDH-225 0.73 0.9 0.9
TUG-123 0.32 0.95 0.8
TUDDH-075 0.84 0.35 0.25
TUG-125 0.2 0.54 0.3

About Tuvatu

The Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project is located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji. The January 2018 mineral resource for Tuvatu as disclosed in the technical report "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Tuvatu Gold Project, Republic of Fiji", dated September 25, 2020, and prepared by Mining Associates Pty Ltd of Brisbane Qld, comprises 1,007,000 tonnes indicated at 8.50 g/t Au (274,600 oz. Au) and 1,325,000 tonnes inferred at 9.0 g/t Au (384,000 oz. Au) at a cut-off grade of 3.0 g/t Au. The technical report is available on the Lion One website at www.liononemetals.com and on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Qualified Person
In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101"), Sergio Cattalani, P.Geo, Senior Vice President Exploration, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has reviewed and is responsible for the technical and scientific content of this news release.

QAQC Procedures
Lion One adheres to rigorous QAQC procedures above and beyond basic regulatory guidelines in conducting its sampling, drilling, testing, and analyses. The Company utilizes its own fleet of diamond drill rigs, using PQ, HQ and NQ sized drill core rods. Drill core is logged and split by Lion One personnel on site. Samples are delivered to and analyzed at the Company's geochemical and metallurgical laboratory in Fiji. Duplicates of all samples with grades above 0.5 g/t Au are both re-assayed at Lion One's lab and delivered to ALS Global Laboratories in Australia (ALS) for check assay determinations. All samples for all high-grade intercepts are sent to ALS for check assays. All samples are pulverized to 85% passing through 75 microns. Gold analysis is carried out using fire assay with an AA finish. Samples that have returned grades greater than 10.00 g/t Au are then re-analyzed by gravimetric method. For samples that return greater than 0.50 g/t Au, repeat fire assay runs are carried out and repeated until a result is obtained that is within 10% of the original fire assay run. Lion One's laboratory can also assay for a range of 71 other elements through Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry (ICP-OES), but currently focuses on a suite of 9 important pathfinder elements. All duplicate anomalous samples are sent to ALS labs in Townsville QLD and are analyzed by the same methods (Au-AA26, and Au-GRA22 where applicable). ALS also analyses 33 pathfinder elements by HF-HNO3-HClO4 acid digestion, HCl leach and ICP-AES (method ME-ICP61).

About Lion One Metals Limited
Lion One's flagship asset is 100% owned, fully permitted high grade Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project, located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji. Lion One envisions a low-cost high-grade underground gold mining operation at Tuvatu coupled with exciting exploration upside inside its tenements covering the entire Navilawa Caldera, an underexplored yet highly prospective 7km diameter alkaline gold system. Lion One's CEO Walter Berukoff leads an experienced team of explorers and mine builders and has owned or operated over 20 mines in 7 countries. As the founder and former CEO of Miramar Mines, Northern Orion, and La Mancha Resources, Walter is credited with building over $3 billion of value for shareholders.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of
Lion One Metals Ltd.
"Walter Berukoff", Chairman and CEO

Contact Investor Relations
Toll Free (North America) Tel: 1-855-805-1250
Email: info@liononemetals.com
Website: www.liononemetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

This press release may contain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information reflects Lion One Metals Ltd.'s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Lion One Metals Ltd. and on assumptions Lion One Metals Ltd. believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, the actual results of exploration projects being equivalent to or better than estimated results in technical reports, assessment reports, and other geological reports or prior exploration results. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Lion One Metals Ltd. or its subsidiaries to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: the stage development of Lion One Metals Ltd., general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the actual results of current research and development or operational activities; competition; uncertainty as to patent applications and intellectual property rights; product liability and lack of insurance; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting mining, timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; not realizing on the potential benefits of technology; conclusions of economic evaluations; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals. Although Lion One Metals Ltd. has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Lion One Metals Ltd. does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Appendix 1: full drill results and drill details

