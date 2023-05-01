Suncor Energy To Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results, and Hold Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Calgary, May 1, 2023 - Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) will release its first quarter financial results on May 8, 2023 before 8:00 p.m. MT (10:00 p.m. ET).

A webcast to review the first quarter will be held on May 9, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. MT (9:30 a.m. ET). Representing management will be Rich Kruger, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kris Smith, Suncor's incoming Chief Financial Officer and Alister Cowan, Suncor's current Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer period with analysts will follow brief remarks from management. Troy Little, Vice President, Investor Relations will host the call.

To listen to the webcast, please join here.

If you are an analyst and would like to participate in the Q&A period, please register here.

Annual General Meeting

Suncor will host its Annual General Meeting online at 10:30 a.m. MT (12:30 p.m. ET) on May 9, 2023. To participate in the meeting, shareholders will need access to the internet for the full duration of the meeting. Visit https://web.lumiagm.com/430891657 (Password: suncor2023 (case sensitive)) to participate in the meeting. Detailed instructions for shareholders to participate in the meeting are provided in Suncor's virtual user guide available at https://www.suncor.com/en-ca/investor-centre/presentations-and-key-dates. The event will be archived for 90 days.

Suncor is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining in Canada and the United States and the company's Petro-Canada retail and wholesale distribution networks, including Canada's Electric Highway, a coast-to-coast network of fast-charging EV stations. Suncor is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen. Suncor also conducts energy trading activities focused principally on the marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products and power. Suncor has been recognized for its performance and transparent reporting on the Dow Jones Sustainability index, FTSE4Good and CDP. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

- 30 -

For more information about Suncor, visit our web site at suncor.com or follow us on Twitter.

Investor inquiries:

1-800-558-9071

invest@suncor.com

Media inquiries:

1-833-296-4570

media@suncor.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/164425