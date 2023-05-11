Triple Flag Announces Election of Directors
Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (with its subsidiaries, "Triple Flag" or the "Company") (TSX:TFPM, NYSE:TFPM) today announced that each of the 9 individuals nominated for election as a director at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 10, 2023 was elected.
The detailed voting results are set out below:
|
Director
|
Number of Votes FOR
|
Percentage of Votes
|
Number of Votes AGAINST
|
Percentage of Votes
|
Dawn Whittaker
|
178,149,427
|
99.75%
|
452,105
|
0.25%
|
Susan Allen
|
178,225,366
|
99.79%
|
376,165
|
0.21%
|
Tim Baker
|
177,407,741
|
99.33%
|
1,193,791
|
0.67%
|
Peter O'Hagan
|
178,112,617
|
99.73%
|
488,915
|
0.27%
|
Geoff Burns
|
178,226,967
|
99.81%
|
334,564
|
0.19%
|
Mark Cicirelli
|
177,949,584
|
99.63%
|
651,948
|
0.37%
|
Blake Rhodes
|
178,262,385
|
99.81%
|
339,146
|
0.19%
|
Shaun Usmar
|
178,574,228
|
99.98%
|
27,303
|
0.02%
|
Elizabeth Wademan
|
178,305,527
|
99.83%
|
296,004
|
0.17%
Shareholders also voted in favor of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor of the Company and the "Say-on-Pay" advisory resolution regarding the Company's approach to executive compensation. Each of the resolutions approved at the meeting were described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 30, 2023, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
A report on all items of business voted at the Meeting has been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
About Triple Flag
Triple Flag is a pure play, gold-focused, emerging senior streaming and royalty company. We offer bespoke financing solutions to the metals and mining industry with exposure primarily to gold and silver in the Americas and Australia, with a total of 229 assets, including 15 streams and 214 royalties. These investments are tied to mining assets at various stages of the mine life cycle, including 29 producing mines and 200 development and exploration stage projects. Triple Flag is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker "TFPM".
Contact
Investor Relations:
James Dendle
Senior Vice President, Corporate Development
Tel: +1 (416) 304-9770
Email: ir@tripleflagpm.com
Media:
Gordon Poole, Camarco
Tel: +44 (0) 7730 567 938
Email: tripleflag@camarco.co.uk