Table 2. Composited results from grade control drillholes targeting the URW1 lodes

Hole ID
From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t)
TGC-0001
33.0 33.9 0.9 0.64
TGC-0002
77.1 77.4 0.3 44.25
TGC-0002
80.1 84.9 4.8 8.03
TGC-0002 including 80.1 82.2 2.1 11.60
TGC-0002 which includes 81.6 81.9 0.3 72.20
TGC-0002 and including 83.1 84.9 1.8 7.86
TGC-0002
89.4 97.5 8.1 13.07
TGC-0002 including 89.4 91.2 1.8 4.68
TGC-0002 including 92.1 97.5 5.4 17.97
TGC-0002 which includes 93.6 93.9 0.3 41.54
TGC-0002 and 93.9 94.2 0.3 45.40
TGC-0002 and 94.2 94.5 0.3 74.38
TGC-0002 and 94.5 94.8 0.3 38.43
TGC-0002 and 94.8 95.1 0.3 56.89
TGC-0002
100.2 103.8 3.6 7.93
TGC-0002
108.3 111.9 3.6 10.09
TGC-0002 including 108.3 109.2 0.9 4.05
TGC-0002 including 110.1 111.9 1.8 18.15
TGC-0002 which includes 111.0 111.3 0.3 77.72
TGC-0002
113.7 114.6 0.9 17.11
TGC-0003
52.5 53.4 0.9 2.79
TGC-0003
77.4 80.4 3.0 3.84
TGC-0003 including 77.4 77.7 0.3 5.34
TGC-0003 and 78.6 78.9 0.3 4.40
TGC-0003 and 79.2 79.5 0.3 27.18
TGC-0003
89.7 95.7 6.0 9.57
TGC-0003 including 89.7 93.3 3.6 14.63
TGC-0003 which includes 90.6 91.2 0.6 81.18
TGC-0003
98.0 99.2 1.2 0.95
TGC-0003
102.2 110.6 8.4 5.73
TGC-0003 including 102.2 107.0 4.8 7.97
TGC-0003 which includes 105.8 106.1 0.3 35.58
TGC-0003 and includes 107.3 108.5 1.2 6.84
TGC-0003
112.4 112.7 0.3 1.15
TGC-0003
115.1 116.0 0.9 59.85
TGC-0004
3.4 4.3 0.9 2.93
TGC-0005
75.3 75.9 0.6 2.11
TGC-0005
91.5 99.0 7.5 2.77
TGC-0005 including 93.3 94.2 0.9 10.67
TGC-0005
102.6 102.9 0.3 2.10
TGC-0005
104.1 104.7 0.6 21.01
TGC-0005
107.1 108.0 0.9 1.65
TGC-0005
109.8 110.4 0.6 0.78
TGC-0005
120.0 122.1 2.1 2.51
TGC-0005 including 121.8 122.1 0.3 14.83
TGC-0007
28.2 28.5 0.3 1.31
TGC-0008
74.8 76.9 2.1 10.51
TGC-0008
82.3 82.9 0.6 25.57
TGC-0008
94.0 94.3 0.3 4.20
TGC-0008
96.4 101.2 4.8 3.77
TGC-0008 including 96.4 98.5 2.1 3.73
TGC-0008 and 99.1 101.2 2.1 4.78
TGC-0008
105.1 105.7 0.6 2.78
TGC-0008
108.7 109.3 0.6 1.05
TGC-0008
110.8 111.4 0.6 2.16
TGC-0008
122.5 123.1 0.6 61.39
TGC-0009
18.6 21.3 2.7 0.91
TGC-0009
28.5 29.1 0.6 1.61
TGC-0009
30.9 31.5 0.6 8.33
TGC-0009
32.7 34.2 1.5 33.38
TGC-0009
49.5 49.8 0.3 10.54
TGC-0009
53.4 56.4 3.0 1.07
TGC-0009
