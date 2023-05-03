Jervois to Participate in Critical Minerals Roundtable with U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce

Australia, May 3, 2023 - Jervois Global Ltd. ("Jervois" or the "Company") (ASX:JRV) (TSX-V:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) is pleased to announce Chief Executive Officer Bryce Crocker will participate in a critical minerals roundtable discussion titled 'Fostering Resilience in the Electric Vehicle Supply Chain Through Foreign Direct Investment' after an invitation from the United States ("U.S.") Department of Commerce. The roundtable is part of the 2023 SelectUSA Investment Summit in Maryland, U.S. this week.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce, Mr. Donald Graves, will be keynote speaker at the roundtable.

Mr. Crocker will discuss the importance of enhancing security and robustness of western supply chains for critical minerals including cobalt, the need for domestic U.S. mining and refining capability, and Jervois's future role.

The roundtable will take place as part of the annual SelectUSA Investment Summit, the highest profile event in the U.S. for foreign direct investment and is dedicated to connecting companies with investors, industry experts and economic development organisations to foster investment and development.

