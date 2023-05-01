Menü Artikel
Activity Report for the Quarter ended March 2023

01.05.2023  |  GlobeNewswire

SYDNEY, May 01, 2023 - Lithium Power International Ltd. (ASX:LPI) ("LPI" or "the Company") is pleased to provide shareholders with an overview of quarterly activities for the period ending 31 March 2023. ("Quarter" or "Reporting Period").

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Completion of the MSB ownership consolidation enabled LPI to increase its presence in Chile.
    A major public relations program is underway in Chile to explain development plans for LPI's Maricunga lithium brine project.
  • The Chilean Government recently announced the long awaited National Lithium Policy for the country, that outlines the plans intended to bring Chile back to the forefront of global lithium production. The Company is pleased to provide comments on the impacts it will have on its Maricunga lithium brine project.
  • LPI is currently evaluating a number of financing options for the Maricunga Stage One project, ranging from strategic equity investments from potential offtake partners to debt/equity financing alternatives.
  • Work at Maricunga continues to meet high ESG standards, on the back of the fully approved and awarded environmental permit.
  • LPI commenced and completed its inaugural drilling program at its East Kirup lithium prospect, located in the Greenbushes region of Western Australia.
  • The WA demerger process continues to be advanced and will be continually accessed in relation to capital market conditions.

To read the company's full ASX release with the results of its Activity Report for the Quarter ended March 2023, please click here.

For further information, please contact:

Cristobal Garcia-Huidobro, CEO or Andrew Phillips - CFO Lithium Power International

E: info@lithiumpowerinternational.com
Ph: +612 9276 1245
www.lithiumpowerinternational.com
@LithiumPowerLPI

Jane Morgan - Investor and Media Relations
Ph: + 61 (0) 405 555 618
E: jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

For U.S. and other international investor relations enquiries:

Arrowhead Business and Investment Decisions, LLC Thomas Renaud | Managing Director
42 Broadway, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10004 Ph: +1 212 619 6889
E: enquire@arrowheadbid.com