61.2 61.5 0.3 1.97
TGC-0009
65.4 65.7 0.3 3.06
TGC-0009
66.9 67.8 0.9 6.10
TGC-0009
69.0 75.0 6.0 5.01
TGC-0009 including 69.6 70.2 0.6 4.66
TGC-0009 and 70.5 72.3 1.8 6.62
TGC-0009 and 72.9 73.5 0.6 6.80
TGC-0009 and 73.8 75.0 1.2 8.78
TGC-0009
76.5 78.0 1.5 0.97
TGC-0010
17.1 18.9 1.8 6.52
TGC-0010 including 17.1 17.4 0.3 37.04
TGC-0010
20.1 21.0 0.9 2.54
TGC-0010
23.4 30.3 6.9 2.67
TGC-0010 including 24.9 27.6 2.7 4.71
TGC-0010
36.0 36.9 0.9 8.92
TGC-0011
19.0 19.3 0.3 0.89
TGC-0011
22.3 23.8 1.5 7.56
TGC-0011
27.1 29.3 2.2 2.49
TGC-0011 including 27.1 28.0 0.9 5.34
TGC-0011
31.1 31.4 0.3 1.26
TGC-0011
32.6 35.3 2.7 7.64
TGC-0011 including 32.6 34.1 1.5 11.33
TGC-0011 and 34.4 35.3 0.9 4.04
TGC-0011
40.4 40.7 0.3 1.22
TGC-0011
52.7 53.3 0.6 1.91
TGC-0011
54.8 56.9 2.1 2.18
TGC-0011
58.7 59.9 1.2 2.62
TGC-0011 including 59.3 59.9 0.6 4.09
TGC-0011
63.2 66.5 3.3 2.68
TGC-0011 including 64.1 66.5 2.4 3.58
TGC-0011
68.6 75.8 7.2 6.72
TGC-0011 including 68.6 69.2 0.6 19.95
TGC-0011 which includes 68.9 69.2 0.3 37.28
TGC-0011 and 69.5 73.4 3.9 8.84
TGC-0011 which includes 71.0 71.3 0.3 59.70
TGC-0012
79.5 81.9 2.4 7.86
TGC-0012 including 79.5 79.8 0.3 59.46
TGC-0012
85.2 85.5 0.3 2.79
TGC-0012
87.3 88.5 1.2 5.11
TGC-0012
92.1 92.4 0.3 2.47
TGC-0012
98.4 99.6 1.2 1.32
TGC-0012
102.3 104.1 1.8 0.63
TGC-0012
105.9 106.2 0.3 4.67
TGC-0013
19.2 19.5 0.3 1.55
TGC-0013
23.1 23.7 0.6 1.28
TGC-0013
32.4 34.5 2.1 3.36
TGC-0013 including 32.4 33.0 0.6 6.97
TGC-0013 and 33.9 34.5 0.6 4.67
TGC-0013
42.9 43.5 0.6 1.16
TGC-0013
47.1 47.7 0.6 0.80
TGC-0013
50.4 51.3 0.9 13.58
TGC-0013
55.6 56.2 0.6 1.37
TGC-0013
67.6 70.3 2.7 5.70
TGC-0013
72.7 73.6 0.9 4.09
TGC-0013
75.1 79.3 4.2 11.03
TGC-0013 including 75.1 76.6 1.5 4.86
TGC-0013 and 77.2 78.1 0.9 8.51
TGC-0013 and 78.4 79.3 0.9 34.87
TGC-0013 which includes 78.7 79.3 0.6 49.52
TGC-0013
81.1 83.8 2.7 5.97
TGC-0013
94.3 97.6 3.3 1.21
TGC-0014
10.8 11.1 0.3 1.21
TGC-0014
19.2 19.5 0.3 1.03
TGC-0014
34.5 36.3 1.8 2.47
TGC-0014 including 34.5 35.4 0.9 3.38
TGC-0014 and 36.0 36.3 0.3 4.72
TGC-0014
42.6 42.9 0.3 3.21
TGC-0014
52.2 53.1 0.9 0.57
TGC-0014
56.1 56.4 0.3 1.69
TGC-0014
66.0 75.6 9.6 13.28
TGC-0014 including 66.0 66.9 0.9 54.81
