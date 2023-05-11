Triple Flag Announces Election of Directors

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (with its subsidiaries, "Triple Flag" or the "Company") (TSX:TFPM, NYSE:TFPM) today announced that each of the 9 individuals nominated for election as a director at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 10, 2023 was elected.

The detailed voting results are set out below:

Director Number of Votes FOR Percentage of Votes

FOR Number of Votes AGAINST Percentage of Votes

AGAINST Dawn Whittaker 178,149,427 99.75% 452,105 0.25% Susan Allen 178,225,366 99.79% 376,165 0.21% Tim Baker 177,407,741 99.33% 1,193,791 0.67% Peter O'Hagan 178,112,617 99.73% 488,915 0.27% Geoff Burns 178,226,967 99.81% 334,564 0.19% Mark Cicirelli 177,949,584 99.63% 651,948 0.37% Blake Rhodes 178,262,385 99.81% 339,146 0.19% Shaun Usmar 178,574,228 99.98% 27,303 0.02% Elizabeth Wademan 178,305,527 99.83% 296,004 0.17%

Shareholders also voted in favor of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor of the Company and the "Say-on-Pay" advisory resolution regarding the Company's approach to executive compensation. Each of the resolutions approved at the meeting were described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 30, 2023, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

A report on all items of business voted at the Meeting has been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Triple Flag

Triple Flag is a pure play, gold-focused, emerging senior streaming and royalty company. We offer bespoke financing solutions to the metals and mining industry with exposure primarily to gold and silver in the Americas and Australia, with a total of 229 assets, including 15 streams and 214 royalties. These investments are tied to mining assets at various stages of the mine life cycle, including 29 producing mines and 200 development and exploration stage projects. Triple Flag is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker "TFPM".

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230510006063/en/

Contact

Investor Relations:

James Dendle

Senior Vice President, Corporate Development

Tel: +1 (416) 304-9770

Email: ir@tripleflagpm.com

Media:

Gordon Poole, Camarco

Tel: +44 (0) 7730 567 938

Email: tripleflag@camarco.co.uk