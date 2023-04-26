Live Energy Minerals Corp. Reports Initial Samples Returning up to 1907 ppm Lithium at McDermitt Lithium East Project

Vancouver, April 26, 2023 - LiVE Energy Minerals Corp. (CSE: LIVE) (OTC Pink: GTREF) ("Live Energy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce preliminary sampling results with lithium (Li) concentrations up to 1907 ppm Li at its McDermitt Lithium East Project (the "McDermitt Project"). This promising project spans 6508 acres in Nevada's McDermitt Caldera, strategically situated in the same basin as the Thacker Pass lithium deposit (see Figure 1), which is being developed by Lithium Americas Corp.

Adrian Smith, CEO of LiVE Energy Minerals Corp., states, "The high-grade lithium results at the McDermitt Project not only confirm the potential for substantial lithium mineralization in the area, but also emphasize the McDermitt Caldera as a highly favorable region for lithium exploration and development, due to its geological setting and proximity to the Thacker Pass deposit."

Live Energy's preliminary sampling program involved near surface claystone (rock) and soil samples from surface and historical shallow trenches in the project area. Results demonstrated lithium levels ranging from 30 ppm to an impressive 1907 ppm Lithium, with the highest values found in the shallow trenches where intracaldera lake sediments have been exposed.

The McDermitt Project is located within the McDermitt Caldera and shares similar geology with the neighboring Thacker Pass deposit. The Thacker Pass deposit is hosted in a lacustrine sequence of ash-fall tuffs and volcaniclastic rocks formed within the McDermitt Caldera basin lake post eruption. With a measured and indicated resource estimate of approximately 16.1 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent, Lithium Americas Corp. is now progressing with the development of the deposit to produce an anticipated 80,000 tonnes per annum of battery-quality lithium carbonate.

In close proximity to the Thacker Pass deposit, Live Energy's McDermitt Project spans across a remarkable 6508 acres. Following the success of preliminary sampling, the Company is planning to continue its exploration efforts with a more aggressive and comprehensive exploration program, aimed at defining and expanding lithium mineralization at the project.

Disclosure

Adrian Smith, P.Geo., is a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for the McDermitt Project. The QP is a member in good standing of the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia (EGBC) and is a registered Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.). Mr. Smith has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed above.

Preliminary sampling comprised three samples and averaged 656 ppm lithium. The samples were collected in 8.5" x 12' polyethylene bags and sent to MS Analytical in Langley, BC. Due to the preliminary nature of geochemical rock sampling, certified reference material ("standards") or blank materials ("blanks") were not inserted into the sample sequences in the field, although internal samples were inserted into the sample sequence at MS Analytical. MS Analytical's QAQC procedures consisted of introducing a variety of standards and blanks and completing normal run pulp and preparation duplicates. Rock samples were crushed to 70% passing 2mm, then a representative split was taken and pulverized to 85% passing 75micron. Multi-Element analysis was performed using by ICP-230 multi-acid digestion, 34 element analysis with an ICP-ES finish.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions, and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with the applicable laws.