TGC-0014 which includes 66.3 66.6 0.3 95.47
TGC-0014 and 66.6 66.9 0.3 67.96
TGC-0014 and 67.5 69.0 1.5 7.83
TGC-0014 and 69.3 72.6 3.3 9.89
TGC-0014 and 72.9 73.2 0.3 3.32
TGC-0014 and 74.1 75.0 0.9 32.29
TGC-0014 which includes 74.4 74.7 0.3 57.95
TGC-0014 and 74.7 75.0 0.3 38.34
TGC-0014 and 75.3 75.6 0.3 9.41
TGC-0014
80.7 84.6 3.9 7.69
TGC-0014
85.8 88.8 3.0 1.86
TGC-0014
92.4 95.1 2.7 1.10
TGC-0015
71.1 71.4 0.3 0.54
TGC-0015
87.3 87.9 0.6 2.17
TGC-0015
105.6 106.2 0.6 2.50
TGC-0016
38.7 43.5 4.8 6.22
TGC-0016 including 38.7 41.4 2.7 9.67
TGC-0016 which includes 40.8 41.1 0.3 45.75
TGC-0016
68.1 68.7 0.6 2.16
TGC-0016
70.8 71.4 0.6 2.55
TGC-0016
72.6 73.5 0.9 6.50
TGC-0016
81.0 83.4 2.4 14.23
TGC-0016 including 81.0 81.6 0.6 19.42
TGC-0016 and 81.9 83.4 1.5 14.99
TGC-0016 which includes 83.1 83.4 0.3 45.51
TGC-0016
84.6 85.5 0.9 1.86
TGC-0016
92.4 94.5 2.1 4.83
TGC-0016
95.7 97.8 2.1 3.58
TGC-0017
5.1 5.7 0.6 1.28
TGC-0017
17.4 17.7 0.3 4.32
TGC-0017
36.0 36.6 0.6 1.26
TGC-0017
38.7 44.1 5.4 9.39
TGC-0017
69.3 69.9 0.6 9.60
TGC-0017
72.3 73.8 1.5 3.03
TGC-0017 including 73.2 73.8 0.6 7.01
TGC-0017
76.8 77.4 0.6 65.63
TGC-0017
82.5 84.0 1.5 3.08
TGC-0018
78.9 79.5 0.6 0.92
TGC-0018
85.8 86.1 0.3 11.42
TGC-0018
88.5 90.6 2.1 5.67
TGC-0018
94.2 95.1 0.9 0.54
TGC-0018
96.3 97.2 0.9 0.63
TGC-0018
102.0 105.9 3.9 15.62
TGC-0018
109.2 111.0 1.8 2.74
TGC-0019
10.8 12.0 1.2 0.86
TGC-0019
13.8 16.5 2.7 2.31
TGC-0019
31.2 32.7 1.5 3.21
TGC-0019
40.2 45.0 4.8 16.05
TGC-0019 including 41.4 45.0 3.6 21.18
TGC-0019 which includes 42.6 42.9 0.3 49.70
TGC-0019 and 43.2 43.5 0.3 166.81
TGC-0019
51.0 52.2 1.2 2.60
TGC-0019
65.1 66.3 1.2 0.85
TGC-0019
70.5 79.8 9.3 4.92
TGC-0019 including 70.5 75.0 4.5 6.70
TGC-0019 and 75.3 76.5 1.2 7.69
TGC-0019
83.7 84.0 0.3 15.22
TGC-0019
95.7 96.9 1.2 9.13
TGC-0020
16.8 18.3 1.5 3.09
TGC-0020
24.3 26.4 2.1 0.92
TGC-0020
28.2 29.7 1.5 4.10
TGC-0021
4.4 5.0 0.6 1.40
TGC-0021
24.5 26.9 2.4 2.86
TGC-0021 including 24.5 25.4 0.9 6.34
TGC-0021
44.3 44.9 0.6 1.36
TGC-0021
74.0 74.3 0.3 0.65
TGC-0022
28.2 29.4 1.2 1.36
TGC-0022
54.6 54.9 0.3 1.04
TGC-0022
57.9 58.8 0.9 1.22
TGC-0022
66.9 70.5 3.6 2.31
TGC-0022
75.0 75.6 0.6 2.23
TGC-0023
90.2 90.8 0.6 1.71
TGC-0023
100.7 101.3 0.6 0.63
TGC-0024
13.8 14.4 0.6 0.50
TGC-0024
58.8 59.7 0.9 1.30
TGC-0024
65.4 65.7 0.3 0.54
TGC-0025
7.5 9.3 1.8 2.79
TGC-0025 including 7.5 8.4 0.9 5.22
TGC-0025
13.5 14.1 0.6 4.33
TGC-0025
15.6 16.5 0.9 0.68
TGC-0025
78.6 83.1 4.5 3.76
TGC-0025 including 78.6 79.2 0.6 4.69
TGC-0025 and 79.5 80.7 1.2 3.07
TGC-0025 and 81.0 83.1 2.1 4.91
TGC-0025
84.6 84.9 0.3 1.77
TGC-0025
87.0 87.3 0.3 6.55
TGC-0026
14.7 15.3 0.6 0.58
TGC-0026
28.8 29.7 0.9 2.28
TGC-0026
33.9 34.8 0.9 5.94
TGC-0026
39.9 40.8 0.9 10.20
TGC-0026
42.3 42.9 0.6 3.72
TGC-0026
71.7 72.0 0.3 0.65
TGC-0027
70.2 70.8 0.6 2.41
TGC-0027
80.7 82.2 1.5 3.75
TGC-0027
87.9 88.5 0.6 1.72
TGC-0027
93.6 94.2 0.6 2.46
TGC-0027
96.6 99.0 2.4 0.79
TGC-0027
104.4 105.9 1.5 4.98
TGC-0027
107.7 109.8 2.1 1.99
TGC-0027 including 109.5 109.8 0.3 11.28
TGC-0027
112.8 114.0 1.2 0.63
TGC-0028
8.7 9.6 0.9 1.02
TGC-0028
13.2 16.2 3.0 11.27
TGC-0028
78.0 78.9 0.9 0.63
TGC-0028
83.4 83.7 0.3 1.17
TGC-0028
85.2 85.8 0.6 0.55
TGC-0028
92.1 97.5 5.4 10.86
TGC-0028 including 92.1 93.6 1.5 26.67
TGC-0028 which includes 92.1 92.4 0.3 45.29
TGC-0028 and 92.4 92.7 0.3 72.80
TGC-0028 and 94.5 95.7 1.2 12.97
TGC-0028 and 96.6 97.5 0.9 3.44
TGC-0028
101.1 102.6 1.5 9.53
TGC-0029
14.7 16.2 1.5 10.82
TGC-0029
74.4 75.0 0.6 4.93
TGC-0029
83.7 86.7 3.0 1.00
TGC-0029
95.7 96.9 1.2 3.14
TGC-0030
18.0 19.2 1.2 56.88
TGC-0030
22.8 25.2 2.4 4.87
TGC-0030 including 24.0 25.2 1.2 9.62
TGC-0030
51.9 52.2 0.3 1.47
TGC-0030
54.6 54.9 0.3 3.60
TGC-0030
61.2 61.5 0.3 3.75
TGC-0030
71.4 72.0 0.6 20.01
TGC-0030
83.1 84.6 1.5 3.65
TGC-0030
88.8 92.4 3.6 0.97
TGC-0030
94.2 95.4 1.2 1.40
TGC-0031
13.5 20.4 6.9 6.60
TGC-0031 including 13.5 15.3 1.8 17.28
TGC-0031 which includes 14.1 14.7 0.6 34.62
TGC-0031 and 15.6 18.3 2.7 4.76
TGC-0031 and 19.2 19.5 0.3 3.25
TGC-0031
62.0 63.8 1.8 3.21
TGC-0031 including 62.9 63.8 0.9 5.88
TGC-0031
72.5 73.4 0.9 1.27
TGC-0031
74.9 75.8 0.9 6.93
TGC-0031
77.0 77.6 0.6 3.30
TGC-0031
82.4 85.1 2.7 3.12
TGC-0031
86.9 95.6 8.7 13.73
TGC-0031 including 86.9 89.9 3.0 10.80
TGC-0031 which includes 87.2 87.5 0.3 39.53
TGC-0031 and 87.5 87.8 0.3 36.62
TGC-0031 and including 90.5 91.1 0.6 28.85
TGC-0031 and 92.0 94.7 2.7 24.94
TGC-0031 which includes 92.6 92.9 0.3 116.56
TGC-0031 and 93.8 94.1 0.3 64.28
TGC-0031 and 95.3 95.6 0.3 6.90
TGC-0032
10.2 10.8 0.6 0.68
TGC-0032
18.0 18.3 0.3 32.02
TGC-0032
22.8 23.7 0.9 20.11
TGC-0032
52.2 52.8 0.6 2.66
TGC-0032
58.2 58.5 0.3 9.18
TGC-0032
69.6 72.0 2.4 19.46
TGC-0032
76.5 80.1 3.6 4.58
TGC-0032
85.2 87.3 2.1 14.59
TGC-0032
88.5 91.5 3.0 2.80
TGC-0032 including 88.5 89.7 1.2 5.59
TGC-0032
98.4 98.7 0.3 16.30
TGC-0032
106.2 107.1 0.9 41.62
TGC-0032
108.9 109.5 0.6 4.20
TGC-0034
21.6 23.7 2.1 24.84
TGC-0034
24.0 32.1 8.1 25.96
TGC-0034 including 24.0 24.9 0.9 14.30
TGC-0034 which includes 24.0 24.3 0.3 33.61
TGC-0034 and 25.2 32.1 6.9 28.61
TGC-0034 which includes 25.2 25.8 0.6 47.66
TGC-0034 and 30.3 30.6 0.3 59.31
TGC-0034 and 30.6 31.5 0.9 118.95
TGC-0034
56.1 56.4 0.3 0.90
TGC-0034
60.3 61.2 0.9 4.33
TGC-0034
66.3 69.9 3.6 120.76
TGC-0034 including 66.3 68.1 1.8 237.52
TGC-0034 which includes 67.5 67.8 0.3 1396.31
TGC-0034 and 69.0 69.9 0.9 7.92
TGC-0034
72.6 73.2 0.6 0.61
TGC-0034
74.7 75.6 0.9 5.70
TGC-0034
80.7 83.1 2.4 22.46
TGC-0034 including 81.6 82.5 0.9 57.46
TGC-0034 which includes 81.6 81.9 0.3 166.16
TGC-0034 and 82.8 83.1 0.3 4.25
TGC-0034
86.1 90.3 4.2 3.06
TGC-0034 including 88.8 90.3 1.5 7.06
TGC-0034
91.5 91.8 0.3 1.42
TGC-0034
93.0 94.2 1.2 1.06
TGC-0034
95.4 99.9 4.5 3.10
TGC-0034 including 98.7 99.9 1.2 9.10
TGC-0035
33.0 33.6 0.6 8.28
TGC-0035
36.0 37.5 1.5 6.21
TGC-0035
39.3 40.5 1.2 10.55
TGC-0035
48.0 51.9 3.9 4.33
TGC-0035 including 50.1 51.9 1.8 8.72
TGC-0035 which includes 51.0 51.3 0.3 46.28
TGC-0035
53.7 54.3 0.6 1.71
TGC-0035
56.1 65.1 9.0 3.70
TGC-0035 including 61.5 62.1 0.6 7.65
TGC-0035 and 62.7 63.9 1.2 11.80
TGC-0035 which includes 63.0 63.3 0.3 31.89
TGC-0035 and including 64.2 65.1 0.9 11.36
TGC-0035
67.5 72.9 5.4 3.44
TGC-0035 including 69.0 72.9 3.9 4.03
TGC-0035
74.7 77.7 3.0 4.38
TGC-0035
78.9 82.5 3.6 2.54
TGC-0035 including 80.1 82.5 2.4 3.24
TGC-0035
91.5 92.7 1.2 1.16
TGC-0036
11.4 12.0 0.6 2.50
TGC-0036
18.0 19.2 1.2 4.08
TGC-0036
52.5 53.4 0.9 0.74
TGC-0036
57.3 59.7 2.4 51.58
TGC-0036
70.5 71.4 0.9 11.52
TGC-0036
86.1 88.2 2.1 2.43
TGC-0036 including 87.0 88.2 1.2 3.84
TGC-0036
95.1 98.4 3.3 0.83

Table 3. Collar coordinates and dates of completion for grade control drillholes reported in this release. Coordinates are in Fiji map grid.

Hole ID Date Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth

Completed




(m)
TGC-0001 24.10.22 1876437 3920744 140 290 27.4 34.0
TGC-0002 10.11.22 1876437 3920744 139 286 3.4 118.7
TGC-0003 25.11.22 1876437 3920744 139 288 4.0 116.8
TGC-0004 29.11.22 1876269 3920755 154 115 12.0 101.4
TGC-0005 13.12.22 1876437 3920744 137 115 12.0 128.5
TGC-0007 12.01.23 1876269 3920756 154 105 12.0 131.2
TGC-0008 21.01.23 1876437 3920744 139 293 4.0 124.2
TGC-0009 16.01.23 1876269 3920756 153 106 -10.0 80.3
TGC-0010 18.01.23 1876269 3920755 153 114 -11.0 83.3
TGC-0011 23.01.23 1876269 3920755 153 102 -10.0 95.2
TGC-0012 27.01.23 1876437 3920745 139 300 5.0 106.6
TGC-0013 27.01.23 1876269 3920757 153 97 -8.0 102.6
TGC-0014 2.02.22 1876269 3920757 153 93 -9.0 95.1
TGC-0015 10.02.22 1876437 3920744 139 289 -11.0 122.5
TGC-0016 7.02.22 1876269 3920757 153 85 -7.0 101.4
TGC-0017 10.02.22 1876269 3920757 153 82 -8.0 99.4
TGC-0018 22.02.23 1876437 3920744 139 285 -8.0 111.3
TGC-0019 15.02.23 1876269 3920758 153 79 -8.0 110.4
TGC-0020 20.02.23 1876269 3920755 153 119 -12.0 94.9
TGC-0021 23.02.23 1876269 3920755 153 115 -4.0 92.3
TGC-0022 27.02.23 1876269 3920755 153 113 -19.0 103.7
TGC-0023 4.03.23 1876437 3920744 139 293 -8.0 105.4
TGC-0024 1.03.23 1876269 3920755 152 113 -22.0 98.4
TGC-0025 4.03.23 1876269 3920756 152 108 -29.0 140.8
TGC-0026 8.03.23 1876269 3920756 153 106 -4.0 84.1
TGC-0027 3.04.23 1876437 3920744 139 299 10.0 120.5
TGC-0028 10.03.23 1876269 3920756 152 106 -27.0 116.7
TGC-0029 14.03.23 1876269 3920756 152 106 -23.0 95.2
TGC-0030 20.03.23 1876269 3920756 153 103 -16.0 98.6
TGC-0031 22.03.23 1876269 3920756 152 103 -25.0 95.6
TGC-0032 24.03.23 1876269 3920756 153 97 -16.0 110.6
TGC-0034 28.03.23 1876269 3920756 153 97 -12.0 101.4
TGC-0035 31.03.23 1876269 3920756 153 98 0.0 113.0
TGC-0036 4.04.23 1876269 3920756 153 94 -16.0 104.4

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/163583


